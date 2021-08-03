The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by AT&T – Simone wins bronze with altered beam routine

Presented by AT&T

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Investigation finds Cuomo sexually harassed women | Simone Biles’s return | Wins bronze with altered beam routine | Pentagon under lockdown after nearby metro shooting | Graham’s ‘breakthrough’ COVID case | Spent time with senators on Manchin’s houseboat | What this means for the infrastructure bill | Trump to fight turning over tax records | DCA’s long TSA line | National Watermelon Day

IN TOKYO

We love you, Simone!:

Via ESPN’s D’Arcy Maine, “After missing the finals on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise, as well as the all-around, Biles made her return to competition Tuesday — the last day of events for artistic gymnastics.” https://es.pn/2VidfCU

And she won a medal!: She won the bronze medal on the balance beam with a 14.000.

Was it the same routine she usually performs?: No, she adjusted her routine to lower the difficulty, and her dismount didn’t include any twists. And she still won the bronze!

Oh, and she didn’t expect to even win a medal — Biles said: “My mental and physical health is above all medals that I could ever win. So to be clear, to do beam, which I didn’t think I was going to be, just meant the world to be back out there. And I wasn’t expecting to walk away with the medal. I was just going out there doing this for me.”

Where this puts Simone in the record books: “She ties Shannon Miller as the most decorated Olympian in American gymnastics history. While each gymnast has seven medals to her name, Biles has more golds (4) than Miller (2).” https://es.pn/3CbaAvg

‘SIMONE BILES HAS CHANGED WHAT IT MEANS TO BE AN ELITE GYMNAST:

Via ESPN’s Alyssa Roenigk: https://es.pn/3Ca61S6

I REALLY LIKED HOW THE NEW YORK TIMES FRAMED THE FULL PICTURE OF SIMONE’S CAREER:

More on the importance of today, via the Times’s Juliet Macur: https://nyti.ms/3lv2x6G

This is pretty amazing:

It's Tuesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

NEWS THIS MORNING

A new report on Andrew Cuomo:

Via NBC’s Teaganne Finn and Tom Winter, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws, according to the findings of an investigation by the state’s attorney general’s office.” https://nbcnews.to/3foHWgI

“The investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees. It also found the governor and his team retaliated against a former employee for coming forward.”

What Cuomo is saying: “The governor has denied touching anyone inappropriately, but has acknowledged that he may have acted in ways that made people feel uncomfortable … He said that discomfort was unintentional and apologized. He later said that he didn’t think his actions should be considered sexual harassment.”

The full story: https://nbcnews.to/3foHWgI

The Pentagon is under lockdown after a shooting nearby:

Via NBC Washington, the Pentagon is under lockdown after shots were fired at the nearby metro platform. What we know: https://bit.ly/3A32nYg

IN THE SENATE

Oh jeez:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) says he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. https://bit.ly/2WH0AK0

How is he feeling — mild symptoms: “I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” Graham said. “I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days.”

Tidbit: “Graham was spotted in the Capitol on Monday morning and spoke briefly with reporters. He was wearing a mask and appeared to be in a hurry, both of which caught the attention of reporters.”

Why this complicates the infrastructure bill: Graham was one of the 17 Republican senators that voted to advance the bipartisan bill.

Graham was around other senators, as well: A group of senators, including Graham, were on Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.V.) houseboat this weekend.

What we know: https://bit.ly/3ftZdVw

I mean, it’s a lot of dough:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “The bipartisan infrastructure bill unveiled Sunday night is riding a wave of momentum, but its supporters will soon face the tough job of selling it to skeptical Republican senators who are asking how much it will add to the federal deficit.” https://bit.ly/2VjTHOn

17 Republicans voted to start debate on this bill last week: Democrats only need 10 Republicans to vote for the bill, but it’s not guaranteed that those Republicans will end up voting “yes.”

What it will likely come down to: “Whether the legislation passes the Senate rests largely on the internal political dynamics of the Senate GOP conference. GOP leaders say a lot will depend on the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) assessment of the legislation.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/2VjTHOn

TIDBIT ABOUT RECESS:

Via Politico’s Burgess Everett, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, “The Senate is going to stay here until we finish our work.” https://bit.ly/3C9NsNL

If, like me, your takeaway was ‘omg, Joe Manchin lives on a houseboat??’:

Washingtonian’s Andrew Beaujon wrote about Manchin’s houseboat, named ‘Almost Heaven,’ earlier this year: https://bit.ly/3ijGuOk

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Helpful read — when the COVID vaccines may get fully approved by the FDA:

Via The Washington Post’s Laurie McGinley, “Pfizer and BioNTech submitted their request for full approval, called a biologics license application, on May 7, and Moderna began a rolling submission in June. Johnson & Johnson has said it will submit its application later this year. Typically, it takes the agency at least several months to grant a full approval for a vaccine. But some officials have said that the Pfizer vaccine could be approved by late summer or early fall.” https://wapo.st/3A43aZ0

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 35,140,422

U.S. death toll: 613,786

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 347 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 673,185 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN THE GOP

No more mister nice Don:

Via The Wall Street Journal’s Corinne Ramey and Sadie Gurman, “Former President Donald Trump will fight any move by the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns to Congress, a lawyer for Mr. Trump said Monday, days after the Justice Department directed the agency to provide the documents to a House panel.” https://on.wsj.com/2Vbp7GX

Trump’s lawyer Ronald Fischetti told WSJ: “There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the office of the president of the United States.”

Will there be an outcome anytime soon?: “A judge asked the parties to lay out a time frame for written arguments by Wednesday. It could take months before the judge ultimately decides whether the Treasury Department must hand over the returns to Congress. That ruling could then be appealed.”

The full story: https://on.wsj.com/2Vbp7GX

NOTABLE TWEETS:

