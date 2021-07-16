The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Manchin on board with spending deal

Presented by Facebook

The Hill's 12:30 Report: Manchin on board with spending deal | GOP fumes over Schumer's hardball strategy | Kasie Hunt leaves NBC | Two charged in plot to blow up Sacramento DNC | Biden says US may help Cuba with internet access | Pro-impeachment Republicans outpace in fundraising | National Ice Cream Day specials

IN CONGRESS

Joe Manchin jumps into the team photo:

Centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), who has been a holdup in Democratic legislative debates, is signaling that he is on board with the $3.5 trillion budget resolution. https://bit.ly/3xKfahH

How we know: Manchin told colleagues during a Democratic luncheon on Wednesday.

What Manchin plans to do: “Senate Democrats say Manchin has indicated he will not stand in the way of the measure moving forward and will be generally supportive as long as he’s kept in the loop on his top concerns: how to pay for the bill and a clean energy provision.”

What else to expect: https://bit.ly/3xKfahH

SENATE NEGOTIATORS SCRAMBLE TO DEFANG GOP CRITICISM:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3kqIYMg

REPUBLICANS ARE NOT PLEASED WITH SCHUMER’S HARDBALL STRATEGY:

“Republican negotiators and members of leadership believe [Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.)] is trying to jam them and warn that they won’t vote to start debate Wednesday even on a shell bill that the Democratic leader is intending to use as a vehicle for the bipartisan deal once it’s finalized.” https://bit.ly/3krMPsG

NEWS THIS MORNING

Kasie Hunt is leaving NBC:

NBC’s Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt announced this morning that she is leaving the network. https://bit.ly/3B8KEjr

Hunt tweeted: “Some personal news, as they say — thank you to all of the viewers, reporters, lawmakers and everyone else who’s gotten up extra early to help make @WayTooEarly better. I loved doing this show. More soon!” Video of Hunt’s announcement: https://bit.ly/3kq3b4R

Where is she headed?: She did not say. Hunt did say she will have more news “in the next few weeks.”

Two charged in a plot to blow up the Sacramento DNC:

Via The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch, “Federal prosecutors have charged two men for conspiring to attack the Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, with authorities saying the men also tried to coordinate with an extremist militia group.” The full story: https://bit.ly/3kq3HQl

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Biden wants to get Cubans internet access:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant, “President Biden said Thursday that the United States is considering whether it can take steps to restore internet access in Cuba in the wake of protests against the government.” https://bit.ly/3wN8ZYN

Biden told reporters yesterday: “They have cut off access to the internet. We are considering whether we have the technological ability to reinstate that access.”

What’s happening in Cuba: “Cubans took to the streets over the weekend to protest against the island’s communist government amid a worsening economic crisis. Authorities blocked access to internet and telephone service in an apparent effort to stifle the mass demonstrations, which were being fueled by social media platforms.”

‘YOUNG CUBAN ACTIVISTS CARRY ON THE FIGHT FOR FREEDOM STARTED BY THEIR PARENTS, GRANDPARENTS’:

Via The Washington Post’s Lori Rozsa: https://wapo.st/3eswSOV

IN EUROPE

The floods are devastating:

Via The New York Times, “The scenes of devastation from the floods came from all around Western Europe as the death toll passed 100 on Friday. Roads buckled and washed away. Cars piled atop one another. Houses were inundated to the roof tiles. Frightened residents were being evacuated in the shovels of earth movers.” https://nyti.ms/3BbyHJR

The current death toll: More than 120. That number is expected to rise. https://bit.ly/3z6MD5Y

Video from Germany — ugh:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3eqt0xS

IN THE GOP

Tidbit — Republicans who voted to impeach are bringing in more dough:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood, “Republicans who voted earlier this year to impeach former President Trump are outpacing their primary challengers in the money race.” https://bit.ly/3wJsth4

For example: “Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who was ousted from her post as the No. 3 House Republican in May, raked in the most cash of the group in the second quarter of the year, raising nearly $1.9 million and closing out June with more than $2.8 million in the bank.”

And same with Kinzinger: “Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), brought in more than $800,000 for his 2022 reelection bid in the same time frame. He began the second half of the year with more than $3 million in cash on hand.”

The numbers: https://bit.ly/3wJsth4

WHO IS WINNING THE FUNDRAISING BATTLE:

No. 1: “Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) raised more than $11.5 million between April and June”

No. 2: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) … running for his second term next year, raised $9.6 million — almost $3 million more than he raised and spent in the entire 2014 election cycle…”

How other senators stacked up: https://bit.ly/3epjdZ9

Now this is a quote for a framed Home Goods decorative painting:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3emPOyr

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Why the mandates?:

Via Reuters’s David Shepardson, “A senior U.S. health official who signed a sweeping order for masks to be worn on nearly all forms of public transport said they were a key tool in preventing COVID-19 transmission even as some lawmakers call for ending the rules.” https://reut.rs/3es6IMb

From Marty Cetron, director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Division of Global Migration and Quarantine: “Masks are really powerful and we should make sure they’re part of our arsenal. We mask not just to protect ourselves — we mask because it’s the way we take care and express our concern for each other.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 33,978,642

U.S. death toll: 608,417

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 336 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 529,879 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

GETTING TRACTION

What’s on Washingtonians’ minds:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C. Biden is heading to Camp David later today.

7:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden participated in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Virtual Retreat.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

12:20 p.m. EDT: President Biden has lunch with Vice President Harris.

1 p.m. EDT: President Biden receives a briefing from the White House COVID Response Team.

1 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris meets with members of the Black Women’s Roundtable to discuss voting rights.

2:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves for Camp David.

3:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden receives a weekly economic briefing.

4 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris delivers remarks at a virtual finance event for the Democratic National Committee.

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki hold a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3ikUdmG

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Corn Fritters Day.

And for weekend planning purposes, Sunday is National Ice Cream Day!!

USA Today has a helpful list of where to get free ice cream on Sunday. https://bit.ly/2VQmY3l

And Washingtonian has a list of D.C.-specific specials: https://bit.ly/3et58tI

And to get your weekend off to a good start, here’s a corgi dancing with its ears: https://bit.ly/3hLF8vI