The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by AT&T – Biden to outline plan to boost economy, fight delta

The U.S. added a disappointing 235,000 jobs in August, according to data released by the Labor Department. https://bit.ly/3DU29pl

For context: Economists had predicted the economy would add roughly 750,000 jobs in August.

What about the unemployment rate?: It fell to 5.2 percent.

Factors that would lead to the disappointing month: The jobs report comes “amid falling consumer confidence and disruptive school closures. Declines in restaurant reservations, air travel, and other key drivers of the recovery also raised red flags about the August jobs haul.”

Should we be concerned?: “[T]he steep drop in job growth is sure to raise alarms about the strength of the U.S. economy as the delta variant causes COVID-19 case spikes nationwide and boosts political pressure on President Biden.”

LATE THIS MORNING — BIDEN BLAMES DELTA FOR THE BAD JOBS REPORT:

President Biden delivered remarks on the disappointing jobs report.

In Biden’s words: “There’s no question that delta variant is why today’s job report wasn’t stronger … Next week, I’ll lay out the next steps that we’re going to need to combat the delta variant.” Video from MSNBC: https://bit.ly/3yHEMvc

Livestream of Biden’s remarks: https://bit.ly/3DEd6Lv

Hold that thought — It may not be time for the boosters yet:

Via The New York Times’s Sharon LaFraniere and Noah Weiland, “Top federal health officials have told the White House to scale back a plan to offer coronavirus booster shots to the general public later this month, saying that regulators need more time to collect and review all the necessary data, according to people familiar with the discussion.” The full story: https://nyti.ms/2WK3UVn

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Once I thought I was wrong, but I was mistaken:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Hanna Trudo, “It takes a lot to convince President Biden he’s wrong. After more than 40 years of public service — in the Senate chamber, the vice presidency and now as president — he is firmly rooted in his beliefs, giving him a stubborn streak and even a temper on occasion, those around him say.” https://bit.ly/2WSzOhK

For example: “When it came to the idea of leaving Afghanistan, there was no persuading him, no changing his mind, about the problems arising from the timing, logistics and optics of the withdrawal.”

Other examples: “He’s carefully talked about criminal justice reform without using alienating slogans like ‘defund the police’ and has not committed to canceling all student debt … And when some Democrats wanted him to adopt a more expansive universal health care policy, he maintained that building on the 2010 Affordable Care Act was the right way to go.”

IN TEXAS

Conservatives won this battle, but it’s unclear who will win the war:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state.” https://bit.ly/3gZJxtW

Yes, but: “Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center stage.”

Public sentiment does not necessarily side with the new law: “Even though there are some elements of the abortion issue on which the American public are almost evenly divided, [Roe v. Wade] is not one of them. Most polls show something in the region of 60 percent of the public in favor of maintaining the 1973 landmark ruling.”

How this could play out politically: https://bit.ly/3gZJxtW

EARLIER TODAY — BIDEN WEIGHED IN ON THE RULING:

“The most pernicious thing about the Texas law it sort of creates a vigilante system where people get rewards to going out and — anyway … And it just seems, I know this sounds ridiculous. It’s almost un-American what we’re talking about.” (Via The Washington Post’s Matt Viser) https://bit.ly/3zIre41

Tidbit on the law:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3zKgQsv

THE LATEST WITH AFGHANISTAN

Thousands of refugees are stuck in limbo around the world:

Via The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch, “Nearly 40,000 Afghans are scattered at sites across the globe, stuck for an indeterminate amount of time as they await vetting by the U.S. after fleeing the country following a swift Taliban takeover.” https://bit.ly/2WSDzDS

What we know: “There are 16,000 Afghans housed at bases under U.S. Central Command in the Middle East, while another 21,000 are spread across three countries in Europe, according to figures Thursday from the Department of Defense. Left unknown is how many escaped on charter flights who may also still seek to come to the U.S.”

NEW POLLING ON THE WITHDRAWAL:

“A large majority of Americans say they support President Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan but disapprove of the way the White House handled the withdrawal from the country, a new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows.” https://bit.ly/3BFBJWo

Read the full Washington Post-ABC News poll: https://wapo.st/3n1HPwa

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Congrats! — They should throw a ‘Hundo P’ party!:

Via ESPN’s Jenna Laine, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers team is vaccinated against COVID-19, according to coach Bruce Arians. https://es.pn/3gYZ4ui

‘Team’ just doesn’t include the players: “We’re 100% vaccinated — our entire organization — all the players, all the coaches, everybody,” Arians said.

Have other teams reached the 100 percent threshold?: The Atlanta Falcons are also fully vaccinated. The Bucs are the second team to reach the threshold.

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 39,556,762

U.S. death toll: 643,744

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 372 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 910,432 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN WASHINGTON, DC

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Louisiana today and then heads to Wilmington, Del.

9 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden left for Louisiana.

2:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden receives a briefing from local leaders on the impacts of Hurricane Ida.

4:55 p.m. EDT: President Biden takes an aerial tour to assess the damage of Hurricane Ida.

6 p.m. EDT: President Biden meets with local leaders in Galliano, La.

10:10 p.m. EDT: President Biden lands in Wilmington, Del.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden delivered remarks on the August jobs report. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3DEd6Lv

11:30 a.m. EDT: White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3gYZoJw

3:35 p.m. EDT: President Biden tours a neighborhood in LaPlace, La., and delivers remarks on the response to Hurricane Ida. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2Yg4jPs

