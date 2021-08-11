The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Senate Democrats pass $3.5T budget resolution

Presented by Facebook

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Senate Democrats pass $3.5T budget resolution | Moderate Democrats fire warning shot over fiscal blueprint | Consumer prices continue to climb | Fallout from Cuomo’s resignation | Who is Kathy Hochul? | Biden administration rushes ventilators to coronavirus-stricken Florida

NEWS OF THE MORNING

Vote-a-rama!:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. https://bit.ly/3lSEWwS

“The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.”

What does it mean: The budget resolution won’t get signed into law. But it’s the first step toward bypassing the 60-vote threshold needed to break a filibuster, which would effectively allow Senate Democrats to approve most legislation without GOP support.

What’s going on in the House: The lower chamber was scheduled to return from recess on Sept. 20. But House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told lawmakers in a letter on Tuesday that they will return on Aug. 23 to consider the budget resolution.

What happens next: The budget blueprint appears on track to be approved by the House, where Democrats hold a narrow but critical majority. But a subsequent bill that would actually enact the spending and tax changes outlined in the resolution will likely face a steeper climb.

Two moderate Senate Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), have expressed reservations about the $3.5 trillion price tag and have indicated they’ll try to shrink it in negotiating the final legislation. At the same time, the eventual bill is expected to face unanimous opposition from Republicans, meaning that any Democratic defections could sink the legislation.

MANCHIN SENDS WARNING SHOT OVER ‘SERIOUS CONCERNS’ ABOUT $3.5T SPENDING PLAN:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/37zaBLB

It’s Wednesday! We’re Julia Manchester and Max Greenwood, filling in for Cate today with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to jmanchester@thehill.com and mgreenwood@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @juliamanch and @kmaxgreenwood and on Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Internet regulations are as outdated as dial-up Facebook supports updated regulations, including four areas where lawmakers can make quick progress: – Reforming Section 230

– Preventing foreign interference of our elections

– Passing federal privacy law

– Setting rules that allow people to safely transfer data between services

IN OTHER NEWS

Consumer prices rise 5.4 percent from last July:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane: https://bit.ly/3Avv1By

IN NEW YORK

Cuomo fallout:

Biden’s infrastructure victory was overshadowed yesterday as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced his resignation just minutes after the bipartisan infrastructure deal passed through the Senate.

The outgoing governor’s move to step aside was a spectacular fall from grace after Cuomo was widely praised last year for his daily briefings during the coronavirus pandemic. However, Cuomo has since faced backlash over his administration’s alleged tampering with the data surrounding coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes and the growing number of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant: “President Biden on Tuesday said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has done a ‘hell of a job’ on issues like infrastructure and voting rights, while voicing support for the governor’s decision to resign after a state investigation found that he sexually harassed 11 women.” https://bit.ly/3xE9kgL

WHAT COMES NEXT?:

But it’s not over for Cuomo yet. The governor could still face impeachment proceedings to prevent him from running for office in New York again. State Assembly Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine (D) said on Monday that impeachment would be “moot” if Cuomo stepped down before the investigation wrapped up, but added that there would be an opportunity to block him from running for office again in the state. The committee is slated to meet again on Aug. 16.

MEET THE NEW GOVERNOR:

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will make history in roughly two weeks when she is sworn in as governor, becoming the first woman to hold the office in New York state.

Via The Hill’s Jordan Williams: “Hochul was elected on a ticket with Cuomo in 2014, becoming the state’s 77th lieutenant governor. In this role, she serves as president of the New York State Senate and chairs the Regional Economic Development Councils.

Before becoming lieutenant governor, Hochul was a member of the House from 2011 to 2013 representing New York’s 26th District. She served on the House Armed Services and the House Homeland Security committees.

Prior to her time in Congress, she served as the Erie County clerk, the highest-ranking female elected official in the county.” https://bit.ly/3xxY2uA

Hochul will also represent a departure from the recent governors from downstate New York and New York City. The incoming governor hails from Buffalo, N.Y., bringing some western and upstate New York perspective to the governor’s mansion.

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Why Facebook supports the DETER Act Communication around elections has changed a lot in the last 25 years—the last time comprehensive internet regulations were passed. That’s why Facebook supports updated internet regulations — like the DETER Act, to help protect election integrity against foreign interference.

LATEST WITH CORONAVIRUS

Ventilators head to Florida:

Via The Hill’s Lexi Lonas: “The Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is sending ventilators to Florida at the state’s request to deal with its sharp rise in coronavirus cases related to the delta variant.” https://bit.ly/3s8mW2M

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) told ABC News he was unaware of the request made by his state’s health department. https://bit.ly/3jMUKP3

“I have not heard about that, so I have to check to see if that’s true or not. I would honestly doubt that that’s true, but I’ll look,” DeSantis told the network.

FROM TEXAS:

Via The Dallas Morning News: “As the number of COVID-19 delta cases swells, only two pediatric ICU beds — out of 285 total — were available Tuesday in the 19-county North Texas area.” https://bit.ly/37wdTiN

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 36,062,399

U.S. death toll: 618,175

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 352,550,944 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 739,114 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

US officials and journalists honor Austin Tice’s 40th birthday:

Hyperlink: https://bit.ly/3s90pmj

Hyperlink: https://bit.ly/3iByisU

ON TAP:

3:00 p.m.: President Biden holds a virtual meeting with governors, mayors, and other state, local and tribal officials to discuss the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

It’s Presidential Joke Day! And no, we’re not kidding.

Here are some of our favorite jokes from our commanders in chief.

“There are few things in life harder to find and more important to keep than love. Well, love and a birth certificate.” — former President Obama

“My esteem in this country has gone up substantially. It is very nice now when people wave at me, they use all their fingers.” — former President Carter

“I am sure you have all noticed that the White House is getting a new coat of paint. The painter says it is leak-proof. I sure hope so.” — former President Ford