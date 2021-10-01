The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Dems push infrastructure vote another day amid infighting

Presented by Facebook

Joe Manchin makes the rules:

The House is back today trying to pass President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure plan amid internal Democratic fights over spending.

Joe Manchin is the key to is all: Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is in the driver’s seat and letting liberal Democrats in the House and Senate know that he plans to set the terms for the budget reconciliation bill that they hope to use to enact President Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ agenda.” https://bit.ly/2ZNHTWK

What Manchin wants: Manchin said his spending limit for the reconciliation bill is $1.5 trillion. That is well below the $3.5 trillion spending goal set by the budget resolution that he and every other Senate Democrat voted for last month. https://bit.ly/3m9sCa0

Progressives are furious about the timing of Manchin’s announcement: Manchin made his top-line announcement just hours before the vote of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the two-party strategy.

WHERE THINGS STAND THIS AFTERNOON:

In the center: Moderates are demanding a vote.

On the left: Rep. Pramilia Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Progressive Caucus, wants a Senate vote on the reconciliation bill before the House votes on infrastructure.

With Democratic leadership: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and others are meeting in the Capitol basement to negotiate. More life updates: https://bit.ly/2YlpTlY

That tomorrow problem from yesterday is now today’s problem:

House Democratic leaders decided to postpone the infrastructure vote once again as negotiations continue. https://bit.ly/3op7tf1

Why — to avoid embarrassment: “After a long day of meetings between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the warring centrist and progressive factions of the caucus, as well as with White House staff, Democrats opted to delay a vote planned for Thursday rather than allow an embarrassing public failure on the House floor.”

When the vote could happen: Well, when Pelosi left the Capitol after midnight, she said the vote would happen later today.

TODAY’S HOUSE SESSION COULD BE EVENTFUL — FOLLOW IT LIVE:

Livestream from C-SPAN: https://bit.ly/3oq2VVM

Liveblog of updates: https://bit.ly/2YlpTlY

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHARLES SCHUMER (D-N.Y.) IS FEELING THE HEAT THE GET MANCHIN AND SINEMA ON BOARD:

Via The Hill’s Aris Folley and Naomi Jagoda: https://bit.ly/3abvb6d

Happy Friday and HAPPY OCTOBER!

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

Kysten Sinema is another key to it all:

Via Axios’s Hans Nichols, “Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s political allies have some free advice for anyone trying to bully the wine-drinking triathlete into supporting President Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget bill: She doesn’t play by Washington’s rules — and she’s prepared to walk away.” https://bit.ly/3utNDAf

How she is playing the situation: “Sinema — unlike fellow holdout Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) — rarely telegraphs her precise intentions, leaving political adversaries guessing about her ultimate goals.”

The full story: https://bit.ly/3utNDAf

HOW THE DEMOCRATIC CIVIL WAR HAS HIT NEW HEIGHTS:

Via The Hill’s Hanna Trudo: https://bit.ly/3olCAIl

THE DEBT FIGHT IS ONCE AGAIN RENEWING THE FILIBUSTER DEBATE:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3ioUWUK

The most glamorous:

Lol:

I’d like to propose a toast to Merck:

Pharmaceutical company Merck has developed an oral medication that was shown to reduce COVID-19 hospitalization by 50 percent — and is now seeking emergency authorization for its use. https://bit.ly/3kVrqb4

Does that apply to variants?: Yes, it appears to be effective on all variants of COVID-19, including delta.

Read the company’s full statement on the drug: https://bit.ly/3kVrqb4

Details of the study: Via Stat News, “A five-day course of molnupiravir .. reduced both hospitalization and death compared to a placebo. In the placebo group, 53 patients, or 14.1%, were hospitalized or died. For those who received the drug, 28, or 7.3%, were hospitalized or died.” https://bit.ly/3kWEjBJ

Justice Kavanaugh tests positive:

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19 while getting a precautionary test before Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s investiture ceremony. https://bit.ly/3oqets4

Is he vaccinated?: Yes, he has been fully vaccinated since January, according to the court. And so is his family.

How is he feeling?: He has no symptoms.

Read the announcement from the court: https://bit.ly/39XF332

Interesting read — I’ve been wondering this myself:

Vox’s Dylan Scott answers “why people who don’t trust vaccines are embracing unproven drugs.” https://bit.ly/3kZ8J6f

Excerpt: “In communities of hardened vaccine skeptics, new information isn’t necessarily treated as an opportunity to reassess their beliefs. Instead, new facts are seen either as affirmation of what this community already believes or as a distraction that should be dismissed because it doesn’t neatly sort into their anti-vaccine narrative.”

How ivermectin fits in: https://bit.ly/3kZ8J6f

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 43,463,260

U.S. death toll: 697,920

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 393 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 725,777 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

Oh mannnnn:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3B0e9Dz

Well played:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C. Harris is leaving for California for the night.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

2 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris leaves for Palm Springs, Calif.

11 a.m. EDT: The White House COVID Response Team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3mjjT58

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3mcP2aF

