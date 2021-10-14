The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by The Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations — Global supply chain bottleneck worries for U.S. economy

Presented by The Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations



–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

TALK OF THE MORNING

Raise your hand if you’re learning a lot about the global supply chain process:

The White House is trying to assist with massive global supply chain bottlenecks that could cause a big strain on the economy.

What the Biden administration is doing: They announced that FedEx, UPS and Walmart will be working 24/7 to help. The Port of Los Angeles will also work around the clock.

Why this matters so much: The bottlenecks are leading to consumer shortages. They also threaten to severely disrupt the holiday season.

More on the White House’s efforts to prevent a crisis: https://bit.ly/3p0EP3U

^ PRESIDENT BIDEN MEANS BUSINESS — HE THREATENED TO CALL OUT COMPANIES THAT WON’T HELP:

“If the private sector doesn’t step up, we’re going to call them out and ask them to act,” President Biden said yesterday. https://bit.ly/3lFyngL

IF YOU DON’T KNOW MUCH ABOUT THE SUPPLY CHAIN — AND WHY THE BOTTLENECKS ARE HAPPENING:

Here’s a helpful primer from The Hill’s Sylvan Lane and Karl Evers-Hillstrom: https://bit.ly/3p3JIZZ

It’s Thursday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

LATEST WITH BIDEN’S AGENDA

The GOP’s new fav Democrats:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Republicans are rallying around Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the centrists who are in a fierce battle with progressives in their party.” https://bit.ly/3AEJf2

Are Republicans on the same page ideologically?: Not necessarily, but they know Manchin and Sinema are slowing down and watering down President Biden’s progressive agenda.

For example: “When Manchin told reporters recently that he didn’t want to spend more than $1.5 trillion on Biden’s Build Back Better agenda because he didn’t want ‘to change our whole society to an entitlement mentality,’ it was music to the ears of GOP colleagues.”

What this means for Biden’s agenda: https://bit.ly/3AEJf2Q

B-E A-GG-R-E-SS-IVE, AGGRESSIVE! BE, BE AGGRESSIVE!:

Via The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda and Scott Wong, “Emboldened progressives are doubling down on their aggressive strategy after an early victory over centrists, suggesting they see that approach as a winner in the intraparty fight.” https://bit.ly/3lFpsfi

‘HOUSE PROGRESSIVES LAY OUT PRIORITIES FOR SPENDING NEGOTIATIONS’:

Via The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda: https://bit.ly/3BGZ7TJ

Biden may not be getting the best sleep these days:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “Troubles are piling up for President Biden, raising the stakes even higher for his push to pass two major pieces of legislation.” https://bit.ly/3aClAFz

How so: “Biden’s approval ratings have been on a downward path since the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August. Since then, the administration has had an almost unbroken run of bad news.”

^ A few examples of the bad news: September was a bad month for job creation, global supply chain issues are increasing, gas prices are rising and the situation on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Oh and Biden’s domestic agenda is on life support.

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3aClAFz

LATEST WITH THE JAN. 6 PROBE

Steve Bannon could be in hot water:

Via CNN’s Zachary Cohen, Katelyn Polantz, Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer, “Trump ally Steve Bannon‘s game of chicken with the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill riot is on the cusp of entering a new and critical phase Thursday as he faces his last chance to reverse course and comply with the panel’s subpoena before lawmakers likely move to seek criminal charges.” https://cnn.it/3BH7aQd

At today’s deposition: “If Bannon is a no-show, the committee is expected to immediately begin seeking a referral for criminal contempt after the subpoena deadline passes — essentially making an example of Bannon’s noncompliance as the House seeks more witnesses, sources familiar with the planning told CNN.”

Big yikes:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3iXyVgc

Watch: https://bit.ly/3iXyVgc

Back story: https://bit.ly/3v9Klm1

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

‘Was This Our Last Covid Surge?’:

Via The New York Times’s Emily Anthes, “After a brutal summer surge, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, the coronavirus is again in retreat.” https://nyti.ms/3p7Exsl

Where we stand: “The United States is recording roughly 90,000 new infections a day, down more than 40 percent since August. Hospitalizations and deaths are falling, too.”

The tricky part: “It is difficult to tease apart the reasons that the virus ebbs and flows in this way, and harder still to predict the future.”

Reasons to keep our fingers crossed: “But as winter looms, there are real reasons for optimism. Nearly 70 percent of adults are fully vaccinated, and many children under 12 are likely to be eligible for their shots in a matter of weeks. Federal regulators could soon authorize the first antiviral pill for Covid-19.”

More on whether we’re in our last surge: https://nyti.ms/3p7Exsl

GETTING TRACTION — Q&A ON BASICALLY ALL OF OUR QUESTIONS RELATED TO THE COVID VACCINES:

Via CNN: https://cnn.it/3BD9B6u

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 44,690,124

U.S. death toll: 719,670

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 404 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 801,889 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN BEIRUT

Via The Washington Post’s Sarah Dadouch and Nader Durgham, “Gunmen opened fire on a Hezbollah-organized demonstration on Thursday in the Lebanese capital, killing at least six people and raising the specter of renewed violence and revenge attacks across the city.” https://wapo.st/3AGVonK

“The brazen assault on Lebanon’s most powerful party, both militarily and politically, represented a dangerous escalation in a country that has been teetering on the edge of collapse for the past year.”

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C. Harris is leaving for California this evening.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris received a briefing from the White House’s COVID-19 Response Team.

12:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris have lunch together.

2:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

5:35 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff leave for Los Angeles for the weekend.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris participated in a virtual town hall on the social spending plan. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3p1LfQl

12:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden gives an update on COVID-19. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3FJ4d4d

3 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3pgFajp

