The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Altria – Biden holds meetings to resurrect his spending plan

HAPPENING TODAY

‘Well, I talk about it, talk about it, talk about it, talk about, talk about movin’:

President Biden is holding meetings with Democratic lawmakers today to attempt to breathe new life into his legislative agenda.

At 2 p.m. EDT: Biden, Vice President Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are meeting with House progressive lawmakers.

At 4:30 p.m. EDT: Biden, Harris and Yellen then meet with a group of House and Senate moderates.

List of who is attending the two meetings: https://bit.ly/3C0zg9p

First up — no surprise there:

DEMS SURE ARE FEELING THE NERVES:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3vqrJy8

Happy Tuesday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

LATEST WITH BIDEN’S AGENDA

What could tank the entire plan:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) refusal to support the centerpiece of President Biden’s climate agenda puts the Democrats’ entire infrastructure and social spending agenda at risk.” https://bit.ly/3peA9Yj

DEMOCRATS ARE SCRAMBLING TO COME UP WITH A BACKUP PLAN FOR CLIMATE LEGISLATION:

Via The Hill’s Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk: https://bit.ly/3vtm1LP

Nothing more festive than a chat and a photo opp:

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) separately met with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) yesterday as the stalemate of President Biden’s domestic agenda continues. https://bit.ly/3peA9Yj

From the front:

Video of the two interacting — and then getting into their cars: It looks pretty friendly! https://bit.ly/3jcdTdS

“ ‘Get a picture. You want to get a picture of us?’ Manchin told photographers as he and Sanders ran back into each other. They quickly obliged.” https://bit.ly/3G3eecA

And from the back:

I ALWAYS APPRECIATE THE ONION’S LEVITY AT MOMENTS LIKE THIS:

The Onion’s headline reads, “Democrats Attempt To Woo Joe Manchin For Reconciliation Bill By Taping Single Hershey’s Kiss To Latest Draft” https://bit.ly/3aORTkI

NEWS THIS MORNING

Over-the-counter hearing aids may soon be a thing!:

“The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing a rule to offer a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids in an attempt to boost accessibility and lower costs for the devices for Americans.” https://bit.ly/3m2qGSd

Read the FDA’s proposal: https://bit.ly/3vr1lUN

Back story, from The Washington Post’s Katie Shepherd: “More than four years after Congress ordered the agency to allow over-the-counter hearing aids, it took the first step Tuesday to broaden access to more accessible and affordable devices for millions of patients with mild to moderate hearing loss.” https://wapo.st/3lSt3H4

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Choose your own adventure:

Via The New York Times’s Sharon LaFraniere and Noah Weiland, “The Food and Drug Administration is planning to allow Americans to receive a different Covid-19 vaccine as a booster than the one they initially received, a move that could reduce the appeal of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and provide flexibility to doctors and other vaccinators.” https://nyti.ms/3vuUPfN

The catch — they won’t say which is the best combo: “The government would not recommend one shot over another, and it might note that using the same vaccine as a booster when possible is preferable, people familiar with the agency’s planning said. But vaccine providers could use their discretion to offer a different brand, a freedom that state health officials have been requesting for weeks.”

What we know: https://nyti.ms/3vuUPfN

IF YOU’VE LOST TRACK — HERE’S WHO CAN GET THE EXTRA DOSE:

Via CNN: https://cnn.it/3GbVS9F

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 45,052,861

U.S. death toll: 726,274

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 409 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 904,950 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN THE GOP

Maybe a little uncomfy to say about a man that just passed away:

Former President Trump released a statement this morning following the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell. https://bit.ly/3BYfeMG

Trump’s statement: “Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans…” More from Trump’s statement: https://bit.ly/3BYfeMG

TIDBIT — THE WHITE HOUSE LOWERED THE FLAGS FOR POWELL’S DEATH:

Photo from C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman: https://bit.ly/3DSV8UL

‘POWELL’S DEATH A ‘SOBERING REMINDER’ OF CORONAVIRUS’S CONTINUED RISKS’:

Via The Hill’s Justine Coleman: https://bit.ly/2Xrss5L

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/2Z2AIJM

IN WASHINGTON, DC

Félicitations, Steve Clemons!:

The Hill’s Steve Clemons was honored last night, receiving the award of Chevalier for France’s Legion of Honor.

Spotted at the reception at the French residence: Deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and his wife Gayle Conelly Manchin; Sens. Edward Markey (D-Mass.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.); Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio); Kevin Young, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture; and many more.

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Getting traction:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

11:30 a.m. EDT: A cloture vote in the Senate.

2 p.m. EDT: President Biden, Vice President Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meet with House progressives to discuss Biden’s agenda. List of who is attending the meeting: https://bit.ly/3C0zg9p

2:20 p.m. EDT: A judicial confirmation vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3phLmHy

4:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden, Vice President Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meet with a group of House and Senate moderates to discuss Biden’s legislative agenda. List of who is attending the meeting: https://bit.ly/3C0zg9p

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/2Z5d7by

WHAT TO WATCH:

7:30 p.m. EDT: The Jan. 6 Select Committee votes on whether to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for ignoring his subpoena. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3jfngJT

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

