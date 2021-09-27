The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Lawmakers fret over wild week of deadlines

Presented by Facebook

TALK OF THE MORNING

Thursday is Sept. 27. *Not* today! Don’t be deceived by your calendar, OK?!:

Buckle in, folks. This is going to be an evolving, chaotic week on Capitol Hill.

The House will vote on the bipartisan infrastructure plan on Thursday instead of the Monday deadline promised to House moderates. https://bit.ly/3zGafhH

But they’re working on it today: The House will debate the bill today, but just won’t vote on it until Thursday.

Why: Some progressives have said they won’t vote for the bipartisan infrastructure plan unless there is significant progress in the $3.5 trillion social spending plan. That bill is nowhere near complete, so Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was worried the bipartisan bill would fail. Hence, waiting a few days to allow for more progress on the social spending package.

WHEN WE SAY $3.5 TRILLION, DO WE ACTUALLY MEAN $3.5 TRILLION?:

In an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said it “seems self-evident” that the final bill would be smaller than the proposed $3.5 trillion. https://bit.ly/3AKX5l1

Why: Lots of moving parts in the negotiations

BECAUSE WE’RE ALL NERDS HERE:

Here’s the C-SPAN livestream to watch the House infrastructure bill debate. It starts at 2 p.m. EDT: https://bit.ly/3zM5B1U

The actual, no kidding, deadline Congress has to deal with this week:

Lawmakers have until Thursday night to pass a spending bill in order to avert the third government shutdown in three years.

Where we stand: The House passed a bill last week to fund the government through Dec. 3, suspend the debt ceiling through 2022 and provide funding for recent natural disasters. The Senate will vote on this bill today, but it’s expected to fall short of the 60 votes necessary.

Why the bill is expected to fail — Dems need 10 Republicans to vote ‘yes’: Republicans have said they will not help raise the debt ceiling. Democrats tried to pressure them into it though by tying in disaster relief and government funding. But as of now, Republicans are winning the game of chicken.

More on the effort to keep the government open: https://bit.ly/3zP57bc

*NERVOUS LAUGH* — SOOO, TEAM, WHERE’S THE BACKUP PLAN?:

The Treasury Department is scheduled to hit the debt limit in the next few weeks, but the game of chicken doesn’t seem to have a backup plan. Where that stands, via Politico’s Caitlin Emma: https://politi.co/39IkoA8

ALSO HAPPENING THIS WEEK — INVESTIGATING THE AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL:

“Lawmakers will continue their high-profile probes of Biden’s messy exit from Afghanistan this week after Secretary of State Tony Blinken became the first administration official to testify earlier this month.” Testifying this week: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command. https://bit.ly/3zP57bc

JUST ANNOUNCED

Joe is getting that arm READY TO GO:

President Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot at 1 p.m. EDT today! He will also deliver remarks.

Watch live: https://bit.ly/2XVXXVX

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Some hospitals are now rationing care:

Via The Hill’s Justine Coleman, “Coronavirus patients are flooding and straining hospitals across the U.S., particularly in Western states, where administrators are put in positions of needing to ration care as their facilities are pushed to their breaking points by the delta variant.” https://bit.ly/39HlkEO

Which states: “Alaska this past week joined Idaho in adopting statewide crisis standards of care that provide guidance to health care providers making difficult decisions on how to allocate limited resources. Several hospitals in Montana have either activated crisis standards of care or are considering it as the state is pummeled by COVID-19.”

‘THESE HEALTH CARE WORKERS WOULD RATHER GET FIRED THAN GET VACCINATED’:

“Monday is the vaccination deadline for New York State health care workers. Thousands of refusers have failed to meet it.”

More from The New York Times’s Anne Barnard, Grace Ashford and Neil Vigdor: https://nyti.ms/3uhrghb

Please, sweet Jesus, let this be true:

In an interview with CNN, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the delta variant could be the “last major surge” in the U.S. https://bit.ly/3ueDLu3

In Gottlieb’s words: “On the back end of this delta wave, I do think this is the last major surge of infection, barring something unexpected like a new variant coming along that pierces the immunity offered by vaccination or prior infection.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 42,936,899

U.S. death toll: 688,106

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 390 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 703,352 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN THE GOP

Little tidbit — Lindsey Graham didn’t tip toe around it:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) reportedly told former President Trump that he “f’d up” his presidency by refusing to accept the 2020 presidential election results, according to authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. https://bit.ly/3ALLLVV

In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Woodward said: “We quote conversations between Sen. Graham and Trump in which Lindsey Graham says to Trump ‘you f’d up your presidency’ at one point just a couple of months ago,” Woodward said. Woodward added that Trump hung up on Graham and then called him back a day later, at which point Graham said to Trump, ‘I would have hung up too.’ ‘The core conclusion that Graham has is you lost a close election. Face it,’ said Woodward.”

GETTING TRACTION

This tweet ruffled a lot of feathers — and it’s just plain wrong:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3CTnDkv

Chef José Andrés responded: “With all due respect, Sir, even if you were right, with facts, with a person in your position, wouldn’t be nice to talk about anything you did like, versus ‘trashing’ thousands of cooks and restaurants owners, and food trucks etc that are still trying to save their restaurants?” https://bit.ly/3o85ifD

More reactions — many of them are not kind towards Hardy: https://bit.ly/2Y42zZZ

NOTABLE TWEETS:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

3:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris hosts a reception for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

5:30 p.m. EDT: The Senate holds a cloture vote on the CR to fund the government through Dec. 3. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3kHKZUc

6:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3kL8fAF

WHAT TO WATCH:

1:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3zKVREU

