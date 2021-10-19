The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Altria – Biden holds meetings to resurrect his spending plan
To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw
To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN
–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*
*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.
HAPPENING TODAY
‘Well, I talk about it, talk about it, talk about it, talk about, talk about movin’:
President Biden is holding meetings with Democratic lawmakers today to attempt to breathe new life into his legislative agenda.
At 2 p.m. EDT: Biden, Vice President Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are meeting with House progressive lawmakers.
At 4:30 p.m. EDT: Biden, Harris and Yellen then meet with a group of House and Senate moderates.
List of who is attending the two meetings: https://bit.ly/3C0zg9p
First up — no surprise there:
Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2YZTj9m
DEMS SURE ARE FEELING THE NERVES:
Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3vqrJy8
Happy Tuesday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.
Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn
Altria’s companies are leading the way in moving adult smokers away from cigarettes – by taking action to transition millions towards potentially less harmful choices. Learn how at Altria.com.
LATEST WITH BIDEN’S AGENDA
What could tank the entire plan:
Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) refusal to support the centerpiece of President Biden’s climate agenda puts the Democrats’ entire infrastructure and social spending agenda at risk.” https://bit.ly/3peA9Yj
DEMOCRATS ARE SCRAMBLING TO COME UP WITH A BACKUP PLAN FOR CLIMATE LEGISLATION:
Via The Hill’s Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk: https://bit.ly/3vtm1LP
Nothing more festive than a chat and a photo opp:
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) separately met with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) yesterday as the stalemate of President Biden’s domestic agenda continues. https://bit.ly/3peA9Yj
From the front:
Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3DTOtJV
Video of the two interacting — and then getting into their cars: It looks pretty friendly! https://bit.ly/3jcdTdS
“ ‘Get a picture. You want to get a picture of us?’ Manchin told photographers as he and Sanders ran back into each other. They quickly obliged.” https://bit.ly/3G3eecA
And from the back:
Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3GbEeCX
I ALWAYS APPRECIATE THE ONION’S LEVITY AT MOMENTS LIKE THIS:
The Onion’s headline reads, “Democrats Attempt To Woo Joe Manchin For Reconciliation Bill By Taping Single Hershey’s Kiss To Latest Draft” https://bit.ly/3aORTkI
NEWS THIS MORNING
Over-the-counter hearing aids may soon be a thing!:
“The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing a rule to offer a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids in an attempt to boost accessibility and lower costs for the devices for Americans.” https://bit.ly/3m2qGSd
Read the FDA’s proposal: https://bit.ly/3vr1lUN
Back story, from The Washington Post’s Katie Shepherd: “More than four years after Congress ordered the agency to allow over-the-counter hearing aids, it took the first step Tuesday to broaden access to more accessible and affordable devices for millions of patients with mild to moderate hearing loss.” https://wapo.st/3lSt3H4
LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS
Via The New York Times’s Sharon LaFraniere and Noah Weiland, “The Food and Drug Administration is planning to allow Americans to receive a different Covid-19 vaccine as a booster than the one they initially received, a move that could reduce the appeal of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and provide flexibility to doctors and other vaccinators.” https://nyti.ms/3vuUPfN
The catch — they won’t say which is the best combo: “The government would not recommend one shot over another, and it might note that using the same vaccine as a booster when possible is preferable, people familiar with the agency’s planning said. But vaccine providers could use their discretion to offer a different brand, a freedom that state health officials have been requesting for weeks.”
What we know: https://nyti.ms/3vuUPfN
IF YOU’VE LOST TRACK — HERE’S WHO CAN GET THE EXTRA DOSE:
Via CNN: https://cnn.it/3GbVS9F
CASE NUMBERS:
Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 45,052,861
U.S. death toll: 726,274
Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y
VACCINATION NUMBERS:
Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 409 million shots have been given.
Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 904,950 doses
For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.
Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH
Altria’s companies are leading the way in moving adult smokers away from cigarettes – by taking action to transition millions towards potentially less harmful choices. Learn how at Altria.com.
IN THE GOP
Maybe a little uncomfy to say about a man that just passed away:
Former President Trump released a statement this morning following the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell. https://bit.ly/3BYfeMG
Trump’s statement: “Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans…” More from Trump’s statement: https://bit.ly/3BYfeMG
TIDBIT — THE WHITE HOUSE LOWERED THE FLAGS FOR POWELL’S DEATH:
Photo from C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman: https://bit.ly/3DSV8UL
‘POWELL’S DEATH A ‘SOBERING REMINDER’ OF CORONAVIRUS’S CONTINUED RISKS’:
Via The Hill’s Justine Coleman: https://bit.ly/2Xrss5L
Op-ed: https://bit.ly/2Z2AIJM
IN WASHINGTON, DC
Félicitations, Steve Clemons!:
The Hill’s Steve Clemons was honored last night, receiving the award of Chevalier for France’s Legion of Honor.
Spotted at the reception at the French residence: Deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and his wife Gayle Conelly Manchin; Sens. Edward Markey (D-Mass.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.); Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio); Kevin Young, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture; and many more.
NOTABLE TWEETS:
Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3jgSFeQ
ON TAP:
The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.
9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.
11:30 a.m. EDT: A cloture vote in the Senate.
2 p.m. EDT: President Biden, Vice President Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meet with House progressives to discuss Biden’s agenda. List of who is attending the meeting: https://bit.ly/3C0zg9p
2:20 p.m. EDT: A judicial confirmation vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3phLmHy
4:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden, Vice President Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meet with a group of House and Senate moderates to discuss Biden’s legislative agenda. List of who is attending the meeting: https://bit.ly/3C0zg9p
6:30 – 7:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/2Z5d7by
WHAT TO WATCH:
7:30 p.m. EDT: The Jan. 6 Select Committee votes on whether to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for ignoring his subpoena. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3jfngJT
IN LIGHTER NEWS:
Today is National Seafood Bisque Day.
Noo, not our free-range, striped friend:
Via Washingtonian’s Daniella Byck, remember a few weeks ago when zebras were on the loose in Maryland? Well, one of those zebras was found dead in a snare trap. https://bit.ly/3jiJ9Id
And to brighten your afternoon, here’s a dog eating its veggies: https://bit.ly/3m2oA4N
^ That enthusiasm!
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.