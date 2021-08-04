The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by AT&T – What happens to Cuomo now?

Presented by AT&T

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Tides quickly turn on Cuomo | Cuomo addresses allegations with video of him hugging, kissing others | Refuses to resign | How the New York impeachment process works | Bipartisan infrastructure bill slowed with 250+ amendments | ‘Delta-plus’ variant | Florida’s crisis with COVID | National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day deals

IN NEW YORK

I know I’m not a PR specialist, but this may have not been the move…:

In the wake of a damning report showing that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) sexually harassed 11 women, he released a video addressing the allegations.

Yes, but: The video shows him hugging and kissing lots of people.

Watch the video:

How the tides quickly turned on Cuomo:

Via The New York Times’s Katie Glueck, “Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, whose meticulously managed public appearances during the pandemic turned him into one of his party’s most celebrated national figures, is confronting an existential threat to his political career following a searing report released Tuesday that said he had sexually harassed 11 women and violated federal and state law.” https://nyti.ms/3jmYdUr

How quickly everything changed: “Over the span of just a few hours, an already-diminished governor lost the support of a cascade of allies and state and national party leaders who had been withholding judgment, throwing his ability to remain in office — much less win a fourth term — into doubt.”

Will Cuomo resign?: He has refused to resign.

PRESIDENT BIDEN CALLED ON CUOMO TO RESIGN:

“He should resign,” Biden told reporters yesterday. https://cnb.cx/3luZ6Nf

ASSUMING HE DOESN’T RESIGN, WHAT HAPPENS?:

Politico has a helpful explainer on the impeachment process in New York: https://politi.co/3jmH1hN

IF YOU’RE WONDERING HOW ANDREW CUOMO’S BROTHER CHRIS HANDLED HIS SHOW LAST NIGHT:

Here’s the video of CNN’s Chris Cuomo beginning his show: https://bit.ly/3fsrpbC

Then at the end of Cuomo’s show, he tossed to CNN’s Don Lemon, who began his show with a segment on Andrew Cuomo — watch: https://bit.ly/3lvq3Az

LATEST WITH THE EVICTION MORATORIUM

What we call ‘putting a Band-Aid on it’:

Via CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Phil Mattingly, Kevin Liptak, John Harwood and Maggie Fox, “The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a fresh stop on certain evictions Tuesday, saying that evicting people could be detrimental to public health and would interfere with efforts to slow the pandemic.” https://cnn.it/3jojflG

Details of the announcement: “The new ban applies to areas of the country with high or substantial transmission of Covid-19 and will last until October 3, according to the announcement.”

Timing: “The new moratorium comes after President Joe Biden and his administration allowed a previous freeze to expire, setting off fury among members of his own party.”

What to know about the extended mortarium: https://cnn.it/3jojflG

‘LAST MINUTE EVICTION BAN EXTENSION FUELS CONFUSION AND IS TOO LATE FOR SOME’:

Via The Washington Post’s Hamza Shaban, Abha Bhattarai and Marissa J. Lang: https://wapo.st/3xuz8Mw

IN THE SENATE

Ehhh, what’s a few (281 to be exact lol) amendments between friends?!:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate action on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill has slowed to a crawl as lawmakers haggle over more than 250 proposed amendments to the legislation.” https://bit.ly/3fveAgA

What to expect with the amendments: “In several instances, senators are holding their colleagues’ amendments hostage by objecting to voting on them unless their own priorities are also guaranteed a vote. But with nearly 300 amendments filed, not everyone is going to get their proposed changes to the legislation on the Senate floor, fueling frustrations among senators on both sides of the aisle.”

Timing this week: “Senators say they expect the bipartisan package to come up for a final series of votes as soon as this weekend. But the timing will depend on whether Republican senators, in particular, feel they’ve been given enough chance to make changes to the legislation.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Oh, come on. Go home, Delta and your new ‘Delta-plus’ cousin:

Via The Washington Post’s Jennifer Hassan and Lateshia Beachum, “South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that it had recorded at least two cases of the new coronavirus delta-plus variant, which some experts believe to be more transmissible than the original delta variant that was first detected in India.” https://wapo.st/3AaAzS0

What we know about the delta-plus variant: https://wapo.st/3AaAzS0

WHEN WILL DELTA PEAK?:

It’s hard to predict, but it could peak this month. https://bit.ly/3jjudZD

It’s pretty scary in Florida right now:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood and Julia Manchester, “Florida’s newfound status as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. has thrust the state into crisis mode as officials battle over the best way to curb the outbreak.” https://bit.ly/3yoIeM3

The extent of the crisis: “On Tuesday, Florida hit 11,515 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, marking the third straight day that the state has broken its record. About 2,400 patients are now in intensive care. At the same time, there’s concern among experts that the Sunshine State is still weeks away from hitting its peak. The state now accounts for roughly 1 in 5 new cases nationally.”

TIDBIT — YIKES:

“[More than] 1 out of every 1,900 people in Florida is in a hospital bed right now with COVID.” (Via Bloomberg’s Steven Dennis) https://bit.ly/37hEIaj

THE WHITE HOUSE IS NOT PLEASED WITH THE MEDIA’S PANDEMIC COVERAGE:

^And has started lashing out at the media coverage: https://bit.ly/3lz8UWC

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 35,246,546

U.S. death toll: 614,337

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 347 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 681,373 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OHIO

The gist: Good day for moderate Democrats and Donald Trump. Bad day for progressives:

Via The Hill’s Tal Axelrod and Julia Manchester, “In a ruby-red district outside of Columbus, energy lobbyist Mike Carey, who was endorsed by former President Trump, defeated a crowded primary field of about a dozen candidates. And in Cleveland, Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Chairwoman Shontel Brown bested progressive firebrand Nina Turner.” https://bit.ly/3fuWdZe

FIVE TAKEAWAYS:

“Trump scores a decisive victory after Texas setback” “GOP figures besides Trump see limited sway” “Another show of strength from the Dem establishment” “Progressive stars show limited influence” “Dem divisions on stark display”

Context and details for each: https://bit.ly/3fuWdZe

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Chuck’s new besties:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3rSQelL

