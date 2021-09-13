The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Man with machete, swastika outside DNC HQ ahead of weekend Jan. 6 rally

Presented by Facebook

Via CNN’s Lauren Fox, “U.S. Capitol Police say they arrested a California man who had multiple knives in his truck, which had a swastika and other White supremacist symbols painted on it, near the Democratic National Committee headquarters early Monday morning.” https://cnn.it/3lokimD

What happened?: “Officers on patrol noticed the Dodge Dakota pickup truck around midnight on Sunday. Police say the truck didn’t have a license plate but instead a picture of an American flag. The officers pulled over the truck and noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in the District of Columbia.”

What was in his car:

Full-size photos: https://bit.ly/3lhO6Bb

I THINK IT’S WORTH MENTIONING — A PRO-JAN. 6 RALLY IS HAPPENING IN D.C. ON SATURDAY:

Organizers are planning a rally, “Justice for J6,” in support of the defendants from the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

ABC News’s Luke Barr and Danielle DuClos are reporting that fencing is expected around the U.S. Capitol. https://abcn.ws/3hvkpvk

^ BUT IT’S UNCLEAR WHETHER THIS INCIDENT IS RELATED:

CNN’s Melanie Zanona tweeted, “The Capitol Police say it’s not clear at this time whether the suspect was planning to attend any upcoming demonstrations.” https://bit.ly/3A8Hprs

‘CAPITOL RALLY SEEKS TO REWRITE JAN. 6 BY EXALTING RIOTERS’:

Via The Associated Press’s Lisa Mascaro, “First, some blamed the deadly Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol on left-wing antifa antagonists, a theory quickly debunked. Then came comparisons of the rioters to peaceful protesters or even tourists. Now, allies of former President Donald Trump are calling those charged in the Capitol riot ‘political prisoners,’ a stunning effort to revise the narrative of that deadly day.” The full story: https://bit.ly/3E98Qnz

RELEASED THIS MORNING

26.5 is the new 21:

House Democrats released a bill this morning to pay for the $3.5 trillion social spending bill by raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 26.5 percent.

Read the bill — if you’re into that kinda thing 😉 https://bit.ly/3lkedYf

Keep in mind: That’s less than President Biden’s plan of raising the rate to 28 percent. https://bit.ly/3ntFM40

IN CONGRESS

*Cue the drums and dramatic intro* Are you ready?? TO RUMBLE?!:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Democrats are bracing for battle as they try to unify their slim majorities behind a sweeping social spending package at the heart of President Biden’s economic and political agenda.” https://bit.ly/3A3rvhY

The first deadline: Democrats have given themselves a soft deadline of Wednesday for committees to finish drafting parts of the bill.

But there is still *a lot* to work through: Democrats still haven’t agreed on the total cost of the bill, how to pay for it and the details of it.

Why Democratic leaders are under enormous pressure: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) can only afford to lose three caucus votes. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) can’t afford a single defection from his party.

The dynamics at play — it gets tricky: https://bit.ly/3A3rvhY

$3.5 TRILLION IS BECOMING MORE AND MORE OF A PIPE DREAM:

“There’s a growing realization among Democrats that their plans for a $3.5 trillion spending package to reshape the nation’s social safety net and to tackle climate change will have to be slimmed down because of anxious centrists worried about the 2022 midterms.”

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL

This to-do list stresses me out, and I’m not the one that has to do it:

Congress is returning to Washington after the weekslong August recess with a laundry list of deadlines and priorities. https://bit.ly/3nAKf4S

Timing: The Senate returns today. The House returns next week.

The laundry list: “The Democrats’ to-do list includes voting rights, funding the government, raising the debt ceiling, must-pass defense bills, an abortion fight in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Texas decision and a high-profile grilling over the administration’s messy Afghanistan withdrawal.”

THE GIST:

Voting rights: “Senate Democrats are readying a second run at voting and election legislation, after Republicans blocked a sweeping bill earlier this year that would overhaul federal elections, known as the For the People Act.”

Afghanistan: “Congress is set to kick off its high-profile grilling of top administration officials this week. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to testify before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday over the administration’s Afghanistan exit strategy.”

Capitol security for Sept. 18: “[Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)], [Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.)], Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY.) and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are set to get briefed on Monday morning over Capitol security ahead of a rally on Saturday, Sept. 18 in support of the Jan. 6 rioters.”

Context and details for each: https://bit.ly/3nAKf4S

‘AFHGAN CRISIS PUTS BLINKEN IN A RARE POSITION — THE HOT SEAT’:

Via Politico’s Nahal Toosi: https://politi.co/2YTIMMX

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

‘It’s Tricky… it’s Tricky (Tricky) Tricky (Tricky)’:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Rebecca Beitsch, “President Biden is barreling toward a fight with GOP-led states over his mandate for many private businesses to require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

How red states are reacting: “The new measures were immediately met with outrage from a chorus of GOP governors who pledged to challenge the rule in court, arguing the vaccine requirements violate personal freedoms and that businesses should be allowed to set their own workplace standards.”

How Biden reacted to the GOP pushback: “Biden responded to the complaints on Friday, telling Republican-led states to ‘have at it,’ before lamenting that some GOP governors had been ‘so cavalier with the health of their communities.’ He did not single out any governors.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3ns0xNy

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 40,956,729

U.S. death toll: 659,985

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 380 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 750,118 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

To infinity and beyond!:

Via The Washington Post’s Christian Davenport, SpaceX is sending its first all-civilian crew to space this week. https://wapo.st/2Xjoa09

Who is on board: “None of the crew has ever been to space before. Not the spacecraft’s commander, a high school dropout. Not the pilot of the mission. The medical officer is a childhood cancer survivor who has a prosthetic in her leg. The fourth crew member lucked into the seat after a friend backed out.”

When this is happening: Tuesday night.

The itinerary: The crew will orbit the Earth.

Everything to know: https://wapo.st/2Xjoa09

ON TAP:

The House is out. The Senate is returning this afternoon. President Biden is in Idaho and California today.

8:10 a.m. EDT: President Biden left Wilmington, Del., and flew to Idaho.

1:50 p.m. EDT: President Biden lands in Boise, Idaho.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

3:55 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves for Mather, Calif.

5:30 p.m. EDT: A cloture vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/2YRCSvQ

5:40 p.m. EDT: President Biden receives a briefing on the recent wildfires in California. He then surveys the damage from the Caldor Fire.

10 p.m. EDT: President Biden campaigns for Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in Long Beach, Calif.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3EfbU1t

Noon: Congressional leaders hold a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2YRVMCN

2:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden receives a briefing from federal and state fire agency officials in Boise and then visits the National Interagency Fire Center. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3E98htX

7:25 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on the wildfires, the infrastructure deal and climate change. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3ho0YET

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

