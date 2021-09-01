The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by AT&T – Texas’s near abortion ban takes effect

Presented by AT&T

via GIPHY

Texas’s law banning virtually all abortions after the six-week mark went into effect at midnight, after the Supreme Court did not step in to block it. https://bit.ly/3yBoEvh

If you’re surprised the Supreme Court didn’t weigh in before it took effect: Those who supported and opposed this law were also surprised. More from The Washington Post: https://wapo.st/38udde7

When I say ‘virtually,’ are there any exceptions?: Medical emergencies are the only exceptions.

Why the six-week mark is important: “About 85 to 90 percent of people who obtain abortions in Texas are at least six weeks into pregnancy — many women don’t realize they are pregnant that soon — meaning this law would prohibit nearly all abortions in the state.”

What’s unique about this law — the state wouldn’t enforce it, citizens do: Instead, “private citizens who would sue abortion providers and anyone involved in aiding or abetting an abortion after a ‘heartbeat’ is detected.” https://bit.ly/3yDpc3A

^ Why this unique approach of enforcement by private citizens — a legal loophole to prevent lawsuits: “By leaving the enforcement of the ban in the hands of private civil litigants, the Texas measure’s champions hoped to deprive their legal foes the opportunity to get a federal court to block the measure before it goes into effect.” Full explanation from CNN: https://cnn.it/3jxvihz

BREAKING — President Biden responds: “The Texas law will significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes. And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual.” Read Biden’s full statement: https://bit.ly/3jFSVVD

Helpful Twitter thread on the law’s ramifications:

Read the full thread: https://bit.ly/2WDXsz8

*CUE INFOMERCIAL VOICE* — ‘AND IT DOESN’T STOP THERE’:

“The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers.” Full story from The Hill’s Reid Wilson: https://bit.ly/3ByUTx8

It’s Wednesday and the first day of September — rabbit rabbit! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM AT&T AT&T is making a $2 billion, 3-year commitment to help connect communities to their American Dream We are making a $2 billion, 3-year commitment to help connect communities to their American Dream. Kamal Bell, Founder of Sankofa Farms

IN AFGHANISTAN

The tiny bits of Afghanistan that are not yet in Taliban control:

Via The Washington Post’s Rachel Pannett, Ellen Francis and Haq Nawaz Khan, “Heavy fighting erupted in pockets of northern Afghanistan on Tuesday night in what may be some of the final clashes between Taliban and resistance fighters as the Islamist group tries to consolidate its hold on the country.” https://wapo.st/3gTO80W

From the resistance: “An official with the Panjshir Valley-based resistance movement said at least 17 of its fighters had been killed but more than twice that many Taliban fighters had also died in the fighting.”

From the Taliban: “A Taliban official, however, told The Washington Post that at least one district has already fallen and the last remaining areas of resistance would soon be quashed.”

‘OUR VISUAL ANALYSIS SHOWS HOW THE C.I.A. LEFT ITS LAST BASE IN AFGHANISTAN — AND HOW THE TALIBAN ENTERED IT’:

From The New York Times’s Christiaan Triebert and Haley Willis: https://nyti.ms/3kN6Zfd

Leading the defensive line, No. 46, Mr. Joseph R. Biden:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Alex Gangitano, “President Biden on Tuesday offered a full-throated defense of his decision to withdraw the U.S. military from Afghanistan, saying the 20-year war was no longer serving the national interest of the United States.” https://bit.ly/3BAs9Eb

Biden pointed to his advisers: “Biden said it was the ‘unanimous recommendation’ of his national security team and military commanders to leave Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 deadline.”

HOW A DEFENSIVE BIDEN TRIES TO PUT AFGHANISTAN BEHIND HIM:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/3t6oJ9d

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3BsVgZS

Republicans are FUMING:

Via The Hill’s Scott Wong and Mike Lillis, “House Republicans are seizing on the absence of their Democratic colleagues in Washington by launching a full-scale political attack on President Biden and his top aides after the deadly withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.” https://bit.ly/38wJmlm

What Republicans are up to during recess:

“House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy(R-Calif.) in recent days has held a pair of news conferences in the Capitol demanding that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) call the House back into session.”

“McCarthy also convened a roundtable of two dozen Afghanistan vets, including Reps. Dan Crenshaw(R-Texas) and Brian Mast (R-Fla.), to press for action.”

“30 Republicans unsuccessfully tried to force a vote on the House floor Tuesday demanding more accountability from the Biden administration.” But it didn’t work: “Rep. Debbie Dingell(D-Mich.), a Pelosi ally presiding in the chamber, refused to recognize the Republicans and quickly gaveled the session closed.”

What to expect when the House returns: https://bit.ly/38wJmlm

And progressives are breathing a sigh of relief:

Via The Hill’s Hanna Trudo, “After the White House declared the war over on Monday and Biden defended his decisions Tuesday, liberal lawmakers, strategists and movement-aligned activists offered words of support for what they considered to be a tough but moral decision.” https://bit.ly/3gNNLVl

OP-ED — ‘THE WAR IS OVER — THE IMPERATIVE TO PROTECT AFGHANS ISN’T’:

From The American Council on Women Peace and Security’s Susan Yoshihara: https://bit.ly/3DBXzM9

A MESSAGE FROM AT&T

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Hey, here’s some good news!:

Via Bloomberg’s Jonathan Levin, for the first time since June, the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions are falling. https://bloom.bg/2WIMWqc

The numbers: “The seven-day average of new daily admissions with confirmed Covid fell 2.4% from a week earlier to 12,280, the first such drop since June 27, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.”

Which states are key to this decline: “The national decline is driven by falling numbers in recent hot spots — Florida, Texas and the Deep South.”

The full story: https://bloom.bg/2WIMWqc

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 39,210,669

U.S. death toll: 640,223

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 370 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 899,462 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

It’s a rainy one, Mr. Grinch:

Via The New York Times’s Eduardo Medina, “The remnants of Hurricane Ida were expected to drop heavy rain across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England on Wednesday and Thursday, with life-threatening flash flooding possible in much of those areas, meteorologists said.” https://nyti.ms/3gRPCIX

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Lol, ouch:

Maybe we should go a little easier on Kate. This is clearly a difficult time for her.

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3DzYmNv

Really…?:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3DCbIJe

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

2 p.m. EDT: President Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

4:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris receive their weekly economic briefing.

Today: President Biden receives regular updates on the impacts of Tropical Depression Ida.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell gave an update on Hurricane Ida. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3zECJJB

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3t2m4x4

2 p.m. EDT: A State Department press briefing on the situation in Afghanistan. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3jBkors

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Burnt Ends Day.

Oh No. Oh No. Oh No No No.:

Bud Light Seltzer unveiled a seasonal variety pack, “Fall Flannel.” https://bit.ly/38xKLbs

The flavors: Pumpkin Spice, Apple Crisp, Toasted Marshmallow and Maple Pear

When you can start buying the variety pack: On Sep. 6

Photo of the new flavors: https://bit.ly/38xKLbs

^ In the same vein:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3mPq8jh

And because you read this far, here’s a jolly manatee: https://bit.ly/3mO4zQ5