The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Cuomo resigns; $1T infrastructure package clears the Senate

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill's 12:30 Report: BREAKING: Cuomo resigns | Senate passes $1T infrastructure bill | Democrats bet GOP will cave in debt ceiling fight | Covid cases hit six-month high in the US | Florida's DeSantis digs in heels over mask mandate fight | New vaccine requirements for DC government workers | Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene…again

NEWS OF THE MORNING

BREAKING – Cuomo resigns:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday roughly a week after the state's Attorney General Letitia James's released a damning report into the sexual harassment allegations into Cuomo.

“Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let the government get back to governing,” Cuomo said in an address.

Cuomo said his resignation will be effective in 14 days and that his Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will replace him. Hochul will be the first woman to serve as governor of New York.

More from The Hill's Tal Axelrod:

IN THE SENATE

It finally happened:

Just breaking: The Senate approved a sweeping $1 trillion infrastructure package after weeks of negotiations over what would amount to the largest investment in the nation's infrastructure in more than a decade.

The bill passed with bipartisan support; 19 Republicans joined all 50 Senate Democrats in voting for the measure.

What’s in the bill: Funding to repair, replace and revamp the nation’s aging roads, bridges and other public works. It also includes money to modernize the power grid and help prepare the country to manage the risks posed by climate change.

What happens next: The bill will still have to pass the House, which is in recess for the rest of the month. It’ll face less certain odds in the lower chamber, where Republicans are more galvanized in their opposition. Some progressives have also expressed reservations about the infrastructure package, arguing that it doesn’t go far enough.

Next on the agenda: Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget blueprint. As we noted yesterday, the budget resolution doesn’t include an increase to the debt ceiling, making a partisan fight on Capitol Hill even more likely.

DEMOCRATS GAMBLE ON GOP CAVING IN DEBT CEILING FIGHT:

Via The Hill's Jordain Carney:

It's Monday! We're Julia Manchester and Max Greenwood, filling in for Cate today with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

LATEST WITH CORONAVIRUS

New COVID-19 infections hit six-month high:

Via The Hill's Nathaniel Weixel, "The United States is averaging more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest numbers since last February, before vaccines became widely available."

For three days in a row, new COVID-19 cases have averaged six-digits and are up 35 percent over the past week, according to figures analyzed by Our World in Data. The spike in new infections is driven by the more contagious delta variant, which is now the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S.

Who’s getting sick: In short, the unvaccinated. While breakthrough cases in vaccinated people happen, they’re still pretty rare. And COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have become more common in places with large unvaccinated populations — Louisiana and Florida, for example.

As CDC Director Rochelle Walensky puts it: “In places that are well vaccinated, we have quite good protection and we don’t have a lot of surge. In places that are less well vaccinated, this virus is an opportunist and it has taken hold in those places in particular.”

New vaccine requirement in DC:

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) is slated to announce on Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for most of D.C.'s government workers. The vaccine mandate will apply to D.C. public school teachers and staff.

DeSantis vs. the school districts:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is increasingly at odds with counties in the Sunshine State who are defying his directive to not impose mask mandates in schools.

Last week, the governor blocked school districts from requiring students to wear masks as they head back to school in Florida amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

But a number of school districts are saying not so fast.

Orange County Public Schools, which is located in the greater Orlando area, announced on Friday that they are issuing a mask mandate for the upcoming school year, while Leon County Schools, which is the county seat of Tallahassee, said they would be kicking off the school year with a temporary mask mandate for students in pre-K through eighth grade.

In the state’s largest public school system, Miami-Dade Public Schools, the superintendent is saying his district is also considering a mask requirement as that district prepares to begin the school year.

And now, DeSantis is hitting back. The governor’s office announced on Monday that the state Board of Education could go as far as withholding the salaries of superintendents and school board members who go against his executive order banning mask mandates.

Why it matters: Cases in Florida are on the rise, and the highly contagious delta variant is a huge factor. According to new data from USA Today and Johns Hopkins University, cases are at least four times higher than last year in most Florida counties.

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 35,950,252

U.S. death toll: 617,424

Breakdown of the numbers:

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 351,933,175 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 715,547 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers:

STRIKE FOUR FOR MTG

Twitter temporarily suspends Greene after she says vaccines are ‘failing’:

Via The Hill's Mychael Schnell, "Twitter has suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for a week after she wrote that vaccines are 'failing.' A Twitter spokesperson told The Hill in a statement that her tweet on Monday 'was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy.' "

What it means: This is Greene’s fourth “strike” under Twitter’s misinformation policy. She was suspended from the platform less than a month ago after she posted a tweet claiming that COVID-19 was only dangerous for obese people and those over the age of 65. Under Twitter’s guidelines, she could be permanently removed from the platform if she violates the misinformation policy again.

What Greene has to say about it: She’s repeating the same misinformation that led to her suspension. In a statement, she railed against Twitter and made several baseless claims about COVID-19 vaccines before brushing off the suspension as inconsequential: “It’s a good thing my voters couldn’t care less about Twitter.”

ON TAP:

3:25 p.m. EDT: President Biden will receive a briefing from the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency along with his homeland security and COVID-19 response teams on how the pandemic is affecting hurricane preparedness.

INBOX: Biden announced this morning that second gentleman Doug Emhoff will lead the U.S. delegation to the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo and attend the opening ceremonies on August 24.

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki delivers a press briefing at the White House.

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Lazy Day so in that spirit, we’re not writing anything more about it.

Lol, jk.

But for real, get on your comfiest sweatpants and plant yourself on the couch today.

You deserve it.