The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by AT&T – Remnants of Hurricane Ida pound northeast with flooding, tornadoes

LATEST WITH IDA

I’m about ready to grab my apocalypse survival kit and move to the wilderness. It’s been fun, y’all!:

After pounding through Louisiana and the southeast of the U.S., remnants of Hurricane Ida ripped through the northeast yesterday, bringing massive flooding and tornadoes.

UPDATES THIS MORNING:

How many people have died: At least 14 https://bit.ly/3t7zM1T

Biden just spoke with the governor of New York: “Following the stunning flooding, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she just got off the phone with President Biden and he told he’d approve ‘any declaration’ she needs.” (Via CNN’s Kaitlan Collins) https://bit.ly/3n2aFMZ

Amtrak suspended service between Boston and D.C.: “SERVICE ALERT UPDATE: All service between Washington (WAS) and Boston (BOS) has been canceled for the remainder of the day. We apologize for the inconvenience.” https://bit.ly/3mRjoRY

It’s Thursday — and what an insane week it has been so far! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Yikes: “Queens Boulevard in Maspeth/Corona is a literal river at the moment. Bus fully flooded driving through, multiple cars stuck in the water. Absolutely insane.” Video from UNICEF’s Joe English: https://bit.ly/3yFoPW8

I can’t believe this:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3jDs7oL

Ugh, this subway literally looks like Splash Mountain: https://bit.ly/3jDlUZV

The entire NYC subway system is suspended: https://bit.ly/3yCDxgL

Yikes, this is Newark airport: https://bit.ly/2WNkfIt

^ The baggage area is also totally flooded: https://bit.ly/3jANfMi

Oh gosh:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3jE1kZC

The outfield at Yankee Stadium: https://bit.ly/38zBShl

From a passenger on an Amtrak train last night: “I’m on an Amtrak train that left NYC just before it got really bad… but now we’re just sitting still because the tracks ahead are flooded. The conductor is straight up like ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen next.’” Update: The train went back to New York. https://bit.ly/38yREZV

Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci posted a video of a tornado in Annapolis: This video makes me nervous. https://bit.ly/3zFtxEV

Here are more photos from Annapolis and Frederick, Md.: Via Washingtonian: https://bit.ly/3jBINwX

This driving looks very dangerous: Video from Brooklyn: https://bit.ly/38xJEs6

Here’s a video from Staten Island: https://bit.ly/3zEHlQ5

From an Uber leaving JFK: https://bit.ly/3zEziCx

And from North Plainfield, N.J.: https://bit.ly/3zGoXGu

Omg:

Watch: https://bit.ly/38GRnUF

Another angle of the flooding in Brooklyn: https://bit.ly/3jGbSYd

If you still want to see more: Here’s a series of photos from The New York Times: https://nyti.ms/3jzqZCx

IN THE SUPREME COURT

Texas’s abortion ban: It stays.:

Just before midnight last night, the Supreme Court refused to block Texas’abortion ban, allowing the state to keep the law intact

The Supreme Court opinion: 5-4. Chief Justice John Roberts sided the with the court’s three liberal justices.

The court’s reasoning: “The majority, citing procedural complexities, said abortion providers had failed to make a persuasive case for the court to step in but added that the challengers had raised ‘serious questions’ about the law’s constitutionality.”

Full breakdown from The Hill’s John Kruzel and Colin Meyn: https://bit.ly/2WMXKnf

WHAT THIS RULING MEANS FOR ABORTION GOING FORWARD:

Via The New York Times’s Adam Liptak, J. David Goodman and Sabrina Tavernise: https://nyti.ms/2WFQQjL

Nationally: “[T]he ruling was certain to fuel the hopes of abortion opponents and fears of abortion rights advocates as the court takes up a separate case in its new term this fall to decide whether Roe v. Wade … should be overruled.”

And specifically in Texas: “It also left Texas abortion providers turning away patients as they scrambled to comply with the law, which prohibits abortions after roughly six weeks.” https://nyti.ms/2WFQQjL

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

PIVOT! PIVOT!:

Via The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Morgan Chalfant, “The White House is trying to move past the chaotic and deadly U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan by turning its attention to domestic priorities like President Biden’s economic agenda.” https://bit.ly/38CuxgZ

If you would please direct your attention to Congress: “Biden is gearing up for what promises to be a bruising intraparty battle to pass a $3.5 trillion spending bill that’s packed with some of his biggest policy goals. But he’s also poised to score a major bipartisan victory if the House passes a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package later this month.”

An immediate pivot: Biden’s late-morning remarks today are focused on the response to Hurricane Ida.

IN AFGHANISTAN

My heart aches for these people:

Via The Hill’s Laura Kelly and Rebecca Beitsch, “American and Afghan allies left behind in Afghanistan have entered a fraught and uncertain period of limbo following the definitive conclusion of U.S. military evacuations out of the country.” https://bit.ly/3jBW5t7

How many vulnerable Afghans are still in the country? — it could be around 250k: “Advocates estimate roughly 150,000 vulnerable Afghans remain in the country after a U.S. evacuation effort ended early Tuesday, while those who assisted the U.S. military who may now wish to leave with their families could add another 100,000.”

What many of those people are doing: They are hiding, in fear of retribution from the Taliban.

What we know: https://bit.ly/3jBW5t7

IN CONGRESS

To quote Katy Perry, ‘And I will not negotiate, I’ll fight it, I’ll fight it’:

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), who was ousted from House Republican leadership over her opposition to former President Trump, has been elevated to vice chair of the Jan. 6 special committee. https://bit.ly/3jDVZ4h

Some context to her new role: “[The] move designed to blunt criticism from former President Trump and his GOP loyalists on Capitol Hill that the panel’s probe is a purely partisan exercise.”

How many Republicans are on the committee?: Just two — Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Yet another reason to get vaccinated:

Via The New York Times’s Emily Anthes, “People who experience breakthrough infections of the coronavirus after being fully vaccinated are about 50 percent less likely to experience long Covid than are unvaccinated people who catch the virus, researchers said in a large new report on British adults.” The full story: https://nyti.ms/3jDT9fVn

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 39,407,708

U.S. death toll: 642,195

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 371 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 919,633 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

I interrupt this chaotic content to bring you landscaping at the White House this morning:

Tbh, it’s pretty mesmerizing.

Watch: https://bit.ly/3t8gUjb

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

3 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris swears in Ken Salazar Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Mexican States.

4:25 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh meet with staff to discuss the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden delivered remarks on Hurricane Ida. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3kGsiis

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3kMAQo7

1:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden participates in a virtual event with rabbis from around the country to commemorate the Jewish High Holidays. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3DyW8Oq

3 p.m. EDT: The White House COVID Response Team holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3naCWB5

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

