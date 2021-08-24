The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by AT&T – Pelosi’s negotiates with centrists to keep Biden’s agenda afloat

Presented by AT&T

via GIPHY

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

IN THE HOUSE

And how many defections can we have, boys and girls? Count ‘em with me:

Late last night after House Democrats struggled to pull together enough votes, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) decided to push the key procedural vote over President Biden’s domestic agenda until today. https://bit.ly/3Ba9mzo

Why Democrats aren’t all united — the hold up: Whether to pass the bipartisan Senate-passed infrastructure bill before the secondary budget resolution to include what didn’t fit in the bipartisan bill.

Who is holding it up: A group of 10 centrists are adamant about wanting the bipartisan Senate-passed bill to be taken up first.

And Pelosi needs those centrist votes: If Republicans are unified in voting against the bill, Democrats can only afford three defections.

Timing — when Dems are hoping to wrap this up: By Oct. 1.

^ Yes, but there’s always a complication: “Surface transportation programs also expire on that day, creating an incentive for lawmakers to send the bipartisan infrastructure bill to Biden’s desk by then.”

What to expect today, via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos and Scott Wong: https://bit.ly/3Ba9mzo

LATE THIS MORNING — LOVE A GOOD PLANE METAPHOR:

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told rank-and-file Democrats in a private meeting Tuesday that she is inching closer to a deal with a band of centrist rebels who have threatened to tank President Biden’s domestic agenda over disagreements about leadership’s strategy for how to pass trillions in federal spending.” https://bit.ly/3gstxAG

Pelosi’s metaphor: “I’m sorry that we couldn’t land the plane last night, and that you all had to wait. But that’s just part of the legislative process.” She added: “I think we’re close to landing the plane.”

Lucyyy, I’m homeeee! It’s Tuesday and I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM AT&T AT&T is making a $2 billion, 3-year commitment to help connect communities to their American Dream We are making a $2 billion, 3-year commitment to help connect communities to their American Dream. Kamal Bell, Founder of Sankofa Farms

NEWS THIS MORNING

Spring 2022 — Be there (and vaccinated), or be square:

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, said the U.S. could have the COVID-19 pandemic “under control” by spring 2022 if the “overwhelming majority” gets vaccinated. https://cnn.it/3sK9UZF

Watch Fauci’s full explanation: https://cnn.it/3sK9UZF

Kamala Harris’s flight was delayed over some health issue:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “Vice President Harris‘s departure from Singapore on Tuesday was delayed for several hours after a report of an unexpected health issue in Hanoi, Vietnam, where she was scheduled to travel.” https://bit.ly/2WmDCb6

Everyone’s first question — is Harris sick?: No, the health issue was not Harris’s.

NEW — we’re learning a little more about what happened: NBC’s Josh Lederman tweeted, “At least 2 US personnel in Hanoi, Vietnam will be medevacked out of country after Havana Syndrome incidents over the weekend. Hours before VP Harris arrived in Vietnam, US staff informed the incidents involved strange sounds, senior US officials tell me & [NBC’s Andrea Mitchell]” https://bit.ly/3jjb7nP

THE LATEST FROM AFGHANISTAN

Let’s keep this momentum going:

In the 24-hour period from early Monday to early Tuesday, 21,600 people were evacuated from Afghanistan. https://bit.ly/2WiIsGm

Including: The U.S. military flew 12,700 people out of the country on 37 flights. That’s the biggest number of airlifts in a single day.

For context — since Aug. 14: The U.S. has helped 58,700 people evacuate the country.

What we don’t know: The breakdown of American citizens and Afghans in that figure. “Biden administration officials say they believe the number of Americans remaining in Afghanistan to be in the thousands but are working to determine a precise number.”

TIDBIT:

Via NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell, “Gen. Taylor says the pace of evacuations from Kabul airport picked up with one aircraft departing about every 45 minutes.” https://bit.ly/3gvqrf3

HAPPENING AT NOON — BIDEN DELIVERS AN UPDATE:

Here’s a livestream of President Biden’s noon remarks: https://bit.ly/2UJhN4V

What a tense meeting that must have been:

Via The Washington Post’s John Hudson, CIA Director William Burns secretly met with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar yesterday, according to officials. https://wapo.st/2XS9Vzn

Why Burns?: “President Biden dispatched [Burns,] his top spy, a veteran of the Foreign Service and the most decorated diplomat in his Cabinet.”

