The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – US gymnast wins all-around gold as Simone Biles cheers from the stands

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: US gymnast Suni Lee wins gold | Simone Biles cheers from the stands | Family’s at-home celebrations | Simone speaks out after withdrawal | Senate advances bipartisan infrastructure package 67-32 | Mask mandate, Jan. 6 create intensely hostile environment in the House | Dems consider cutting funds for pandemic preparedness

IN TOKYO

American gymnast Suni Lee won the all-around gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics this morning. https://es.pn/2UVhbcK

The results: Lee won with 57.433, just topping Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade who finished with 57.298. It came down to the last rotation, where Andrade stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine.

^ Watch Lee’s floor routine that won her the gold medal:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2WAfgdZ

Yeah, Jade!!!: American gymnast Jade Carey, who took Biles’s spot in the individual all-around finals, finished in ninth place.

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

The moment she found out she won gold: This photo is everything: https://bit.ly/3zPA4ws

Oh gosh, if you didn’t know this already: “Suni Lee’s father, up front, John, who built her a balance beam when they couldn’t afford one, was paralyzed falling from a ladder in 2019. She lost two relatives to COVID-19. Can only begin to imagine what this family has endured. Their daughter is an Olympic champion today.” (Via ESPN’s Jenna Laine) https://bit.ly/3f8E1EG

Watch her family’s reaction to Suni winning gold:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3lcVqQa

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner watched from the stands: Photo of Lee’s teammates watching and cheering: https://bit.ly/3faXeFv

If you haven’t seen Suni’s bar routine — it’s worth watching: https://bit.ly/3iXL5VD

Because it happens so fast: Here’s a frame-by-frame breakdown of Suni’s vault: https://nyti.ms/3zO2YNw

AND ON SIMONE BILES:

Biles posted on Twitter last night: “the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.” https://bit.ly/3zKuD1N

And she retweeted a message about her struggles: https://bit.ly/3BRGqx9

If you read one explainer on Simone Biles’s decision to withdraw, please let it be this: Deanna Hong, producer of the Peacock gymnasts documentary ‘Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnastics’ tweeted an important thread: “Most non-gymnastics fans do not understand the seriousness of what happened because she landed on her feet. Every elite gymnast I’ve talked to has said that Simone Biles’s vault was TERRIFYING and it’s a miracle she put that vault to her feet & avoided seriously injuring herself.” Read the full thread — it really puts her fall into context: https://bit.ly/3BVvONR

Former U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu posted a video of her 1996 injury: “I was 14 y/o w/ a tibial stress fracture, left alone w/ no cervical spine exam after this fall. I competed in the Olympic floor final minutes later. @Simone_Biles…decision demonstrates that we have a say in our own health— ‘a say’ I NEVER felt I had as an Olympian.” Video of Moceanu’s fall — it’s terrifying: https://bit.ly/3f5rykL

It's Thursday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.



IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Please, please, pretty please. … With a cherry on top?:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “The White House called on Congress to pass an emergency extension of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction ban on Thursday, with three days until it expires, insisting the administration does not have the legal power to extend it after a recent Supreme Court ruling.” https://bit.ly/2V2qpnh

LATEST WITH INFRASTRUCTURE

‘Look at us, doing our jobs and getting things done and stuff!’:

The Senate successfully voted to begin debate on the bipartisan infrastructure package last night. https://bit.ly/3iYrzrX

The vote: 67-32 — 60 votes were needed, meaning Democrats needed at least 10 Republicans to vote “yes.”

The 17 Republicans who voted to advance the bill: GOP Sens. Roy Blunt (Mo.), Richard Burr (N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Kevin Cramer (N.D.), Mike Crapo (Idaho), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Chuck Grassley (Iowa), John Hoeven (N.D.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Jim Risch (Idaho), Mitt Romney (Utah), Thom Tillis (N.C.) Todd Young (Ind.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.)

WHAT’S IN THE INFRASTRUCTURE DEAL:

Via USA Today: https://bit.ly/3iXGdQs

NEXT STEPS:

Via MSNBC’s Steve Benen, “Schumer wants to see the bipartisan bill and a new budget resolution pass the Senate before members leave Capitol Hill for their summer break, which is scheduled to begin on Aug. 9 (if not sooner).” More on what happens now and the timeline: https://on.msnbc.com/3iTbpju

^ Donald Trump is naht pleased about this development:

Former President Trump issued a scathing statement on the Senate GOP after 17 Republicans voted to advance the bipartisan infrastructure bill. https://bit.ly/3fbfnDb

Trump said in a statement: “Under the weak leadership of Mitch McConnell, Senate Republicans continue to lose. He lost Arizona, he lost Georgia, he ignored Election Fraud and he doesn’t fight. Now he’s giving Democrats everything they want and getting nothing in return. No deal is better than a bad deal. Fight for America, not for special interests and Radical Democrats. RINOs are ruining America, right alongside Communist Democrats.”

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING IN CONGRESS

It’s extremely tense in the House rn:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Scott Wong, “House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility.” https://bit.ly/3l94tBR

Behind that animosity: “The common thread running through both debates is former President Trump, who encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6, leading to the deadly rampage that day, and warned throughout the pandemic against stringent public health guidelines that he said infringed on individual rights. Though Trump is no longer in the White House, many lawmakers on Capitol Hill say he’s fueling the current animosity.”

The full story: https://bit.ly/3l94tBR

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Um, are they not aware of the jinx?!:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, “Congressional Democrats are considering cutting new funds for pandemic preparedness in an upcoming package from the $30 billion proposed by President Biden to as little as $5 billion, sources say, prompting alarm from public health advocates.” https://bit.ly/3C3wgtx

Wow:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3zP7Phu

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 34,678,575

U.S. death toll: 611,813

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 343 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 608,380 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

What the what?!:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3l5QgWc

If you’re feeling lost, this is a reference to Fergie’s 2006 song ‘Fergalicious’: https://bit.ly/3zNhiFN

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:30 a.m. EDT: The Senate met. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3fbcpi1

11:45 a.m. EDT: President Biden signed two medical bills into law: the Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act, and the Major Medical Facility Authorization Act of 2021.

12:15 p.m. EDT: First votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3j4LSUP

1 p.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris receive a weekly economic briefing.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EDT: White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3BSV9b5

2 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris and SBA administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman virtually meet with small business owners to discuss the infrastructure package. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3j4N9v5

4 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on the spread of the Delta variant and administration’s vaccination effort. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2VmaiRe

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

