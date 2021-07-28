The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Officers give grueling, horrific accounts of Jan. 6

Presented by Facebook

via GIPHY

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around | Focuses on well-being | Why that decision was necessary | Officers give grueling, horrific accounts of Jan. 6 | Racism takes center stage as rioters used racial slurs | Senators reach deal on ‘major issues’ in infrastructure | Schumer says procedural infrastructure vote could happen tonight (!)

NEWS THIS MORNING

Nancy Pelosi just called Kevin McCarthy a moron.

Which, in D.C. terms, means it’s just another Wednesday in the nation’s capital!:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called her Republican counterpart, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), a “moron” this morning for his opposition to wearing masks in the House.

Ok, I’ll start from the beginning: Yesterday, the Capitol physician instituted a new mask mandate for the House amid the surge of COVID cases.

McCarthy then tweeted: “Make no mistake — The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.”

Watch: https://bit.ly/2WvTAQf

TIDBIT — LAUREN BOEBERT LITERALLY THREW A MASK IN A FLOOR STAFFER’S FACE:

Politico’s Sarah Ferris tweeted, “Wow. GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert just threw a mask in the face of a floor staffer when she came to the floor not wearing one, per someone watching the exchange.” https://bit.ly/3BOK9vo

^ Keep in mind: Boebert, the first-term Colorado Republican House member, has made countless headlines over her criticism of vaccination efforts. So, I wouldn’t say this event is out of character for her.

By the way: Members can now be fined for not wearing a mask in the House. (Via CNN’s Manu Raju) https://bit.ly/3BQ3TPe

Happy Wednesday! August is just four days away. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK The internet has changed a lot since 1996 – internet regulations should too It’s been 25 years since comprehensive internet regulations passed. See why we support updated regulations on key issues, including: – Protecting people’s privacy

– Enabling safe and easy data portability between platforms

– Preventing election interference

– Reforming Section 230

IN TOKYO

Do whatever you need, Simone.:

Via ESPN’s D’Arcy Maine, “Gymnastics superstar and defending Olympic champion Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday’s individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Games to focus on her mental well-being.” https://es.pn/3f5SfWR

Didn’t she already withdraw?: Yesterday, she withdrew from the team final. She is now withdrawing from the individual all-around.

Does that mean she is out for the entirety of the games?: Not necessarily. She has still qualified for the individual event finals — she actually qualified for *all four* event finals. But it’s unclear whether she will be up to it.

FOR ANYONE QUESTIONING THAT DECISION:

I suggest you watch this video of her vault yesterday right before she made the decision to withdraw. She got lost in the air and that could have ended very badly for her. https://bit.ly/2UXYgOj

NBC commentator and former Olympian Nastia Liukin explained the mental block, as gymnasts call “the twisties.” Liukin said this often happens to gymnasts. Watch Liukin’s explanation — it’s pretty helpful: https://bit.ly/3f6qL3c

INVESTIGATING JAN. 6

That was a tough hearing to watch:

The House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol met for the first time yesterday, delivering gut-wrenching, personal, scary testimony of the events of that day. https://bit.ly/3f6cRhA

FIVE TAKEAWAYS:

Democrats picked their witnesses carefully— “Each of the four officers selected to testify before the committee had previously shared gripping accounts of their experiences with various news outlets.” For example: “[Metropolitan Police Officer Michael] Fanone previously shared how rioters threatened to kill him with his own gun and used his taser to repeatedly shock him into submission.”

GOP tried to distract— “Trump had no defenders at the hearing, so House GOP leaders before the event held a press conference to blame Pelosi, and not the former president, for what played out on Jan. 6.”

Kinzinger seizes moment— “’I never expected this day to be quite as emotional for me as it has been,’ said [Rep. Adam] Kinzinger, a National Guardsman who was called to duty last summer when racial justice protests turned violent.”

Racism on Jan. 6 takes center stage— “Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who is Black, gave bracing testimony about rioters calling him the N-word, saying it was the first time he’d ever been labeled that while in uniform.”

Gripping language underscores severity of attack— “Dunn likened rioters to criminals carrying out illegal orders from a ‘hit man,’ not naming Trump.”

Details for each from The Hill’s Jordan Williams, Rebecca Beitsch, Cristina Marcos and Hanna Trudo: https://bit.ly/3f6cRhA

Ugh, this footage:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2VhqtPO

The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman commented on this tweet: “It is remarkable how effective Trump/Trump voters have been at getting most congressional Rs to go along with idea that it all wasn’t that bad, forcing testimony from the people who helped save some of them that day about just how bad it was.” https://bit.ly/3l3dlc7

Interesting read — Liz Cheney has a tough road ahead:

Via The Hill’s Tal Axelrod and Julia Manchester, “GOP Rep. Liz Cheney is facing a wave of primary challengers at home as the Wyoming congresswoman and avowed Trump critic takes center stage with the start of the Jan. 6 select committee hearings.” https://bit.ly/3l4MlJb

How her political career took a big turn recently: “Cheney, who hails from a storied Wyoming family and boasts a staunchly conservative voting record, has found herself fighting for her political life thanks to her vocal and repeated rebukes of former President Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.”

Wow, for context: “Cheney is facing a total of eight primary challengers.”

LATEST WITH INFRASTRUCTURE

Hey, we have an update on the infrastructure bill!!:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senators say they have reached a deal on the ‘major issues’ in their bipartisan infrastructure talks, and expect to start debate as soon as Wednesday.” https://bit.ly/2WlPSbG

What we know: “Speaking to reporters with the five GOP negotiators after a meeting with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Portman touted the deal and described McConnell as being open to it. Asked if they would finalize their agreement on Wednesday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told reporters: ‘Yep.’ ”

Timing: Politico’s Burgess Everett tweeted, “Some actual news: [Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.)] says Senate might vote again on proceeding to infrastructure bill as ‘early as tonight’ ” https://bit.ly/3f3Kxwa

The pressure had been building:

“Democrats are upping pressure on the bipartisan group negotiating a sweeping legislative package to finalize its agreement as they face a growing time crunch heading toward August.” https://bit.ly/2VemGmr

Self-imposed deadlines come, and self-imposed deadlines pass: “Democrats have vowed to make progress on President Biden’s … infrastructure and spending package. But they’ve struggled to move forward with behind-the-scenes negotiations, missing self-imposed deadlines weeks … ” https://bit.ly/2VemGmr

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Why Facebook supports updated internet regulations 2021 is the 25th anniversary of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, the last major update to internet regulation. It’s time for an update to set clear rules for addressing today’s toughest challenges. See how we’re taking action on key issues and why we support updated internet regulations.

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

This morning in DC:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3rGNgRy

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 34,608,383

U.S. death toll: 611,316

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 343 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 588,024 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This headline is very well done:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2VaAUEV

Read the full story: “When you’re here, you’re unvaccinated. This pasta house doesn’t want immunized patrons.” (Via The Washington Post’s Marisa Iati: https://wapo.st/3rCtBCa

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in Pennsylvania today.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:55 a.m. EDT: President Biden left for Pennsylvania.

1:25 p.m. EDT: President Biden visits the Mack – Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) Manufacturing Facility in Lower Macungie Township, Pa.

2 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on American manufacturing.

4:25 p.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:30 a.m. EDT: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) held a press conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3i8W1jQ

2:30 p.m. EDT: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2TFn1y5

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Milk Chocolate Day and National Hamburger Day! Now that’s a stacked lineup.

And because you made it this far, here’s a turtle waking up his tired, grumpy friend: https://bit.ly/3ibmaOY