The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Schumer shortens the debt ceiling deadline

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

If you thought two weeks was a stressful deadline…:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, In a letter to Democrats, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that Congress has to raise the debt ceiling by the end of this week (!), a particularly ambitious timeline given the lack of movement. https://bit.ly/3ot67zT

Wait, wait, I thought we had until Oct. 18?: We do, but Schumer is arguing that it can’t be a buzzer beater.

Schumer wrote: “We do not have the luxury of waiting until October 18th, as it is our responsibility to re-assure the world that the United States meets our obligations in a timely fashion and that the full faith and credit of the United States should never be in question. The consequences of even approaching the X date could be disastrous for our economy and devastating to American families.”

WHERE THE DEBT CEILING NEGOTIATIONS STAND — *CRICKETS*:

Two weeks. *tick tick tick*

“Congress is quickly heading toward a debt ceiling cliff with no clear plan for how to prevent the country from barreling over it and into a historic default.” https://bit.ly/3D7q57e

When we are expected to hit the limit: Oct. 18

What’s happening now: Both sides are playing chicken and neither has blinked.

McConnell isn’t going near that with a 10-foot pole:

Via Politico’s Burgess Everett and Alex Thompson, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) sent a letter to President Biden encouraging Democrats to suspend the debt ceiling without Republican help. https://politi.co/3oxrkc2

Excerpt from McConnell’s letter: “I respectfully submit that it is time for you to engage directly with congressional Democrats on this matter. Your lieutenants in Congress must understand that you do not want your unified Democratic government to sleepwalk toward an avoidable catastrophe when they have had nearly three months’ notice to do their job.”

The takeaway — McConnell is not willing to negotiate: “The two leaders have long bragged about their close working relationship. Now, at perhaps the most critical time, they’re not even trying to negotiate.”

Read the letter McConnell sent to Biden: https://politi.co/3Ba2Itl

It's Monday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

IN THE SUPREME COURT

A nail-biter is coming up in the Supreme Court:

The Supreme Court kicks off its new term begins today, with the biggest case on the docket involving a Mississippi abortion law that directly challenged Roe v. Wade. https://bit.ly/3l791YM

The goal for conservatives: “Conservatives and anti-abortion activists hope the case will mark the culmination of nearly five decades of their concerted effort to narrow the constitutional right to abortion first recognized by the court in 1973.”

Why the situation is a little different now: The court is now solidly conservative following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and subsequent appointment of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

What to expect, via The Hill’s John Kruzel: https://bit.ly/3l791YM

*CUEING MY BEST INFOMERCIAL VOICE* — IT DOESN’T END THERE, FOLKS!:

Here are a few other big issues for the Supreme Court’s term:

Gun control and Second Amendment

Religious liberty

National security and post-9/11 response

Boston Marathon bomber and capital punishment

A quick breakdown of what to expect during this term: https://bit.ly/3a6X8vU

IN CONGRESS

The best part of a self-imposed deadline?! Let’s say it together: ‘You can move it!’:

After failing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill and reconciliation package by the end of September, Schumer set the new goal of passing them in the next month. https://bit.ly/3iw4mhg

The lines up: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Oct. 31 as the new deadline for passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill. That is also when federal highway funding expires. https://bit.ly/3Dbisg5

SCHUMER IS TRYING TO RUN A TIGHT SHIP:

In a letter to Senate Democrats, Schumer said he wanted the details of a spending package “within a matter of days.” https://bit.ly/3owyrRL

Schumer wrote: “It is crucial that the House, Senate and President come to a final agreement on the details of the Build Back Better Act as soon as possible, preferably within a matter of days, not weeks.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

For all the members of the J&J Crew:

Via The New York Times’s Sharon LaFraniere, Johnson & Johnson is expected to ask the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a booster shot for its COVID-19 vaccine. https://nyti.ms/3a2RqLt

When the FDA will meet to discuss the authorization: On Oct. 15. The interesting part: This meeting was scheduled before J&J submitted its request for a booster authorization.

^ Why that’s important: “The fact that the advisory committee meeting on Johnson & Johnson was scheduled even before the company filed an application to the Food and Drug Administration reflects a particular sense of urgency in the Biden administration to provide more protection to recipients of that vaccine.”

The worry with J&J: “Federal officials have become increasingly worried that the more than 15 million Americans who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine face too much risk of severe Covid-19.”

Everything we know: https://nyti.ms/3a2RqLt

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 43,689,601

U.S. death toll: 701,234

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 396 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 831,500 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN THE GOP

Not running:

Via The Washington Post’s Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey, “[Former President Trump], talked out of announcing a 2024 bid for now, settles on a wink-and-nod unofficial candidacy.” https://wapo.st/3l7gaZ6

How it unfolded: “As turmoil in Afghanistan reached a crescendo in August, Donald Trump began talking again with advisers about whether he should announce his 2024 campaign for president right away.”

Advisers talked him out of it for several reasons, including: “Some of his advisers were concerned that Democrats might use his announcement in their effort to frame the midterm elections around his candidacy, potentially boosting their own turnout and hampering his plans if Republicans fall short next year. Advisers also argued that he could be more effective electing like-minded Republicans next year if he was not an official candidate himself.”

The full story: https://wapo.st/3l7gaZ6

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Tidbit:

Well, that’s one way of reaching him:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3D9OYPD

ON TAP:

The House is out. The Senate is in. President Biden is in Washington, D.C.

9:35 a.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden left Wilmington, Del., and returned to Washington, D.C.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

5:30 p.m. EDT: The Senate holds a confirmation vote. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3Fgc4pL

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden delivered remarks on “the need to raise the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans voted twice last week to default.” Livestream: https://bit.ly/3DbrCJC

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3FjhbW0

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

