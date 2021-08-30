The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by AT&T – US enters nerve-wracking final hours in Afghanistan

Presented by AT&T

TALK OF THE MORNING

These next hours will be very nerve-wracking:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels and Alex Gangitano, “The remaining U.S. forces in Afghanistan are set to leave the country on Tuesday, marking an end to a nearly 20 year military engagement.” https://bit.ly/3gLu4xt

But this won’t be a clean break: “[The Biden administration] still must grapple with whether to continue evacuation missions for Americans and Afghan allies left behind, as well as the fallout from a deadly terrorist attack last week that killed more than a dozen U.S. service members.”

Biden is getting pushback from lawmakers who want him to extend the timeline: “Many Democrats have pushed Biden to do more to evacuate or help Afghan allies and refugees, while some GOP members have sought to drum up fears about who is being allowed into the U.S.” I.e. Republicans and Democrats want to make sure that all Americans are out of the country.

On the complications — from Nathan Sales, who led the State Department’s Counterterrorism Bureau during the Trump administration: “We should brace ourselves for more chaos and disorder. It’s very difficult to do an evacuation at the same time you’re doing a military retrograde, and that’s essentially the situation we’re in now.”

Will Biden extend the mission?: So far, the Biden administration has been adamant that the withdrawal will happen on Tuesday.

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3gLu4xt

It's Monday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

NEWS THIS MORNING

This should be a fun fight:

Via The Hill’s Harper Neidig and Rebecca Beitsch, “The House committee seeking executive branch documents in its investigation of the Jan. 6 attack is likely to force a standoff between Congress and former President Trump over the issue of executive privilege.” What to expect: https://bit.ly/38ofyHk

NEWS FROM AFGHANISTAN

US intercepted multiple rockets fired at the Kabul airport:

Via Reuters’s Idrees Ali, “As many as five rockets were fired at Kabul’s international airport but were intercepted by a missile defense system, a U.S. official told Reuters, as the United States’ nears the complete withdrawal of its troops from the city.” https://reut.rs/3t0twJi

Were there U.S. casualties?: “Initial reports did not indicate any U.S. casualties, but that information could change, the official said.”

Over the weekend — Biden met with the families of the killed service members:

From The Washington Post in Dover, Del.: “[President Biden] flew to an Air Force base here to receive the fallen service members, whose remains were returned to the United States on Sunday morning. He first met privately with their family members, including some who have expressed anger at him, and then watched quietly as flag-draped cases transporting the bodies were carried off a plane — a somber moment during the most volatile crisis of his presidency.” https://wapo.st/3sYXdKr

Photo of Biden honoring the fallen troops: https://bit.ly/2WCFr3O

IF YOU HAVE SEEN ANY TWEETS CLAIMING THAT BIDEN DIDN’T SHOW UP WHEN TROOP’S REMAINS RETURNED TO THE US:

Those claims are completely false. Via CNN’s Daniel Dale, “President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden — along with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other administration officials — attended the dignified transfer at Dover on Sunday morning.”

“The viral tweets accusing the Biden administration of being absent at Dover were posted hours before the remains actually arrived at the base.” https://cnn.it/3jtoaDa

HERE IS THE NEW YORK TIMES’S SUNDAY FRONT PAGE:

With photos of the 13 fallen American troops from Thursday’s ISIS attack: https://bit.ly/2Y4sikB

‘As Biden winds down Afghanistan, a refugee backlash looms at home’:

Via Politico’s Anita Kumar, “An increasingly vocal group of Republicans — led by Donald Trump, who made immigration restrictions a hallmark of his presidency — oppose the resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S., claiming that they could be dangerous, or will change the make-up of the country. And they plan to make it an issue in next year’s midterm elections, along with broader attacks about Biden’s messy withdrawal from Afghanistan.” The full story: https://politi.co/3ynPTcA

HOW MANY COUNTRIES ARE PLEDGING TO ACCEPT AFGHAN REFUGEES?:

98 countries, including the United States. https://nyti.ms/3gKZp3s

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/2WvSXpM

HURRICANE IDA

You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here, Ida:

Via CNN’s Madeline Holcombe and Jason Hanna, “Hurricane Ida has ripped catastrophic gashes across southeastern Louisiana, killing at least one person, obliterating roofs, sapping power and sending rescuers scrambling Monday morning to untold numbers of flooded homes where people are anxiously calling for help.” https://cnn.it/3mLQnao

Where is Ida now?: Ida is now a tropical storm in southwestern Mississippi. Its projected path: https://wapo.st/2WFxIC8

Live updates from CNN: https://cnn.it/3mFi8Bk

Yes, this!: CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted, “A reminder for those in Hurricane Ida’s path that AFTER the storm can be even more dangerous because of downed power lines and the like — please be careful” https://bit.ly/3BjxKOM

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

A passenger ferry broke loose and floated down the Mississippi River during the storm: Video from WWL TV’s Paul Murphy: https://bit.ly/3mGzjm1

Nature is wild — this video has nearly 1 million views:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3DFkMx4

These poor houses: National Hurricane Center’s Eric Blake tweeted, “Mandeville was hit hard by #Ida— this is near Golden Glen. Most every house has a tree on it or near it. Awful…” Photos: https://bit.ly/3DsKLrf

Part of La Quinta hotel’s façade was blown off: Photos from The Washington Post’s Tim Craig: https://bit.ly/3gK9wp6

Praying this is widespread: The Post’s Tim Craig also tweeted, “A hotel employee who just drove downtown from New Orleans East said he encountered no flooding in the city, and most roads on his route were clear of debris. He said cell phones and Internet do not work in much of the city but he was relieved he saw ‘no flooding’ (in the city)” https://bit.ly/2WB3Hnb

Video of Chef Jose Andres in New Orleans: https://bit.ly/3mK8z3X

Watch: https://bit.ly/2Y0yXw6

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

I repeat, GO HOME DELTA:

Via The Hill’s Justine Coleman, “The pandemic’s unpredictability has sparked high anxiety among children and teachers alike as they attempt to return to in-person school for the first time since March 2020, with lingering fears that COVID-19 could jeopardize educational routines again.” https://bit.ly/3gMD9Gy

The feeling among students and families as schools reopen — lots of mixed emotions: “Many are excited to return to in-person class after months of virtual learning, while some adults are keeping a wary eye on rising pediatric cases and hospitalizations.”

Woof — not a great start: “Already, schools in 19 states have sent at least 90,000 students to quarantine, while others have shut down, just days and weeks into the year.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 38,812,728

U.S. death toll: 637,623

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 369 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 886,566 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Getting traction — what a selection:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2Yb21Bi

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

