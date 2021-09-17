The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Washington braces for Jan. 6 rally

Presented by Facebook

IN WASHINGTON, DC

Please be a dud. Please be a dud.:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos, “Washington is bracing for Saturday’s ‘Justice for J6’ rally where demonstrators will be backing people who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6 — a scarring memory for many in the Capitol Hill community worried about a potential repeat of that day’s terror.” https://bit.ly/3zhl4H2

The enormous pressure security forces are under to prevent a repeat attack: https://bit.ly/3nHwIZF

Road closures in D.C.: Via Fox 5 DC: https://bit.ly/3CfXU5G

THE GOAL OF TOMORROW’S RALLY — ‘TO REWRITE JAN. 6 HISTORY’:

Via The Associated Press’s Brian Slodysko: https://bit.ly/3EvacJ8

DHS IS WARNING OF POTENTIAL VIOLENCE TODAY AND TOMORROW:

Via CNN’s Geneva Sands, The Department of Homeland Security shared a briefing with local authorities on the threat of violence on the day of the rally — and the day before.

Anything specific?: Not that we know of. https://cnn.it/3lvXCB2

TRUMP CALLED TOMORROW’S RALLY A ‘SETUP’:

In an interview with The Federalist’s Sean Davis, former President Trump commented on Saturday’s demonstration. In Trump’s words: “On Saturday, that’s a setup,” Trump said. “If people don’t show up they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s a lack of spirit.’ And if people do show up they’ll be harassed.” https://bit.ly/3Esy7sH

This was some pretty fast work on Wednesday night:



It's Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

Will it give us a magic Mario Kart booster start?!:

A Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory committee meets to discuss whether booster shots are needed for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Do we know how this will go?: It could get tricky. “The meeting and vote … come amid a fraught debate within the Biden administration about whether booster shots are needed now, and for whom. If the discussion mirrors the acrimony in the administration, the expert committee may end up divided, complicating the F.D.A.’s decision.”

Is this panel the end all be all?: It doesn’t have to be. “The F.D.A. is not obligated to follow the advice of the committee, but often does. The panel’s meetings earlier in the pandemic to consider vaccine authorizations were mostly agreeable, ending in decisive votes in favor of the F.D.A.’s presumed position.”

More on what to expect, via The New York Times’s Noah Weiland and Sharon LaFraniere: https://nyti.ms/3hFHH1I

Livestream of today’s meeting: https://bit.ly/3hHETkL

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 41,796,204

U.S. death toll: 670,128

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 383 million doses have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 781,574 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Why you keep seeing headlines about Mark Milley:

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward and The Washington Post’s Robert Costa published excerpts of their new book, in which they describe calls from Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley to his Chinese counterparts in the final stretch of former President Trump’s administration.

The gist of the revelations: Via The Associated Press’s Jonathan Lemire and Robert Burns, “[F]earful of Trump’s actions in his final weeks as president, twice called his Chinese counterpart to assure him that the United States was not going to attack China. One call took place on Oct. 30, 2020, four days before the election that Trump lost. The second call was on Jan. 8, 2021, less than two weeks before Biden’s inauguration and just two days after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Trump.” https://bit.ly/2YXAHqq

The newsy quote from Milley to China, according to the book: “You and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” https://bit.ly/3kj0RMM

Read the excerpt in The Washington Post: https://wapo.st/3zdLCc4

Republicans are furious: Milley has come under attack from Republicans who allege that Milley leaked classified information to the Chinese. https://bit.ly/3kj0RMM

HOW THIS COULD FURTHER POLITICIZE THE MILITARY:

Via The Washington Post’s Missy Ryan: https://wapo.st/3CiOFSj

Update this morning — Mark Milley comments on the controversy:

General Mark Milley spoke with The Associated Press, where he defended his calls as “routine.” https://bit.ly/3hJFAdj

“In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said such calls are ‘routine’ and were done ‘to reassure both allies and adversaries in this case in order to ensure strategic stability.’”

Sooo, about those storms yesterday:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3nIKn2o

IN CONGRESS

To quote Miley Cyrus, it’s the cliiiiiiiimb:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Scott Wong, Democrats are set to face the toughest stretch yet in passing President Biden’s agenda. https://bit.ly/3hHplxc

Progress this week: “House Democrats this week wrapped up the bulk of committee work on a $3.5 trillion package of social benefits and climate programs — a massive undertaking that advances what would be a legacy-defining domestic agenda for President Biden.”

^ That was just the easy part: 13 committees separately agreed to their relevant parts of the legislation. Now those separate pieces must be ironed out into one piece of legislation. Good luck…

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3hHplxc