What was discussed: We don’t know for sure, but “the discussions likely involved an impending Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. military to conclude its airlift of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies.”

The significant pressure: Biden is facing pressure to extend the deadline to remove troops past Aug. 31 to help with evacuations, but the Taliban warned that would cross a “red line” for them.

MCCONNELL URGES BIDEN TO IGNORE THE AUG. 31 DEADLINE:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in an interview with Fox News today: “The president needs to forget about the August 31 deadline. … Extend the deadline, get outside the perimeter, make sure that every single American who wants to leave is able to get out with our assistance and our Afghan allies.”

TODAY IN PEOPLE STEPPING UP TO HELP:

Airbnb is providing temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees: https://cbsn.ws/3gtLmz8

Watch: https://bit.ly/2XTIJAj

A MESSAGE FROM AT&T

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Mandates will be coming ‘round the corner as they come:

Via The Hill’s Karl Evers-Hillstrom, “The full federal approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday immediately, as expected, led to new vaccination mandates by government entities, a development that suggests more could be coming.” https://bit.ly/2UH9VRo

Right after the announcement: “New York City announced that all public school teachers and staff will be required to get the shot. The Pentagon later confirmed that it would move forward with a vaccine mandate for military service members.”

It likely won’t end there: “Biden administration officials believe that the private sector will follow suit.”

HELPFUL Q&A ON WHETHER YOU SHOULD CANCEL TRAVEL PLANS OVER DELTA:

Via The Washington Post’s Marisa Iati: https://wapo.st/3Dfuo16

Sooo, Trump was booed at his rally over the weekend:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “Former President Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday after he encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The offending remarks were mild.” https://bit.ly/3zdcwli

What Trump said to get booed: “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do … but I recommend take the vaccines.” Trump then described the vaccines as “good.”

Why this is pretty surprising: “The moment was a remarkable one, given the ferocious loyalty of the former president’s base. Supporters who, as Trump famously noted, would vote for him even if he shot someone on New York’s Fifth Avenue, apparently found his endorsement of COVID-19 vaccinations a bridge too far.”

How this shows the enormous difficulty of vaccination efforts: https://bit.ly/3zdcwli

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 37,944,377

U.S. death toll: 629,581

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 363 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 853,676 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Lol, meanwhile in Brooklyn:

This tweet has nearly 60k likes.

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3B9xSjQ

Interesting tidbit:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3B5xBP2

Huge news for Kaitlyns, Kelseys, Katies, Karas out there — well, and the entire Kardashian clan.

Oh!:

This video has nearly 1 million views already.

Watch: https://bit.ly/2UIiHP8

ON TAP:

The House is in. The Senate is out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in Vietnam.

The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3grYVzd

8 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

8:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden met with his national security team for an update on Afghanistan.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden virtually met with Group of Seven leaders to discuss Afghanistan.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:45 a.m. EDT: House Republican leaders held a news conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3gpywBN

Noon: President Biden delivers an update on the situation in Afghanistan. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2UJhN4V

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3zdJNMZ

1:30 p.m. EDT: House Democratic leaders hold a news conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3B8G2cw

2 p.m. EDT: State Department Spokesperson Ned Price holds a press conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3gsnXOH

2 p.m. EDT: The White House COVID Response Team holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3sHZqda

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Peach Pie Day and National Waffle Day!

This headline tho:

Via The Associated Press’s David Sharp, “Imagination, Skittles help boy, 5, conquer Appalachian Trail.” Photo of kindergartener Harvey Sutton posing at the top of a mountain: https://bit.ly/3kjFIkc

This is weirdly accurate:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3kf7NsW

And to leave you on a happy note, here’s a dog’s debut in a music video: https://bit.ly/3gqq0Tq