The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Officers describe horror of Jan. 6 in first committee hearing

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Simone Biles withdraws from team finals | Russia wins gold | Biles cites pressure, says she’s working on mindfulness | Osaka eliminated | House Jan. 6 special committee’s first hearing | Officers describe terror of Capitol siege | CDC to recommend masks for vaccinated in some situations | Best Olympic reactions

NEWS OF THE MORNING

Real talk, how do we make sure this *never* happens again?:

The House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol met this morning for the first time.

Who is on the panel?: Seven Democrats and two Republicans, all chosen by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). What to know about each of the nine members: https://bit.ly/3f2iXPY

Live blog of hearing highlights: https://bit.ly/375DDC9

C-SPAN livestream: https://bit.ly/3y7KmaL

NEWS FROM THE HEARING:

From U.S. Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell — yikes: “Officer Gonell says Jan. 6 rioters called him a ‘traitor’ + ‘disgrace.’ Some said that ‘I, I, an Army veteran & a police officer, should be executed.’ Some said, ‘If you shoot us, we all have weapons, we will shoot back.’ ‘Or, ‘We’ll get our guns. We outnumber you. Join us.'” https://bit.ly/3BKKjDW

From D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone: “In this line of work, it probably won’t shock you to know that I’ve dealt with some dicey situations. I thought I’d seen it all many times over … Yet, what I witnessed and experienced on Jan. 6, 2021 was unlike anything I had ever seen, anything I’d ever experienced or could have imagined in my country.” https://bit.ly/3f1GyQQ

Cheney’s warning to America: “Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) warned at the start of Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing that a ‘cancer’ will remain in America unless everyone involved in the planning of the Capitol attack is called to testify and held accountable.” https://bit.ly/3f46iMy

From D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges: “Officer Hodges repeatedly refers to the pro-Trump rioters who attacked the Capitol as ‘terrorists.’” https://n.pr/3BN89yL

Before the hearing started — House Republicans blamed Pelosi for Jan. 6: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters, “On Jan. 6 these brave officers were put into a vulnerable and impossible position because the leadership at the top failed.” Keep in mind: Pelosi’s office quickly issued a statement pushing back. https://bit.ly/3l3jpkD

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH:

How dramatic will the police testimony be? How will Cheney and Kinzinger work with the Democrats? How will the two Republicans manage the fire from their own party? How will Republicans outside the room react? How will the lack of partisan fireworks inside the room affect the tone?

Context and details for each from The Hill’s Cristina Marcos and Rebecca Beitsch: https://bit.ly/2UKzktH

It's Tuesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

NEWS THIS MORNING

Grace, Jordan, Simone and Suni — you are fierce athletes and we are so proud!:

Gymnastics legend Simone Biles pulled out of the team final this morning with a “medical issue.” https://es.pn/3x7bhCh

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) then beat Team USA and won the gold.

OK, what happened to Simone?!: After a stumble on her vault, she left the competition floor with a trainer. She then returned, hugged her teammates and withdrew from the time final before the second of four rotations.

The final score: The ROC won with a team score of 169.528. Team USA won the silver with 166.096.

What we know, via ESPN: https://es.pn/3x7bhCh

LATE THIS MORNING — SIMONE EXPLAINED WHAT HAPPENED:

Biles told NBC’s Hoda Kotb on “Today”: “Physically, I feel good. Emotionally it varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat.” https://bit.ly/3iR0yXn

On the silver medal: “I’m OK, just super frustrated, but super proud of these girls and now we’re silver medalists,” Biles told NBC. “Something we’ll cherish forever. We hope America still loves us.”

Via The Washington Post’s Emma Giambalvo, Biles said, “I just felt like it would be a little bit better to take a back seat and work on my mindfulness.” https://wapo.st/3BL76Q6

On Biles and the upcoming Olympic events: “We’re going to see about Thursday. We’re going to take it a day at a time. I know tomorrow we have a little bit of a break for training, so that’ll be really nice to have a mental rest day. And then injury, no. Just my pride is hurt a little bit.”

AND NAOMI OSAKA WAS ELIMINATED IN TENNIS:

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who is representing Japan in the Tokyo Olympics, lost to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the third round on Tuesday. https://bit.ly/3y7nLLy

Osaka told The Associated Press: “I’m disappointed in every loss, but I feel like this one sucks more than the others … I definitely feel like there was a lot of pressure for this. I think it’s maybe because I haven’t played in the Olympics before and for the first year [it] was a bit much.” https://bit.ly/3l9pU5s

Because the best part of the Olympic games is all the amazing sights and sounds:

Here are a few of my recent favorites:

Omg, check out the 17-year-old swimmer’s hometown after she won: “After 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby won gold at the #TokyoOlympics, her hometown in Alaska went WILD” Watch — amazing: https://bit.ly/3BKakDt

HAHA — this Australian swimming coach’s celebration made me laugh out loud: https://bit.ly/3iVlCvU

IN CONGRESS

Lots of ‘talking the talk’:

Via The Associated Press’s Lisa Mascaro, Alexandra Jaffe and Kevin Freking, “Senators and the White House were locked in intense negotiations Monday to salvage a bipartisan infrastructure deal, with pressure mounting on all sides to wrap up talks and show progress on President Joe Biden’s top priority.” https://bit.ly/3l2RQIw

Keep in mind about the timing: “This is a crucial week after more than a monthlong slog of negotiations … and senators were warned they could be kept in session this weekend to finish the work.

This is hilariously spot-on:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3rB4yiN

OK, that was a WILD storm in D.C. last night:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3ydpOxy

Photos of the storm and the clean-up, via WUSA9: https://bit.ly/3zDbG0X

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Now you see it, now you don’t! Now you may see it again!:

Via The New York Times’s Apoorva Mandavilli, “Reversing a decision made just two months ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend on Tuesday that people vaccinated for the coronavirus resume wearing masks indoors in certain areas of the country.” https://nyti.ms/3zEwTYi

Why: “The change follows reports of rising breakthrough infections with the Delta variant of the virus in people who were fully immunized, and case surges in regions with low vaccination rates.”

Keep in mind if you’re vaccinated — you are still protected: “The vaccines remain effective against the worst outcomes of infection with the virus, including those involving the Delta variant.”

The full story: https://nyti.ms/3zEwTYi

HELPFUL READ — EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW COVID SURGE:

Via The Hill’s Justine Coleman: https://bit.ly/3zUHwXh

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 34,538,580

U.S. death toll: 611,037

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 342 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 590,639 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Sen. Tillis, I don’t know how to tell you this but you have a pet bear, not a dog:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2Vc4r0X

How was your day? Well, the president of the United States called me ‘a pain in the neck’ … so … great day!!:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3kZmtyr

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

11:30 a.m. EDT: A confirmation vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3iREmMW

1:15 p.m. EDT: First votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3BMsswn

2:20 p.m. EDT: President Biden visits the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and will speak with the intelligence community workforce.

4:15 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris hosts a conversation on voting rights with tribal leaders and other Native leaders from Alaska Native and American Indian communities. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will also join.

8 p.m. EDT: Last votes in the House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: Vice President Harris delivers remarks to the National Bar Association. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2Wl7fcB

12:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3BLgO4N

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Scotch Day and National Crème Brulee Day!

And because you made it this far, here’s a bunny enjoying a nutritious snack … that is roughly the size of its head: https://bit.ly/3BLLkLT