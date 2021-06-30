The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Goldman Sachs – Charges expected against Trump Org.

Presented by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump Org. to be charged Thursday | Charges on tax-related crimes | Trump not expected to face charges | NYC botches election results | Counts 135k sample ballots | Dems face questions on whether they overpromised | Fauci warns of ‘two Americas’ as vaccination gap widens | Flying car completes test run | Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff at Astros game

NEWS THIS MORNING

Via The Wall Street Journal’s Corrine Ramey, “The Manhattan district attorney’s office is expected to charge the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer with tax-related crimes on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said, which would mark the first criminal charges against the former president’s company since prosecutors began investigating it three years ago.” https://on.wsj.com/3x7fhnb

The charges: “The Trump Organization and [Allen Weisselberg, the company’s longtime chief financial officer,] are expected to face charges related to allegedly evading taxes on fringe benefits, the people said.”

What about former President Trump?: “Mr. Trump himself isn’t expected to be charged, his lawyer said.”

When the defendants will appear in court: Thursday

Everything we know: https://on.wsj.com/3x7fhnb

It's Wednesday and today is the last day of June! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

IN NEW YORK CITY

What a MESS:

Via The New York Times’s Katie Glueck, “The New York City mayor’s race plunged into chaos on Tuesday night when the city Board of Elections released a new tally of votes in the Democratic mayoral primary, and then removed the tabulations from its website after citing a ‘discrepancy.’” https://nyti.ms/3AgDtoO

What happened?: The board had forgotten to remove around 135,000 sample ballots that were used to test the software.

This may not be the end to the complications: “The results may well be scrambled again: Even after the Board of Elections sorts through the preliminary tally, it must count around 124,000 Democratic absentee ballots. Once they are tabulated, the board will take the new total that includes them and run a new set of ranked-choice elimination rounds, with a final result not expected until mid-July.”

IN CONGRESS

This, boys and girls, is what we call ‘overselling and underdelivering’:

Via The Hill’s Hanna Trudo and Amie Parnes, “Democrats facing a legislative logjam and divisions over their strategy are confronting a new problem: the worry that they overpromised supporters when they won back the White House and both chambers of Congress.” https://bit.ly/3qBZWIz

Where Democrats thought they might be: “The possibility of passing sweeping legislation to tackle inequality and climate change, improve the health care system and secure the right to vote in the face of state measures imposing new restrictions seemed to be within grasp.”

Yes, but it’s not looking that way: “But just six months into Joe Biden’s presidency, many of those plans look unwinnable. Democrats don’t have the votes to end the legislative filibuster, and they haven’t been able to get all 50 of their Democratic senators behind a $6 trillion spending bill, the For the People voting rights bill or even a significant increase in the federal minimum wage.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3qBZWIz

Tidbit:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3y9UnDM

Back story: House Republicans took an emotional trip to the U.S.-Mexico border. The Hill’s Scott Wong has a good explainer: https://bit.ly/3Ahf8iG

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

One virus, two Americas:

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, warned about the widening gap of Americans who are vaccinated and those who are not. https://bit.ly/3w4byFr

Fauci told CNN’s Don Lemon: “When you have such a low level of vaccination superimposed upon a variant that has a high degree of efficiency of spread, what you are going to see among under-vaccinated regions, be that states, cities or counties, you’re going to see these individual types of blips. It’s almost like it’s going to be two Americas.”

Where the U.S. stands vaccination-wise: “More than 50 percent of Americans have reportedly been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, a total that falls well short of President Biden‘s stated goal of 70 percent by July 4.”

Watch Fauci’s appearance: https://cnn.it/3AgzR6k

Interesting read — ‘Coronavirus vaccines are widely available in the U.S. So why are scientists working on new ones?’:

Via The Washington Post’s Carolyn Y. Johnson, “Even as vaccine supplies outstrip demand in the United States, the scientific quest for coronavirus shots has scarcely eased. In dozens of academic institutions, government laboratories and companies, the pace of work hasn’t relented.” https://wapo.st/3y7hQFD

Why — to create a stronger vaccine for future variants and viruses: “If anything, it feels busier to many scientists working on second-generation vaccines, variant-proof boosters or the ultimate goal — a vaccine that would work against multiple coronaviruses and stop future pandemics.”

The full story: https://wapo.st/3y7hQFD

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,653,426

U.S. death toll: 604,479

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 325 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 896,412 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The House is in. The Senate is out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:50 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

1 p.m. EDT: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Telos: ESG and Corporate Responsibility in America.” Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/2UgBeSg

2:30 p.m. EDT: First votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/2SArly2

3:15 p.m. EDT: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “The Road to Zero-Emission Trucks: Charging Infrastructure.” Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/3x7CHsy

8 p.m. EDT: Last votes in the House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

9:35 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris delivered remarks and led the U.S. delegation to the Generation Equality Forum. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3yaP9bc

11 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks on “the devastating intersection of drought, heat, and wildfires in the Western United States.” Livestream: https://bit.ly/3dqbeKz

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki and EPA Administrator Michael Regan hold a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3hnEdQn

1:30 p.m. EDT: A House hearing on climate-friendly transportation infrastructure. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3Ap7MtQ

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

