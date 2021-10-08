The Hill’s 12:30 Report: House interrupts recess for debt ceiling vote

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

LATEST WITH THE DEBT CEILING

*practices deep radio voice* — We interrupt this recess for a quick vote:

The House, which is scheduled to be out of session until Oct. 19, will now briefly return on Tuesday for a vote to increase the debt ceiling. https://bit.ly/3AqauOe

Why this couldn’t wait: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. government will default on its loans on Oct. 18. The House wasn’t expected to return until after that.

The bill: The House will vote on the Senate-passed bill to increase the debt limit through Dec. 3. https://bit.ly/3AiX5rv

^ The small caveat: Technically, the new debt limit is limited to $480 billion dollars, not Dec. 3 specifically. But it’s estimated that the new limit will hit on Dec. 3.

It’s a good question: With proxy voting, I wonder how many House members will make the trip back to Washington, D.C., for this one vote.

11 REPUBLICAN SENATORS WHO HELPED ADVANCE THE DEBT EXTENSION:

Including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). The full list: https://bit.ly/3akc3ml

OK, EVERYONE, JUST RELAX. NO NEED TO TALK ABOUT THE *WHISPERS* FILIBUSTER:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Republicans are hoping that a short-term debt extension takes some of the Democratic pressure off Sens. Joe Manchin(D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to reform the filibuster.” https://bit.ly/3ahfcn7

NEWS THIS MORNING

Ouch, September was pretty weak:

The U.S. economy added a very disappointing 194,000 jobs in September amid the delta surge. https://bit.ly/3AuxV9u

What economists had expected: Roughly 500,000 jobs added in September

A little better news: The unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.8 percent.

^ But there are some better numbers under the hood:

I.e.: It’s pretty bad, but not as bad as the topline number indicates.

IN THE GOP

Start your engines! Or your Xanax, either way:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes, “Democrats are worried about another White House bid by former President Trump, something that is appearing increasingly likely on the eve of an Iowa rally by the leading potential GOP candidate.” https://bit.ly/3AmzOVt

Do Democrats think he will be easy or hard to run against?: “While some are confident a new Trump candidacy would bring out a wave of Democratic voters to defeat him, others are worried he could return to power. And that’s enough to bring shudders to most in the party.”

HAPPENING TOMORROW — TRUMP IS HOLDING A RALLY IN IOWA:

And one does not just simply “hold a rally in Iowa.”

Rally details from The Des Moines Register: https://bit.ly/2WSgeTi

Livestream — it starts at 8 p.m. EDT: https://bit.ly/3Apif72

‘NEW TRUMP REVELATIONS BOLSTER CRITICS WHILE FANS SHRUG:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “New information is emerging about former President Trump’s attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 election — including in a Senate report released Thursday.” https://bit.ly/3ahIphC

What we learned from the Senate report: “The accretion of new details makes it starker than ever that Trump’s wishes, had they been followed, would have hurled the United States into a constitutional crisis.”

Does this matter?: “Yet none of this seems to matter at all to the GOP grassroots, or to most of the party’s elected officials, who overwhelmingly give Trump their support.”

Read Stanage’s full column on what these revelations mean: https://bit.ly/3ahIphC

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Fingers crossed!:

“Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic.” https://bit.ly/3BsJteo

When it could be approved: “A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel will meet Oct. 26 to vote on granting the authorization” of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11.

^ Followed by: “A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel meeting will occur soon after, and official clearance could come as early as that same day.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 44,166,808

U.S. death toll: 710,319

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 400 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 953,230 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

OTHER NEWS THIS MORNING

What even is Food Network without Bobby Flay??:

Via Variety’s Cynthia Littleton, “Superstar chef Bobby Flay and Food Network are poised to part ways after a 27-year run that has made the restaurateur and businessman one of the country’s most recognizable culinary figures.” https://bit.ly/3llEYwz

Why??: It appears to be financial. Flay’s contract is up at the end of the year and the two sides couldn’t agree on a number.

Flay has been a part of Food Network from the start: Flay has been on Food Network since 1994, within the first year of the cable station’s start.

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3AnY5up

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2YpdKMF

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2YATLuW

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2YvRNvg

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in New Jersey for the day.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

9:35 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris left for Newark, N.J.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden signed the “HAVANA Act of 2021” and the “K-12 Cybersecurity Act of 2021.”

11:45 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris participated in a roundtable on federal investments in childcare.

2:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden receives his weekly economic briefing.

2:40 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris tours vaccination sites at Essex County College.

4:35 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris returns to Washington, D.C.

6:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves for Wilmington, Del.

Oct. 18: The Senate meets next. https://bit.ly/3uPL7nY

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden delivered remarks on the September jobs report. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3ais5NB

1:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on protections for national monuments. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3uRA4e9

2:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3ak04oR

