The Hill’s 12:30 Report – The Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations – 90-year-old ‘Star Trek’ actor describes space visit
HAPPENING THIS MORNING
Captain Kirk visited his old home today!:
“Star Trek” actor William Shatner — ahem, I mean Captain Kirk — headed to space today on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket.
Who else was on board: Via NBC, “Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations, and two paying customers, Glen de Vries and Chris Boshuizen” were also on board. https://nbcnews.to/3v8AxbJ
Watch the launch — here’s the livestream: https://bit.ly/3azIqgY
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:
Team photo!: Here’s a photo of the crew: https://bit.ly/2X8K6Lr
Each crew member rang the bell before loading onto the rocket: Watch: https://bit.ly/2YNr8Kw
The crew spoke to CNN’s Erica Hill before their flight: Imagine the nerves and excitement going through their heads. Here’s the video: https://cnn.it/3lztZQu
Watch: https://bit.ly/2YHrD95
The Blue Origin team jumped into action when the crew landed: https://bit.ly/3BDOIs3
William Shatner gave Jeff Bezos a big hug when he walked off the capsule: Here’s a photo: https://bit.ly/3AHeoCC
Watch the landing:
Watch: https://bit.ly/3lAxDJD
What the launch looked like from a distance: Here’s video from NBC’s Morgan Chesky: https://bit.ly/2YJwvum
Lol: HuffPost’s Igor Bobic tweeted, “really don’t understand why they sent the Priceline guy into space” https://bit.ly/3AFLIKh
Oh mannn:
Watch: https://bit.ly/3ACGvD1
^ Shatner did not seem to enjoy this: Check out his reaction: https://bit.ly/3AEEwy7
Happy Wednesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.
IN THE WHITE HOUSE
The elves are kicking things into high gear for the holidays:
To address the global supply chain bottlenecks, the White House announced that Walmart, FedEx and UPS will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. https://bit.ly/3lBXJMD
Plus: “The Port of Los Angeles will move into 24/7 service. The port of Long Beach has been working 24/7 for the past three weeks, the official said.” More on the port’s increased efforts: https://bit.ly/3lDxcOS
What is President Biden doing to fix the issue?: Biden is meeting with stakeholders today to discuss the transportation bottlenecks.
Wow: The White House said UPS and FedEx shipped 40 percent of American packages by volume last year.
HOLIDAY SHOPPING MAY BE A LITTLE TRICKIER — AND MORE EXPENSIVE — THIS YEAR:
NBC’s “Today” has a guide of how to prepare for holiday shopping supply shortages this year: https://on.today.com/3BD2JGj
Meanwhile — workers are threatening big strikes:
Via The Hill’s Karl Evers-Hillstrom, “Workers in various industries nationwide are threatening to go on strike in a sweeping effort to secure higher pay and better working conditions.” https://bit.ly/3BHa3k4
Who: “More than 100,000 unionized employees — between Hollywood production crew members, John Deere factory workers and Kaiser Permanente nurses — have overwhelmingly voted to authorize strikes and are preparing to join the picket line unless they get stronger collective bargaining agreements.”
Strikes have already started: “Thousands are already on strike, including 2,000 New York hospital workers, 700 Massachusetts nurses and 1,400 Kellogg plant workers in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.”
What to expect: https://bit.ly/3BHa3k4
IN THE GOP
When you look around and realize you used all your favors:
Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “The backlash Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) received from fellow Republican senators last week is a wake-up call to the GOP leader that he doesn’t have any more political capital to spend on helping Democrats raise the debt limit again, say GOP aides and strategists.” https://bit.ly/2XbscYs
Should McConnell be worried about his job?: “McConnell is still secure in his position as Senate Republican leader, despite regular attacks from former President Trump, who has called for him to be replaced.”
Yes, but: “Yet at the same time, Senate Republican aides and strategists say McConnell’s reputation took a hit last week when he agreed to a two-month increase of the debt ceiling after saying for weeks that Republicans wouldn’t help Democrats on the issue.”
A how-to guide on how to ruffle a lot of feathers:
Via The Hill’s Scott Wong, “Minority Whip Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House GOP leader, refused this week to say the 2020 election was not stolen from Republicans, sparking fury from Democrats and even some in his own party.” https://bit.ly/3awrcRx
Will this hurt him politically? — Probbbb not: “But his dubious remarks are unlikely to harm the Louisiana Republican’s growing political ambitions. In fact, Scalise likely will be rewarded for taking that position if the GOP wins the House in 2022.”
This tells us a lot: “It’s yet another sign of how rank-and-file and powerful veteran Republicans alike are bending the knee to former President Trump and embracing his false claims that widespread fraud led to President Biden’s election victory.”
LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS
Via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel, “The Biden administration is preparing to reopen the U.S.’s land borders with Canada and Mexico to fully vaccinated individuals traveling for nonessential reasons at some point in early November, according to senior administration officials.” https://bit.ly/3ayKzcN
‘An unvaccinated man met a doctor at a bar. He left agreeing to get his first dose.’:
The full story, from The Washington Post’s Andrea Salcedo: https://wapo.st/3BFItnk
CASE NUMBERS:
Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 44,577,802
U.S. death toll: 716,834
Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y
VACCINATION NUMBERS:
Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 404 million shots have been given.
Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 783,896 doses
For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.
Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH
NOTABLE TWEETS:
Watch: https://bit.ly/3BFSLnp
There are some real throwbacks in the replies: https://bit.ly/2YE3AI9
IN LIGHTER NEWS:
