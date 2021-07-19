The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Goldman Sachs – Key week for Biden’s infrastructure goals

Presented by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: US alternate gymnast tests positive in Japan | Two gymnasts placed in quarantine | Congress returns to big infrastructure week | Republicans push back on Schumer’s Wednesday vote | US surgeon general supports localized mask mandates | Biden makes first Guantánamo detainee transfer

TALK OF THE MORNING

~Insert cheeky headline about it finally being **infrastructure week~:

**Well, there will always be an asterisk there.

The Senate is back in Washington today, working last-minute details to the bipartisan infrastructure package as Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has vowed to tee up a Wednesday vote on the bill.

Why this vote is touchy: The text of the bill has not been finalized. Oh, and the Congressional Budget Office will likely not have a score in time. https://politi.co/3BkQ8HW

Why does the vote have to happen on Wednesday?: It’s part of Schumer’s hardball strategy to force Republicans to finalize the bipartisan bill. But Republicans are starting to voice complaints about what they call an “arbitrary” deadline.

^ For example: Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) told CNN’s “State of the Union”: “It’s actually 11 Republicans and 11 Democrats putting this together. Chuck Schumer, with all due respect, is not writing the bill, nor is [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell [R-Ky.], by the way. So that’s why we shouldn’t have an arbitrary deadline of Wednesday.” And Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) told “Fox News Sunday”: “How can I vote for cloture when the bill isn’t written?”

Why the rush?: Senate Democrats want to advance this bill before they leave for the August recess.

The vote: 60 votes are needed on Schumer’s Wednesday vote to start debate. If all Democrats vote “yes,” at least 10 Republicans will also need to vote “yes.”

More on this week’s vote from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/2VSYs1n

It's Monday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

NEWS THIS MORNING

Ughhhhh, a member of the U.S. gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19:

An alternate on the U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19. https://es.pn/3kymOYL

Because everyone read “U.S.” “gymnast” “tests positive”: It is NOT Simone Biles or a member of the four-person team. But another alternate for the U.S. team has also been placed into quarantine because of possible exposure.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement: “On Monday, the [two alternate] Olympic athletes moved to separate lodging accommodations and a separate training facility, as originally planned, and will continue their preparation for the Games. The entire delegation continues to be vigilant and will maintain strict protocols while they are in Tokyo.”

The women on the U.S. delegation: Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner. The four alternates: Kara Eaker, Kayla DiCello, Emma Malabuyo and Leanne Wong.

Keep in mind — this isn’t the first scare: “The U.S. women’s team dealt with what USA Gymnastics called a ‘false positive’ over the weekend for an unidentified athlete, but the ensuing test results for the athlete were negative, according to the organization.”

Everything we know: https://es.pn/3kymOYL

UGH — AND A RISING STAR U.S. TENNIS PLAYER TESTED POSITIVE:

17-year-old U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff had to pull out of the Olympic games after testing positive for COVID-19. https://es.pn/3kMoApl

A Gitmo detainee has been transferred:

Via The New York Times’s Carol Rosenberg and Charlie Savage, “The Biden administration on Monday transferred its first detainee out of Guantánamo Bay, repatriating a Moroccan man who had been recommended for discharge from the wartime prison starting in 2016 but nevertheless remained there during the Trump years.” https://nyti.ms/3BjiPoM

Details: “The transfer of the man, Abdul Latif Nasser, 56, was the first sign of a renewed effort under President Biden to winnow the population of prisoners by sending them to other countries that promise to ensure the men remain under security measures. Mr. Nasser was never charged with a crime.”

IN CONGRESS

What about buying thousands of billboards with an image of lawmakers making it rain dollar bills? With an all-caps sign, ‘GET DAT MONEY!’

^See, this is why I’m in the business that I am:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Democrats are ramping up their sales pitch to voters as they bet big on government spending and lay the groundwork for their 2022 midterm message.” https://bit.ly/3ezvTN4

The message: “They are trying to distill two complex, massive legislative priorities — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law and a $4.1 trillion infrastructure and social spending package — into a fairly simple message: This wouldn’t be happening without President Biden and Democrats at the helm.”

Dems know they’ve had a hard time selling their strategy: “The early focus on messaging comes as Democrats acknowledge that they’ve struggled, and sometimes overcomplicated, their strategy on how best to break through to voters.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3ezvTN4

GOP SEEKS TO MAKE BIDEN SYNONYMOUS WITH INFLATION:

Via The Hill’s Julia Manchester and Sylvan Lane: https://bit.ly/2VSGaNH

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL THIS WEEK:

Afghan visas: “The House is set to vote on legislation to expedite visas — and increase the number available — for Afghans who aided the U.S. military.” Back story: “Evacuating Afghans who helped the United States is taking on growing urgency ahead of an end-of-August deadline for the end of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan. The Taliban, which is making gains in expanding its territory, has targeted Afghan interpreters who aided the U.S. military.”

Voting rights: “Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) will hold a field hearing on Monday in Georgia on voting rights. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) is one of several people slated to testify.”

Context and details for each from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/2VSYs1n

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

The US surgeon general supports localized mask mandates:

Via The Washington Post’s Amy B. Wang and Christopher Rowland, “U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy said Sunday that he supports individual counties reinstating mask mandates to combat local surges of the coronavirus among unvaccinated people — like Los Angeles County did last week — as the pathogen’s highly contagious delta variant drives a spike in infections.” The full story: https://wapo.st/3itgKhg

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 34,080,923

U.S. death toll: 609,023

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 338 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 512,673 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

1:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris welcome Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein to the White House

2 p.m. EDT: The House returns.

2:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden and Jordan’s King Abdullah II hold a bilateral meeting.

2:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden and King Abdullah II participate in an expanded bilateral meeting.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

5:30 p.m. EDT: The Senate votes on a judicial confirmation. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/2VXt0zb

6:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3ky4KOr

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden delivered remarks on the economic recovery and his infrastructure package. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3BgX60L

12:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3Bicmdz

