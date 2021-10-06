The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Dems prepare for failed debt ceiling vote

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

LATEST WITH THE DEBT CEILING

I really don’t see how this ends:

With less than two weeks until a historic default on the national debt, Senate Democrats are not backing down in their standoff with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

From the GOP’s perspective: McConnell is telling Democrats to use reconciliation to pass it with a simple majority. I.e.: Don’t expect any Republican votes, so do it through the backdoor process.

From Democrats’ perspective: Democrats argue the process is too complicated and that there may not be enough time to suspend the debt limit through the reconciliation loophole. That could mean the U.S. would default on Oct. 18.

More on how Dems’ are not backing down: https://bit.ly/3Dms2gp

TODAY IN THE SENATE — LET THE INEVITABLE HAPPEN:

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) set up a vote to suspend the debt ceiling. Democrats don’t have the votes though, so this is mostly symbolic. https://bit.ly/3iAOdHv

TODAY IN THE WHITE HOUSE — BIDEN WILL MEET WITH BUSINESS LEADERS:

It’s all about amping up the pressure on Republicans to help suspend the debt limit. https://bit.ly/3uZgug9

Livestream — the meeting begins at 1 p.m. EDT: https://bit.ly/3oDDaRS

DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO FLIP THE SCRIPT AND BLAME REPUBLICANS:

“Democratic campaign committees have highlighted a number of local op-eds warning of the dangers of not raising the debt ceiling in competitive states like Pennsylvania, Iowa, Georgia, Wisconsin and Florida … The DNC also rolled out a video on Wednesday hitting Republicans over the issue, accusing Republicans of ‘playing games with the economy.’ ” Dems’ strategy, via The Hill’s Julia Manchester: https://bit.ly/2Yq5LPy

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, Senate Democrats are considering nixing the filibuster just for the debt ceiling. https://bit.ly/3uMoFMp

Do they have the votes for that?: It’s unclear if they have enough support in the Democratic Party for that.

How seriously is it being conserved: Well, the idea was floated during Democrats’ closed-door meeting yesterday. We can even pinpoint the change of heart: “Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who told reporters as recently as Monday that there were not active talks, confirmed to The Hill on Tuesday that Democrats are now discussing a filibuster carveout for the debt ceiling.”

PRESIDENT BIDEN IS WARMING UP TO THIS IDEA:

Watch Biden’s comments on using the “nuclear option”: https://bit.ly/3a9oJMW

BREAKING

There has been a shooting in Texas, but we don’t know much yet:

Via Dallas Morning News, “Multiple people have been wounded at Timberview High School in [Arlington, Texas] after a reported shooting Wednesday morning, Arlington police say.” https://bit.ly/3iEGVm5

What we know, via NBC News: “Although the school is located in Arlington, it is a part of the Mansfield Independent School District. In a letter to parents, the district called the incident an ‘active shooter situation’ and said students and staff are locked in their classrooms and offices, according to the news station. No visitors are being allowed, the letter stated.”

The scene outside of Timberview High School: Via NBC DFW: https://bit.ly/3iCYh2I

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Via The New York Times’s Jim Tankersley and Emily Cochrane, “President Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress in recent days have slashed their ambitions for a major expansion of America’s social safety net to a package worth $2.3 trillion or less, which will force hard choices about how to scale back a proposal that the president hopes will be transformational.” https://nyti.ms/2YvmjWv

What will likely have to be slashed: “Democratic leaders will probably need to narrow their plans for free community college, child tax credits and universal prekindergarten so they are offered only to lower- and middle-income Americans, according to party members involved in the negotiations.”

The debate: Whether to limit the duration of these programs or limit eligibility.

How this could play out: https://nyti.ms/2YvmjWv

Moderate Senate Democrat Joe Manchin (W.Va.) is now signaling that he will support a slightly higher price tag for President Biden’s social spending bill. https://bit.ly/3uTYd3K

His new range: $1.9 – 2.2 trillion

His price tag limit last week: $1.5 trillion

If Democrats can agree to a price tag, is the problem fixed?: Nope, there are still other disagreements that need to be hashed out. “One major sticking point is his insistence that the reconciliation bill include the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits using federal funds for abortion expenses.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Via CNN’s Madeline Holcombe, “Hospitalization rates are down across the US, but these 8 states still have fewer than 15% of ICU beds available.” https://cnn.it/3BhWBTR

Which states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas

Ugh:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3oHgzUn

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 43,953,332

U.S. death toll: 705,404

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 398 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 931,983 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

Via The Washington Post’s Bryan Pietsch, “NASA will launch a spacecraft next month to hit an asteroid — on purpose — to change its path, testing for the first time a method of ‘planetary defense,’ the agency announced Tuesday.” https://wapo.st/2WKK4sQ

The Virginia governors’ race really, really matters:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Hanna Trudo, “The White House desperately needs Democrat Terry McAuliffe to win next month’s gubernatorial race in Virginia after a brutal period for President Biden.” https://bit.ly/3lcL8zc

Why — it’s a preview for 2022: “If McAuliffe falls to Republican Glenn Youngkin, the White House knows it will be seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections and a sign of Biden’s fading popularity and influence.”

WHERE THAT RACE STANDS — IT’S A DEAD HEAT:

McAuliffe leads with 49 percent of likely voters in Virginia, while Youngkin is at 48 percent, according to a new poll conducted by Emerson College and Nexstar Media Group. https://bit.ly/3acf3RF

The full poll: https://bit.ly/3aeUOTn

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3mrfVHP

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3Di7Dcg

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

11:30 a.m. EDT: The Senate holds a cloture vote on a nomination.

Noon: President Biden and Vice President Harris have lunch together.

2:15 p.m. EDT: The Senate holds a confirmation vote and a cloture vote on the bill to suspend the debt ceiling. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3iESJVt

2:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris meets with the Presidents of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3oDyTh2

1 p.m. EDT: President Biden hosts a meeting with business leaders and CEOs to discuss the debt limit. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3oDDaRS

3 p.m. EDT: The White House COVID Response Team holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3FjxzGa

8 p.m. EDT: Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at a naturalization ceremony during the halftime of the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs NBA game.

