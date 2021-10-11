The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by The National Columbus Education Foundation – Positive developments on COVID-19 treatments

Presented by The National Columbus Education Foundation

NEWS THIS MORNING

Pharmaceutical company Merck says it submitted a request for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve its antiviral pill as a treatment for COVID-19. https://bit.ly/3mLnitI

What to know about the drug: According to Merck’s research, its pill can reduce hospitalization by 50 percent.

If it is authorized for emergency use: The U.S. government has already agreed to buy 1.7 million doses.

When it could be approved: Potentially just a few weeks

Why this is potentially huge news: “Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has referred to molnupiravir as a ‘game changer.’ He predicted last week that the ‘pandemic phase’ of COVID-19 would likely come to an end with the approval of antiviral pills as well as the approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12.”

And on deck!:

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced this morning that its experimental COVID-19 treatment is effective. https://bit.ly/3Drv2Ij

What to know about the drug: “When compared to a placebo, AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment, called AZD7442, reduced the risk of developing severe COVID-19 or death by 67 percent, the company said in a press release.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 44,340,464

U.S. death toll: 713,359

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 402 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

There’s a tripwire at every corner:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “Doubts are clouding the horizon on every topic for President Biden as he nears the one-year anniversary of his election.” https://bit.ly/3atYNeW

His domestic agenda: “On Capitol Hill, the push for the two bills at the heart of his legislative agenda is in peril.”

The economy: “The economy appears broadly on a path to recovery but optimism was shaken by another poor jobs report on Friday. Inflation lurks in the background too.”

And COVID: “And while COVID-19 infections are receding after a surge caused by the delta variant, the dangers of the winter months are looming.”

Biden made some progress last week!: “Last week at least saw progress made on raising the nation’s debt ceiling and avoiding the financial earthquake that would have resulted had the U.S. neared default in mid-October.”

^ Eh, but it was a low bar: “But the temporary fix agreed to between Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) means the fight will be waged all over again in early December.”

DEMOCRATS HAVE SET THEMSELVES UP FOR A CHAOTIC END TO 2021:

“Democrats are entering the home stretch of the year with four big priorities: funding the government, raising the debt ceiling and passing both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and a sweeping social spending measure.” https://bit.ly/3iQGxRP

'BLEAK MIDTERM OUTLOOK SHADOWS BITTER DEMOCRATIC BATTLE:

IN THE GOP

How are Senate Republicans feeling about Trump potentially running again? … Not great, tbh.:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Republicans, with a few exceptions, are hoping that former President Trump does not announce his intention to run again for president.” https://bit.ly/3as68vO

Why: “[T]hey’re generally reluctant to see him on the ballot in 2024 at all because of his track record with independent and swing voters.”

And they particularly don’t want Trump to announce a presidential bid before the midterms: They fear it will crush their hopes of winning back the Senate in 2022.

From a GOP senator: “I think we’re better off when he’s not part of any story … He’s a clinical narcissist. He threw away the election in the debate with Biden and he threw away the Senate out of spite.”

IN OTHER NEWS

Superman has a boyfriend!:

Via The New York Times’s George Gene Gustines, “The new Superman, Jonathan Kent — who is the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane — will soon begin a romantic relationship with a male friend, DC Comics announced Monday.” https://nyti.ms/2YGwEPu

How Superman is changing: “That same-sex relationship is just one of the ways that Jonathan Kent … Jon has combated wildfires caused by climate change, thwarted a high school shooting and protested the deportation of refugees in Metropolis.”

