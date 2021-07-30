The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – CDC equates Delta to chickenpox in contagiousness

Presented by Facebook

–> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Internal CDC document says Delta is as contagious as chickenpox | Trump health official’s warning to unvaccinated | Gaetz, Greene, Gohmert turned away from visiting Jan. 6 rioters in jail | Pelosi tackles Biden’s last-minute eviction moratorium request | Harris travels to Singapore, Vietnam in August | Simone Biles shows ‘twisties’ at practice | Deletes video

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

The CDC is equating Delta to the chickenpox:

Via The Washington Post’s Yasmeen Abutaleb, Carolyn Y. Johnson and Joel Achenbach, “The delta variant of the coronavirus appears to cause more severe illness than earlier variants and spreads as easily as chickenpox, according to an internal federal health document that argues officials must ‘acknowledge the war has changed.’” https://wapo.st/2VhI4Hu

This isn’t your 2020 COVID: “The document strikes an urgent note, revealing the agency knows it must revamp its public messaging to emphasize vaccination as the best defense against a variant so contagious that it acts almost like a different novel virus, leaping from target to target more swiftly than Ebola or the common cold.”

More of the unpublished data obtained by the Post: https://wapo.st/2VhI4Hu

WHY BEING VACCINATED IS SO IMPORTANT:

Admiral Brett Giroir, former assistant health secretary under President Trump, warned Americans of how contagious and dangerous the Delta variant is. https://fxn.ws/3xfTkkO

“Anyone who’s not vaccinated and who did not have COVID previously, the Delta variant is so contagious that you’re going to get it. It is just a matter of time. If you have prior immunity you do have some protection, but more and more data are telling us that that protection is not so good against Delta.” Watch his full explanation on Fox News’s “America Reports”: https://fxn.ws/3xfTkkO

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 34,757,653

U.S. death toll: 612,145

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 344 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 615,404 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

Happy Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy?

NEWS THIS MORNING

USA! USA! USA!:

Via ESPN, “The United States women’s national team are through to the Tokyo Olympic soccer semifinals after a 4-2 penalty shootout win against Netherlands following a 2-2 draw after extra-time.” https://es.pn/3iZxw86

The ending was pretty epic: “Megan Rapinoe scored the winning penalty in the shootout as Alyssa Naeher saved two to set up a semifinal showdown against Canada.”

IN CONGRESS

The jail: ‘I said good day!’:

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Majorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Louie Gohmert (Texas) tried visiting accused Jan. 6 rioters in jail and were turned away by the D.C. Department of Corrections. https://bit.ly/3ffvgsp

Gohmert’s reaction: “The supervisor came down and was standing right here and turned her back on me. The other one said she won’t talk anymore and that we’re trespassers … We’re in totalitarian, Marxist territory here. This is the way third-world people get treated.”

A spokesperson for the D.C. Department of Corrections (DOC) told The Hill: A spokesperson said the members showed up “unannounced with an unauthorized camera crew requesting a facility tour … By doing so, these officials compromised safety and security operations at the DOC.”

Watch: https://bit.ly/3fe8b9s

The last item on the agenda … well, hopefully:

Via Politico’s Sarah Ferris and Heather Caygle, “Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her leadership team are scrambling to nail down the votes for an eleventh-hour push to extend the federal eviction moratorium — likely to be the House’s final task before the departing for its lengthy August recess.” https://politi.co/2WEqC0z

Was this expected? Not really!: “The Democrats’ push came as a surprise to many in the caucus, and some in leadership, after a last-minute demand from the White House that arrived just before the national halt on evictions will expire. Without the moratorium, millions of families could be at risk of homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic.”

What to expect: https://politi.co/2WEqC0z

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Kamala Harris’s August plans:

Vice President Harris is traveling to Singapore and Vietnam next month as her second international trip as vice president. https://bit.ly/3ff554V

From Harris’s communications director Symone Sanders: “President Biden and Vice President Harris have made it a top priority to rebuild our global partnerships and keep our nation secure, and this upcoming visit continues that work – deepening our engagement in Southeast Asia. Vice President Harris will be the first Vice President to ever visit Vietnam.”

GETTING TRACTION — ‘HARRIS’S BAD POLLS TRIGGER DEMOCRATIC WORRIES’:

Via The Hill’s Hanna Trudo and Amie Parnes: https://bit.ly/3fcsfJj

IN THE GOP

Donald Trump didn’t have the best week:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood and Brett Samuels, “Trump’s preferred candidate in a special House election in Texas lost on Tuesday to another Republican who was likely boosted by some protest votes against the former president. And on Wednesday, 17 Senate Republicans voted to advance a bipartisan infrastructure deal that Trump spent weeks railing against.” https://bit.ly/3zUOgEa

Why this is worth mentioning: “While Trump remains a towering figure in the GOP, the back-to-back blows have led some to question whether his influence may have started to wane since he left office.”

What this could mean going forward: https://bit.ly/3zUOgEa

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This is a lot…:

Simone Biles shows what ‘the twisties’ looks like:

Keep in mind, she has since deleted the videos from her Instagram.

Watch: https://bit.ly/3j3pVp2

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9 a.m. EDT: The House met. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3C1dz9Q

9:45 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:30 a.m. EDT: The Senate met.

4:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden hosts Cuban American leaders at the White House to discuss the recent demonstrations.

6 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves for Camp David.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:45 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris met with governors to discuss wildfire prevention. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3zXmHdL

1:30 p.m. EDT: White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2WDnOAT

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

