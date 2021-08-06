The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by AT&T – Biden celebrates monstrous jobs report

Presented by AT&T

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: US adds robust 943k jobs amid rush of summer spending | Unemployment rate drops to 5.4 percent | Delta scraps some back-to-work steps | Senate eyes Saturday infrastructure vote | Senators attend Enzi’s funeral | United mandates US employees receive vaccine | Suni Lee reunited with parents after Tokyo win | Viral flight attendant video

NEWS OF THE MORNING

YUP, we did that:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “The U.S. added 943,000 jobs in July as a summer rush of travel and recreation spending powered the economy through surging coronavirus cases, the Labor Department reported Friday.” https://bit.ly/3fCuMwm

What economists had predicted: A gain of 850,000 jobs

What about the unemployment rate: The unemployment rate dropped from 5.9 percent to 5.4 percent.

Why this is huge — COVID was worrisome for the July jobs report: “The rapid spread of COVID-19 among unvaccinated Americans, along with several red flags from private-sector data, raised questions about the strength of the labor market last month. But the delta variant appeared to have little impact on hiring in July as job growth accelerated for the fourth consecutive month.”

Looking a little deeper into the numbers — people want experiences: “More than a third of July’s job gains came from the leisure and hospitality sector as Americans continued to shift their spending away from goods and toward experiences. Restaurants and bars added 253,000 jobs, hotels and resorts added 74,000 jobs and arts, entertainment and recreation added 53,000.”

SOME INTERESTING CONTEXT:

The New York Times’s Neil Irwin writes, “This Is the Job Market We’ve Been Waiting For: The new monthly numbers show job growth not seen in recoveries from the previous three recessions.” https://nyti.ms/3fFLon0

LATE THIS MORNING — HELLO, I HAVE GOOD THINGS TO SAY!:

President Biden delivered remarks after the monstrous jobs report. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2VuuS2u

It’s Friday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: I am off for the next two weeks! My colleagues Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester and Reid Wilson will be writing the 12:30 Report in my absence. You’re in good hands!

HAPPENING ON SATURDAY

Let’s do this thing! And do it by Saturday, plz:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is teeing up a Saturday vote to wind down debate on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, with senators hoping to pass the legislation as soon as this weekend.” https://bit.ly/2WSA2Wg

WHAT THE CBO SAYS ABOUT THE INFRASTRUCTURE BILL:

“The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Thursday released an analysis saying the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package would add $256 billion to the federal deficit over the next decade, a difficult pill to swallow for GOP senators who have insisted on paying for the entire cost of the legislation.” https://bit.ly/3xnHTb7

Read the cost estimate from the CBO: https://bit.ly/3Ac5RHS

Why the bill didn’t pass last night — basically, a ‘cryptocurrency brawl’:

Via The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein and Jacqueline Alemany, “The Biden administration is pushing back against a last-minute effort by a bipartisan group of senators to limit a proposal in the infrastructure bill to increase federal regulation of cryptocurrencies. The fierce lobbying push helped stall plans to finish voting on the bill Thursday night, and now it appears debate will stretch into the weekend.” https://wapo.st/3lAAdzZ

COMPLICATING THE TIMING:

Many senators are attending the funeral of the late Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) today: https://bit.ly/3jvXSyF

OTHER NEWS THIS MORNING

Did some time in the House, so now the Senate seems fun:

Via The Hill’s Julia Manchester, “Rep. Conor Lamb (D) announced on Friday that he intends to run for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, making him the latest Democrat to enter a crowded primary field in the Keystone State.” https://bit.ly/3jpcpfE

Which seat: “The Senate seat became an open race after Sen. Pat Toomey (R) announced last year that he would not seek reelection in 2022.”

Keep in mind about his House seat: “Lamb’s decision to launch a Senate bid will likely make his House seat in the 17th Congressional District a target for Republicans. Lamb narrowly defeated his Republican opponent, Sean Parnell, by just over 2 percentage points in November.”

Lamb posted on Twitter this morning:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3jrzv5n

IN NEW YORK

Not the best situation:

Via The Hill’s Tal Axelrod, “New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is trying to survive a political gauntlet — including multiple criminal investigations, impeachment proceedings and potential primary challengers — after the release of a bombshell report detailing allegations of sexual harassment against him by nearly a dozen women.” https://bit.ly/3Ai6YpO

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3Ai6YpO

Entangled into the mess:

Via The Hill’s Karl Evers-Hillstrom, “The president of the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization is under fire from activists and some of his own employees over his role in the sexual harassment controversy surrounding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.” https://bit.ly/3jsVCIG

In the damning report on Cuomo: “It also said that Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David, who worked in Cuomo’s office for eight years before taking his current position in 2019, provided Cuomo aides with a confidential personnel file of a former Cuomo staffer after the staffer publicly accused the governor of harassment.”

The full story: https://bit.ly/3jsVCIG

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Ugh:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3CpwzyI

It’s getting complicated:

Via The Washington Post’s Lisa Rein and Eli Rosenberg, “Despite [President] Biden’s vaccine order for feds, delta surge causes some back-to-work plans to be scrapped.” https://wapo.st/3jwTpvI

What a massive task: “Federal managers say they have little idea how to roll out a massive, first-of-its-kind plan to ask employees whether they’re vaccinated, impose testing as frequently as twice a week if the answer is no and move to dismiss them if they’re found to be untruthful. And many workers in the country’s conservative pockets who mistrust the vaccine and oppose anyone in government who forces them to get it say they will continue to resist.”

TIDBIT — UNITED BECOMES THE FIRST AIRLINE TO REQUIRE U.S. EMPLOYEES TO BE VACCINATED:

https://wapo.st/3AeHhWY

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 35,444,963

U.S. death toll: 615,347

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 349 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 699,261 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is on his way to Wilmington, Del.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

11:35 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves for Wilmington, Del.

2 p.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris virtually receive the weekly economic briefing.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10:30 am. EDT: President Biden delivered remarks on the July jobs report. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3AlGX95

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2Vn3nbe

