The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Democrats release massive budget blueprint

Presented by Facebook

via GIPHY

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Democrats unveil $3.5 trillion budget blueprint | Senate races toward summer break | UN panel sounds the alarm on climate change | Top aide to Cuomo resigns | Senate votes to shut down debate on infrastructure bill | Partisan fight over vaccine mandates moves to House

NEWS OF THE MORNING

Dems unveil their budget blueprint:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate Democrats on Monday unveiled a budget blueprint that paves the way for a massive spending plan they want to pass without GOP support later this year.” https://bit.ly/3yyOWil

What’s in the budget resolution: Plans to ramp up government spending on a handful of Democratic priorities including Medicare, child care and efforts to combat climate change. The blueprint also includes instructions for 12 Senate committees on how to draft the $3.5 trillion budget bill.

Notably, the budget resolution doesn’t include an increase to the debt ceiling, an omission that’s sure to kick off a massive fight on Capitol Hill over the nation’s borrowing limit.

How Democrats want to pay for it: Democratic leaders say that the budget will be paid in full, primarily through tax hikes on corporations and families making more than $400,000 per year.

What are its chances of passing: Tough to say. Democrats are hoping to push the resolution through the House and Senate through a process known as reconciliation, which would allow them to approve the budget measure with a simple majority.

That’s doable, but it means that all 50 Senate Democrats will have to stay unified in the face of likely unanimous Republican opposition.

READ:

Senate Democrats’ budget resolution https://bit.ly/3Cp9JHw

SENATE VOTES TO END DEBATE ON $1T INFRASTRUCTURE BILL:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/2VD5s2j

It’s Monday! We’re Julia Manchester and Max Greenwood, filling in for Cate today with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to jmanchester@thehill.com and mgreenwood@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @juliamanch and @kmaxgreenwood and on Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Internet regulations are as outdated as dial-up Facebook supports updated regulations, including four areas where lawmakers can make quick progress: – Reforming Section 230

– Preventing foreign interference of our elections

– Passing federal privacy law

– Setting rules that allow people to safely transfer data between services

THIS WEEK

Senate races toward summer break:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney: “The House is out of session this week. But the Senate was in town for rare back-to-back weekend work, after they missed their expected exit from Washington for the August recess. Senators voted on Sunday night to end debate on the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill crafted by a bipartisan group of senators and the White House.” https://bit.ly/3AtWK5s

IN CLIMATE NEWS

Reality check:

Via The Hill’s Rachel Frazin: “UN issues dire warning on climate change.” https://bit.ly/2VKvgd6

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change was ‘unequivocally’ caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years.”

How hot? Earth is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5 degrees warmer than a preindustrial baseline by 2040, according to the report.

What else can we expect? The report says climate change will be experienced more in heatwaves, as well as in more frequent and intense precipitation and droughts.

CUOMO SCANDAL

Fallout over the AG report:

Via The Hill’s Caroline Vakil: “A top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned on Sunday night as he remains embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal that could cost him his governorship. Melissa DeRosa, the secretary to the governor, said in a statement that “the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying.” https://bit.ly/37tS0QX

Why it matters: DeRosa was known to be one of Cuomo’s most loyal and staunchest supporters within his administration. Her resignation is a likely indicator that his support is eroding as calls for him to step down continue in the wake of Attorney General Letitia James’s report into the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

BUT THAT’S NOT ALL …:

Time’s Up leader Roberta Kaplan resigned on Monday over her ties to Cuomo that surfaced in James’s investigation. https://bit.ly/3ixWEE3

Kaplan served as the chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Time’s Up and co-founder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which helped women who had experienced discrimination and workplace sexual harassment.

“I therefore have reluctantly come to the conclusion that an active law practice is no longer compatible with serving on the Board at Time’s Up at this time and I hereby resign,” Kaplan wrote, according to The Associated Press.

MEANWHILE …:

Brittany Commisso, an executive assistant in Cuomo’s administration, broke her silence on the allegations against the governor on Monday morning. Commisso delivered her first televised interview to CBS News and the Albany Times Union, in which she detailed the groping allegations and accused the governor of lying.

Commisso was previously known as “Executive Assistant # 1” in James’s report.

You can watch her interview here: https://cbsn.ws/3AqZGQx

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Why Facebook supports reforming Section 230 The internet has changed a lot in the last 25 years — the last time comprehensive internet regulations were passed. Facebook supports updated regulations — like reforming Section 230, to set standards for the way larger tech companies enforce rules about content.

LATEST WITH CORONAVIRUS

Fauci – Get vaccinated or face a deadlier variant:

Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious diseases expert, told USA Today on Sunday that if not enough people get vaccinated, an even deadlier coronavirus variant could emerge. https://bit.ly/3jGGlUy

“If we don’t get the rest of the world vaccinated within the next couple of years, you’re going to have the circulation of more mutations that will lead to variants, that will then come into the country, and then all of us who are protected against delta may not be protected against zaida,” Fauci said.

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 35,765,233

U.S. death toll: 616,829

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 351,400,930 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 706,323 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Olympians, they’re just like us!:

Hyperlink: https://bit.ly/3AosNny

Greene and Gaetz head to Iowa:

Hyperlink: https://bit.ly/3AtZ8ZY

ON TAP:

The Senate is in session and the House is on recess. President Biden is in Wilmington, Del. Vice President Harris is in Washington.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is traveling to Topeka, Kan., with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

1 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. CT: Emhoff and Cardona visit a local high school to tour a back-to-school vaccine clinic.

1:35 p.m. EDT/12:35 p.m. CT: Emhoff and Cardona take part in a listening session with high school and college students about their efforts to help their community through the pandemic and distribute the coronavirus vaccine.

WHAT TO WATCH:

2:30 p.m. EDT: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby holds a press briefing at the Pentagon. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3sgoZ57

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Book Lovers Day!

Make sure you crack open your favorite book today and let us know what you’re reading!

Julia is reading “First,” a biography of the first female Supreme Court justice, Sandra Day O’Connor, by Evan Thomas and Max is reading “The Splendid and the Vile,” a biography of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, by Erik Larson.

Here are some ways you can celebrate your favorite books: https://bit.ly/3xwwS79

And now for some happy news!

Congratulations are in order for Massachusetts Rep. Jake Auchincloss and his family, who announced they welcomed their second child, Grace, on Friday!

The congressman shared a tweet announcing the big news today and his son, Teddy, shared a new drawing welcoming his new sister. (We’re told Teddy had some assistance from the congressman on this).

Hyperlink: https://bit.ly/3xAfcI3

Gotta say — we admire Grace’s timing in arriving just in time for House recess.

Congratulations!