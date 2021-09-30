The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Pelosi’s chaotic infrastructure vote sprint

Presented by Facebook

HAPPENING TODAY

Ready or not, here it comes!:

House Democrats appear to be moving ahead with today’s bipartisan infrastructure bill vote, though it looks like the bill may fail in the House.

Why it will likely fail: Progressives are threatening to vote against it because this vote is not paired with the greater social spending bill they want.

So, why would they going ahead with the vote knowing it could fail?: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) promised centrist Democrats a vote on this bill.

So, leadership is left between a rock and a hard place: “The liberal threat has left Pelosi and Democratic leaders confronting two unpleasant scenarios heading into Thursday’s vote: either stick with the plan to bring the infrastructure bill to the floor, where liberals are likely to kill it, or delay it again, and infuriate the moderates.”

How this could shake out today: https://bit.ly/3ihs6FN

IT SHOULD BE A PRETTY EVENTFUL DAY — HERE’S THE LIVESTREAM OF THE HOUSE:

From C-SPAN — watch: https://bit.ly/2Wp0iYq

Late this morning — Mama Nance gives everyone an update:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) spoke with reporters this morning on where negotiations stand in Congress.

Livestream of Pelosi’s morning press conference: https://bit.ly/3ioaWGH

HIGHLIGHTS:

Will the infrastructure bill definitely happen today?: No, it’s not certain, but Pelosi is strongly pushing for the vote to happen today.

The ‘fun part’: “Let me just tell you about negotiating,” Pelosi told reporters. “At the end, that’s when you really have to weigh in. You cannot tire. You cannot concede. This is the fun part.” (Via CNN’s Kevin Liptak) https://bit.ly/3uz9RAU

Lol:

Another ‘lol’ moment: “Q: You said this package is the ‘culmination’ of your career on the Hill. That suggests the end of something…

@SpeakerPelosi: ‘Get out of here…’” (Tweet from ABC’s Ben Siegel) https://bit.ly/3upXjM1

Squads, assemble!:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton and Scott Wong, “The fight between Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and centrist Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) over the shape and size of a massive spending and tax reform bill is playing out in proxy battles between their liberal and moderate allies in the House.” https://bit.ly/3AVDCy0

How the internal battle is expanding beyond the three: “All three are now reaching out to their progressive and centrist allies, respectively, to bolster their negotiating positions.”

Happy Thursday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

TONIGHT’S GOVERNMENT FUNDING DEADLINE

FYI, it doesn’t look like there will be a government shutdown tonight:

The good news: Congress is poised to pass a short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown at midnight tonight. https://bit.ly/3ARAzXH

The bad news: That bill doesn’t include suspending the debt ceiling, so it will leave a huge question mark on how Democrats will fix that before Oct. 18.

^ Why the two are tied together: Last week, the House passed a bill that included funding the government and suspending the debt ceiling through 2022. Republicans wanted no part in the latter half of that bill though, so the debt limit suspension was removed.

WAS THERE ANY CROSSOVER ON THE DEBT CEILING VOTE?:

“Reps. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) and Jared Golden (D-Maine) bucked party lines on Wednesday afternoon when they joined Republicans in voting ‘no’ on legislation to suspend the nation’s debt limit. And on the opposite side of the aisle, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) was the only Republican to vote to send the measure to the Senate.”

What happens now: “The legislation, which advanced by a razor-thin 219-212 vote, also faces shaky odds in the Senate, as GOP leadership has urged its members to tank the measure in the upper chamber.”

Luv to see all of those question marks:

It is the most beautiful blue bird sky day: Photo from the Washington Examiner’s Susan Ferrechio: https://bit.ly/3omMrO8

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Crossing our fingers — and our toes!:

Via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel, declining COVID-19 cases are stirring cautious optimism. https://bit.ly/3A1TC0o

The good news: “The spike in coronavirus infections from the delta variant of the virus is slowing and cases are beginning to decline. Experts think the U.S. could be on the back end of the wave, even as deaths and hospitalizations remain high.”

The potentially bad news: “Low vaccination rates in many areas of the country are giving them pause, with some arguing that another seasonal surge after holiday travel is likely, even if it isn’t as high as last winter. There could also be regional spikes, as some areas worsen while others rebound more quickly.”

What the experts are saying: https://bit.ly/3A1TC0o

HELPFUL Q&A — LIKE, WHAT DO YOU DO IF YOU LOST YOUR VACCINATION CARD:

Via CNN’s Holly Yan: https://cnn.it/2Y5oCzf

A lighter tidbit — a couple held their wedding on the US-Canada border:

Via CNN’s Lauren M. Johnson, “When Covid-19 restrictions made it difficult for a Canadian bride to have her family at her US wedding, she did the next best thing — she brought her wedding to the border.” https://cnn.it/3zTeJl9

How it worked — I should start by mentioning they have a friend who works for border patrol: “He explained all the rules, including making sure they stayed on their given sides and did not exchange anything, and informed the patrol on duty as to what was going on if they saw the ceremony on the cameras in the area. They met up at the border outside Burke, New York, the day before their planned wedding on September 25.”

The full story of how they pulled it off: https://cnn.it/3zTeJl9

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 43,361,628

U.S. death toll: 695,266

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 392 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 706,771 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Are there any lip readers here? I would KILL to know what she is saying:

^ And now swapping roles:

For anyone who lives or wants to move to the UK:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/2Ws8nf9

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3kTCzsM

