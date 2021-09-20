The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Pfizer deems COVID vaccine ‘safe’ for children 5+

Presented by Facebook

via GIPHY

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Hey kids, you could be up next to get the magic mRNA superpower:

Pfizer announced this morning that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11, according to testing. https://nyti.ms/3CtQ1d4

What happens now?: Via The New York Times’s Apoorva Mandavilli, “Pfizer and BioNTech plan to apply to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month for authorization to use the vaccine in these children. If the regulatory review goes as smoothly as it did for older children and adults, millions of elementary school students could be inoculated before Halloween.”

Same dose?: No, Pfizer used a third of the dose that is used for people ages 12 and up.

Grab your bag, your camera and your vaccine card — You may enter:

Via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel, “The Biden administration on Monday said it plans to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated international visitors beginning in early November.” https://bit.ly/3tXuaY9

The requirement for visitors: “All foreign visitors must be vaccinated and must show proof of vaccination before boarding a U.S.-bound airline, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said. He added that that must also provide a negative test no later than 72 hours prior to flying. There will be no quarantine requirement.”

Are all vaccines eligible?: “The administration will leave it up to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine which vaccines qualify.”

On the National Mall:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3lIjKbq

It’s Monday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook invested $13B in teams and technology to enhance safety It’s working: We lead the industry in stopping bad actors online. In the past few months, we took down: 1.7B fake accounts

3.8M drugs and firearms sales posts

7.1M terrorism-related posts Our work to reduce harmful content is never done. Learn more about how we’re making our platforms safer.

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 42,091,633

U.S. death toll: 673,781

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 386 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 763,444 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

To say it went from 0 to 60 somehow feels like an understatement:

France angrily withdrew its ambassadors from the United States and Australia on Friday over a submarine deal.

I’m sorry, what?: Via The Associated Press’s Elaine Ganley, “What the French now call a ‘grave crisis’ erupted over the sudden, surprise end to a 2016 contract worth at least $66 billion between France and Australia to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines. Instead, Australia signed on with the United States and Britain for eight nuclear-powered submarines. France insists it was not informed of the deal in advance.” https://bit.ly/2XwTf02

Why France is so angry: Via The New York Times’s David E. Sanger, “The United States and Australia went to extraordinary lengths to keep Paris in the dark as they secretly negotiated a plan to build nuclear submarines, scuttling France’s largest defense contract…” https://nyti.ms/3tUDU5C

What now?: President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will speak in the next few days, at Biden’s request. https://bit.ly/2XwTf02

THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS

Coming in hot!:

The House and Senate are both in session for the first time since the end of July.

What is giving Democrats headaches: “Democrats are confronting two quickly approaching deadlines: The Sept. 30 cliff to prevent a government funding shutdown and House Democrats’ self-imposed timeline for voting on the roughly $1 trillion Senate-passed infrastructure deal.”

HAPPENING THIS WEEK:

Punting the government funding deadline: “The House will vote on a short-term government funding bill this week that is expected to fund the government into early December, as well as provide new funding for natural disasters and Afghan refugees.”

The debt ceiling: “House Democrats are also expected to vote this week to suspend the debt ceiling, which kicked back in on Aug. 1. Democratic leadership hasn’t said if they will tie the debt fight to the continuing resolution (CR) or try to pass it on its own or attached to another bill.”

Working on the $3.5 trillion social spending bill: “Though House committees have voted on their individual pieces of the $3.5 trillion plan, Democrats face plenty of roadblocks before they have an agreement on a final version that they can send to Biden. Complicating the negotiations, Democrats need near unity in the House, where [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)] can only lose three members, and total unity in the Senate, where [Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.)] can’t lose any of his.”

Voting rights: “Democrats will vote as soon as this week on a revamped voting and election reform legislation after Schumer moved to tee it up.”

Abortion: “The House will vote on legislation this week to codify Roe v. Wade, guaranteeing access to abortion, after the Supreme Court declined to block a Texas law that bans most abortions. “ ^Yes, but: “Though the bill will be able to pass the House, it is expected to hit a wall in the Senate. The Senate’s version of the bill only has the backing of 48 senators with no GOP senators and [Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)] and Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) not signed on.”

Defense bill: “The House will take up a sweeping defense policy bill this week, in a potential proxy battle over Biden’s Afghanistan policy.”

Context and details for each from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/2XxFhee

LATEST WITH THE RECONCILIATION BILL

Let’s get Elizabeth MacDonough a button that plays this sound:

–> https://bit.ly/3lJt2Um

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats’ plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats’ immigration reform chances.” https://bit.ly/2XzJT4f

Why: To be included in the reconciliation bill and bypass any Republican support, the policy must be directly tied to the budget. MacDonough says the immigration plan is not directly related to spending.

MacDonough wrote in the ruling, obtained by The Hill: “The policy changes of this proposal far outweigh the budgetary impact scored to it and it is not appropriate for inclusion in reconciliation.”

What happens now?: Schumer said Democrats have alternative proposals and will be meeting with the Senate parliamentarian in the coming days.

REACTION FROM REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MINN.):

Omar, a member of the liberal “squad,” is calling on Democratic leaders to ignore the parliamentarian’s ruling.

She tweeted: “This ruling by the parliamentarian, is only a recommendation.

@SenSchumer and the @WhiteHouse can and should ignore it. We can’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to do the right thing.” https://bit.ly/3lYc2tZ

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook’s safety teams protect billions of people every month We’ve more than quadrupled our safety and security teams to 40,000 in the last 5 years to stop bad actors and remove illicit content. It’s working: In just the past few months, we took down 1.7 billion fake accounts & 7.1 million terrorism-related posts. But our work to reduce harmful and illicit content on our platforms is never done. Learn more about how we’re working to help you connect safely.

NOTABLE TWEETS:

How cool!?:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3tT4MmC

Tidbit in Virginia:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3tUU7aU

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in Washington, D.C., and is heading to New York this afternoon. Vice President Harris is also in Washington.

11 a.m. EDT: President Biden left Rehoboth Beach, Del., and returned to the White House.

12:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief.

2 p.m. EDT: The House meets.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

3:55 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves for New York, N.Y.

4 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris hosts a reception for the Congressional Black Caucus’s 50th anniversary at her residence.

5:30 p.m. EDT: A judicial confirmation vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/2XFIAk9

6:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

6:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3lF2OTc

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3lKGIP9

2:30 p.m. EDT: Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3tU7wQB

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Pepperoni Pizza Day!

And to brighten your Monday afternoon, here’s a family of three in matching footwear: https://bit.ly/3kpg7HX