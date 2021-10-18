The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Altria – Remembrances flow in after Powell’s death

Presented by Altria

NEWS THIS MORNING

Rest in peace, Colin Powell:

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, 84, died this morning from complications related to COVID-19. https://bit.ly/2Z1yMRX

Was he vaccinated?: Yes, according to his family.

Keep in mind — Powell reportedly had cancer: “Powell had multiple myeloma, a cancer of a type of white blood cell. It’s unclear what complications he experienced from Covid-19 or when he tested positive for the disease. The family also did not say when he was vaccinated or if he had received a booster shot.” More from NBC’s Rebecca Shabad: https://nbcnews.to/3FX25pw

REACTIONS AND REMEMBRANCES:

Powell’s obituary in The New York Times: “Mr. Powell was a pathbreaker, serving as the country’s first Black national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.” Read his full NYT obit: https://nyti.ms/2Xm9MEj

From Powell’s family: “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.” Read his family’s statement: https://bit.ly/3vre21V

Reaction from former President George W. Bush: “Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many Presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience.” More from Bush’s statement: https://bit.ly/2Z1yMRX

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell on Powell’s life and legacy: Watch: https://bit.ly/3vARXhL

It's a perfect fall Monday in D.C.

LATEST WITH BIDEN’S DOMESTIC AGENDA

I really hope Manchin’s demands were written with cut-up magazine letters glued together:

Via Axios’s Hans Nichols, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) told the White House that he would like the child tax credit to be limited to families making a combined $60,000 or less — and that it must include a work requirement. https://bit.ly/3lQfQ1e

Why this change could be beneficial to Manchin: It would lower the overall price tag closer to Manchin’s limit.

^ Yes, but: It would water down the bill a bit and could potentially affect whether progressives would vote for it.

What we know: https://bit.ly/3lQfQ1e

2022 is already a touchy subject:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood, “Democrats are grappling with the increasingly dire political reality facing them in next year’s midterm elections as warning signs pile up for the party ahead of 2022.” https://bit.ly/3lU0Gbz

THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS

*Copy and paste everything we wrote a month ago today*:

Lawmakers are back in Washington this week to work on the social spending plan in order to pass the bipartisan infrastructure package.

Is this Groundhog Day? Wasn’t this the same scenario last month?: Why yes, yes it was. Congressional leadership moved the end-of-September self-imposed deadline to Oct. 31 to buy more time. So now we’re in a similar spot to where we were in September.

Where the negotiations stand — *crickets*: “[Even] as Democrats have gotten closer to the self-imposed deadline, they’ve struggled to find the sort of breakthroughs on significant parts of the bill that would unite progressives and moderates, neither of whom leadership can afford to alienate given the tight margins in the House and Senate.”

‘What it comes down to’ for $100, Alex: Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), two moderate senators who are holding up Democrats’ priorities. Frustration is building, to say the least.

What to expect this week with the negotiations: https://bit.ly/3AQ8zmj

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL THIS WEEK:

Voting rights: “The Senate will vote on an updated election reform and voting bill on Wednesday, setting up another clash as Democrats struggle to get legislation to Biden’s desk.” The holdup: Democrats don’t have the 60 votes to block a GOP filibuster, so now there’s growing pressure to nix the filibuster for voting-related bills.

Investigating Jan. 6: “The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is moving forward with its plan to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he refused to appear for a deposition.” Happening on Tuesday: The panel will vote on whether to hold Bannon in criminal contempt for ignoring the subpoena.

Plus, a few nominations.

Context and details for each, from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3AQ8zmj

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Get the stuffing, cookies and those politically sanitized topics of conversation READY:

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, said in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” that Americans can spend the holidays with their families as long as everyone is vaccinated. https://bit.ly/30EjvHt

In Fauci’s words: “I believe strongly that, particularly in the vaccinated people, if you’re vaccinated and your family members are vaccinated, those who are eligible — that is obviously very young children are not yet eligible — that you can enjoy the holidays. You can enjoy Halloween, trick-or-treating and certainly Thanksgiving with your family and Christmas with your family.”

Haha!:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3jxhtj9

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 44,937,514

U.S. death toll: 724,417

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 407 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 672,319 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN WASHINGTON, DC

Avoid the Metro if you can — it’s a mess out there:

Via The Washington Post’s Justin George, “Metro on Sunday night pulled more than half of its rail cars out of service hours before the Monday morning rush after an investigation discovered multiple axles out of compliance with manufacturer specifications.” https://wapo.st/2YXVESn

What sparked this: A train derailment on the Blue Line last week.

What to expect on the Metro today: “Metro is operating with about 40 trains Monday. The transit agency said in a statement it is ‘offering a basic service pattern on all lines of trains departing about every 30 minutes.’ Metro on Monday urged commuters to use Metrobus as an alternative.”

How long will these trains be out of service?: It’s unclear.

Everything we know: https://wapo.st/2YXVESn

From this morning’s commute:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3aKECK2

ON TAP:

The Senate returns today. The House is back tomorrow. President Biden is in Washington, D.C., today and Vice President Harris is in Las Vegas this afternoon.

10 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

1 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris leaves California and travels to Las Vegas.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

3:05 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris delivers remarks in Lake Mead, Nev., on the “Build Back Better” agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

5:30 p.m. EDT: A judicial confirmation vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3uPL7nY

5:55 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris returns to Washington, D.C.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3aLjDXq

2:30 p.m. EDT: First lady Jill Biden hosts the 2020 and 2021 State and National Teachers of the Year ceremony. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3ARuCt8

