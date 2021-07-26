The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden’s agenda faces more difficulties

Presented by Facebook

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Infrastructure negotiations extend | Portman says package ‘90 percent of the way there’ | Dems say more outstanding issues | Biden’s agenda gets even more difficult | GOP plans to demand spending reforms in exchange for debt ceiling raise | German gymnasts sport unitards over leotards | Steve Kornacki in Tokyo for Olympic coverage

IN CONGRESS

Picture the sloth from Zootopia and internalize that feeling:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Democrats are bracing for a slog as they try to craft a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending plan that is the key to President Biden’s legislative agenda.” https://bit.ly/3iLB7qo

It doesn’t end with the bipartisan infrastructure package: “Though much of the public focus has been on separate bipartisan talks on a $1.2 trillion deal — which one senator characterized as the ‘easiest part’ of the two-track strategy because of its narrow focus — big headaches await Democrats on their go-it-alone strategy for their larger bill that faces intense GOP opposition.”

The next step is even more difficult: “To pass the Democratic-only plan, which includes a laundry list of the party’s top priorities such as expanding Medicare, immigration reform and combating climate change, they will need to come up with a proposal that satisfies all 50 members of their Senate caucus. In the House, their margins are nearly as thin: They can lose four Democrats.”

That’s a nice debt ceiling plan you got there. Be a shame if something happened to it.:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Republicans plan to demand big spending reforms in exchange for their support of legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, seeking leverage to rein in President Biden’s plan to pump trillions of dollars into the economy.” https://bit.ly/3eTDGp2

That’s a pretty risk move though: “GOP senators are reviving demands they made in 2011, the last time there was a political standoff over raising the debt limit, but it’s a risky move. The 2011 debt limit was solved at the last moment, and a subsequent downgrading of the nation’s creditworthiness by S&P triggered a stock market crash.”

Timing — we are on the clock: “The issue is coming to a head, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Friday that the debt limit will likely have to be raised by the end of September and urged Congress to do so under regular order, which means finding at least 10 Republican votes to support it in the Senate.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3eTDGp2

LATEST WITH THE JAN. 6 INVESTIGATION

Step right up, Adam.:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has added centrist Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) to join the special committee to investigate the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6. https://bit.ly/2WnQa1V

Is Kinzinger a surprise?: Not at all. He is a fierce Trump critic and was one of the 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Trump.

TIDBIT — LIZ CHENEY MAY DELIVER AN OPENING STATEMENT:

Via The Washington Post’s Marianna Sotomayor, “Democrats are seeking to elevate the role of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on the committee examining the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, scheduling her to deliver one of the two opening statements at the panel’s first public hearing on Tuesday, according to two people familiar with the decision.” https://wapo.st/3ztAQz0

If you were wondering how Kevin McCarthy felt about the Republican members on the committee:

LATEST WITH INFRASTRUCTURE NEGOTIATIONS

^ This is becoming quite the evergreen section name, huh?:

The bipartisan group of senators working on the infrastructure package is still working to finalize their proposal. https://bit.ly/3i7cEN8

Monday was the goal to begin debate: The group had hoped that all the issues would be resolved by today, but they are still working on a few outstanding disagreements.

How far along are they: “about 90 percent of the way there,” according to Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who is leading the negotiations. Portman says mass transit is the only outstanding issue to be resolved, but Democrats say that list is longer than just one item.

What to expect this week: “The group is hoping to quickly finalize their agreement and be able to provide the 10 GOP votes needed to start debate this week. Republicans blocked the debate last week as the bipartisan negotiators tried to finalize their agreement after announcing late last month with President Biden that they had agreed to a $1.2 trillion framework.”

Full breakdown from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3i7cEN8

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL THIS WEEK:

Government spending — ‘tis the season: “The House is expected to start moving bills to fund the government after the end of September to the floor this week. The House is scheduled to vote on a $617 billion package that combines seven out of the 12 government funding bills.”

Nominations: The Senate will vote on Todd Kim’s nomination to be an assistant attorney general.

Details for both: https://bit.ly/2Tzeblq

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Announced this morning — new requirements for NYC municipal workers:

Via The New York Times’s Emma Fitzsimmons and Sharon Otterman, “New York City will require all municipal workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the time schools reopen in mid-September or face weekly testing, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday morning.” https://nyti.ms/3zAXpSj

Timing — if this news seems familiar to you: “Last week, Mr. de Blasio announced a similar mandate for public health care workers — part of an effort to speed up vaccinations as the city faces a third wave of coronavirus cases driven by the spread of the Delta variant.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 34,446,383

U.S. death toll: 610,892

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 342 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 590,100 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN TOKYO

German gymnasts wore unitards instead of the traditional leotards:

Via The Washington Post’s Des Bieler, “Germany’s female gymnasts stood out from other Tokyo Olympics competitors Sunday during a team qualifying round by wearing unitards, rather than traditional leotards.” https://wapo.st/3726pnu

Back story — this isn’t the first time: “They first wore the bodysuits in competition during the European championships in April, when the German Gymnastics Federation said the choice of apparel was meant to counteract ‘sexualization’ in the sport.”

Photo: https://bit.ly/3y88XfF

‘WHICH COUNTRIES ARE DOING BETTER — OR WORSE — THAN EXPECTED AT THE TOKYO OLYMPICS?’:

Here’s the medal count, via FiveThirtyEight: https://53eig.ht/3BC66xH

This is a bit worrisome:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2UJzyBk

Umm, this video is even crazier: https://bit.ly/3eWC4eh

Close-up photos of the robot: Wow, it made all three shots. https://bit.ly/2WnHWXB

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This is a) hilarious but b) triggering:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

2 p.m. EDT: President Biden participates in a bilateral meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

6:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3eX8fKJ

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:10 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris delivered remarks on the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3y7OCHl

12:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2TBAVBr

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Coffee Milkshake Day.

Ahh hahahaaha:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3eWspV6

Leslie Jones has been narrating the Olympics in her own, perfect way. Her Twitter feed is worth checking out if you want some entertainment: https://bit.ly/3eVvoNi

And to brighten your Monday, here is your classic bait-and-switch: https://bit.ly/3iNsU4L