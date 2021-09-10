The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden airs frustration over unvaccinated Americans

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Joe: I will turn this car around!!!:

A frustrated President Biden expressed frustration yesterday for the pandemic furthered by unvaccinated Americans, announcing a series of aggressive steps to curb the spread of the delta variant.

WHAT TO KNOW FROM BIDEN’S ANNOUNCEMENT:

Biden will require private employers to up their mandates: Biden announced a new rule that will require all employers with more than 100 employees to mandate the COVID vaccine or weekly testing. https://bit.ly/3zb7Rzz

The fingers are pointing: Biden blamed unvaccinated Americans for exacerbating the coronavirus pandemic. https://bit.ly/3E784XW=

^ And Biden specifically blamed some elected officials: “We have the tools to combat COVID-19, and a distinct minority of Americans, supported by a distinct minority of elected officials, are keeping us from turning the corner. These pandemic politics, as I refer to it, are making people sick, causing unvaccinated people to die.” https://bit.ly/3E784XW

Watch Biden’s full remarks: Here’s the C-SPAN video: https://bit.ly/3hmMyop

‘BIDEN’S NEW VACCINE PUSH IS A FIGHT FOR THE U.S. ECONOMY’:

Via The New York Times’s Jim Tankersley: https://nyti.ms/3tCHz7Z

REACTIONS:

From former Vice President Mike Pence: Pence slammed Biden’s vaccine mandates as “unlike anything I have ever heard from an American president.” Pence continued: “To have the president of the United States say that he’s been patient, but his patience is wearing thin, that’s not how the American people expect to be spoken to by our elected leaders.” https://bit.ly/3E8btFV

^ Keep in mind: This is Pence’s first national television interview in nearly a year (!)

From Niall Stanage’s column, ‘The Memo’: “President Biden is done pussy-footing around on COVID-19 vaccination. And he’s betting most Americans are too. The pugnacious speech Biden delivered late Thursday afternoon marked an abrupt change of tone. It could be a political turning point.”

Yesterday vs. today:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3yUJjKU

It's Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Yes! Good! More of this!:

Via CNN’s Kareem Khadder and Mostafa Salem, “A second Qatar Airways passenger flight arrived in Kabul airport on Friday, Qatari-owned Al Jazeera Arabic television showed, and passengers were later seen boarding the plane.” https://cnn.it/3nmD9RI

Who is on the plane?: We don’t know yet.

Allison Williams won’t be reporting on the sidelines of college football this year:

ESPN reporter Allison Williams has chosen to step down because she decided not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. https://bit.ly/3BXVMiP

Williams posted her announcement on Twitter: “This will be the first fall in the last 15 years I won’t be on the sidelines for College Football. My heart hurts posting this but I’m at peace with my decision.” Read her full post: https://bit.ly/3DZpm9z

Keep in mind: ESPN’s parent company, Walt Disney, is requiring all employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

20 YEARS AGO TOMORROW

This is worth your time:

In Politico Magazine, Garrett M. Graff published an oral history of the events on Sept. 11, 2001. It captures the day from the perspective of administration officials aboard Air Force One. I link to this every year — it’s worth reading: https://politi.co/3jXrIOb

Wow:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3C5rGKt

Watch: https://bit.ly/3A2DSLl

How to watch the memorial events:

Tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

How the former presidents will honor the day: The Bushes will speak in Pennsylvania then host a screening of a documentary. The Obamas will attend the ceremony at Ground Zero. Details from USA Today: https://bit.ly/38SW12e

Here are five events in D.C. to honor the victims: Via Washingtonian: https://bit.ly/38W3pd7

Here are seven events in New York to honor the anniversary: https://nyti.ms/2VwW9kX

Former officials reflect on the day: Via C-SPAN, “Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis join other former federal officials to reflect on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on America.” Livestream: https://bit.ly/3tzyUDd

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

France bans unvaccinated Americans:

Via CNN, “A French government decree issued on Thursday bumped the United States and Israel from the country’s ‘green’ list, down to ‘orange,’ effectively prohibiting nonessential travel to France for unvaccinated visitors.” https://cnn.it/38VM5F1

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 40,613,015

U.S. death toll: 654,698

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 378 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 786,492 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN CONGRESS

Step 1: get on the same page as your teammates:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “A rift is starting to emerge between the chairmen of the two tax-writing committees on Capitol Hill over the size and details of Democratic plans to pay for President Biden’s broad economic agenda.”

How so: https://bit.ly/3lfE6s3

IN OTHER NEWS

Wow, I cannot WAIT to watch this:

Two unseeded teens will face each other in the U.S. Open women’s final. https://cnn.it/2X9wOhq

Who: Britain’s Emma Raducanu and Canadian Leylah Fernandez

When was the last time this happened: “Tt the first major final between teenagers since the 1999 US Open when Serena Williams defeated Martina Hingis.”

When’s the final?: 4 p.m. on Saturday

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This is a pretty crazy visual:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3zbszzj

Classic ‘90s shirt:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3hnk1zb

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

