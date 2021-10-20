The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Altria – White House tackles how to vaccinate children ages 5+

Presented by Altria

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

NEWS THIS MORNING

The plan for the tiny humans:

via GIPHY

Via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel, “The White House on Wednesday unveiled its plans to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, pending authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming weeks.” https://bit.ly/3B0CzMD

The gist — not to use mass vaccination sites: “The distribution plan will rely on more than 25,000 pediatricians’ offices, community health centers, schools and pharmacies to put parents and children at ease, rather than the mass vaccination sites used in the initial rollout for adults.”

Do we have enough doses? Yes!: “The Biden administration said it has purchased enough vaccines to give shots to all of the country’s 28 million children ages 5 to 11 years old.”

When the FDA could authorize the vaccine for kids?: The FDA panel meets on Oct. 26. Assuming they recommend it, authorization could come just a few days after.

What we know: https://bit.ly/3B0CzMD

TIDBIT — EVEN THE NEEDLES AND VIALS WILL BE SMALLER:

Via The New York Times’s Katie Rogers: https://nyti.ms/3FXHqSi

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 45,145,315

U.S. death toll: 728,461

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 409 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 815,541 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

It’s Wednesday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM ALTRIA Altria’s companies are leading the way in moving adult smokers away from cigarettes – by taking action to transition millions towards potentially less harmful choices. Learn how at Altria.com.

THE JAN. 6 INVESTIGATION

If ‘A’ equals ‘B’, then the square root of ‘C’ equals ‘D’:

“Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said late Tuesday that former White House strategist Stephen Bannon’s refusal to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Capitol riot suggests former President Trump was ‘personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6th.’ ” https://bit.ly/3ndzzrm

Why: Bannon is claiming he can defy the subpoena due to executive privilege.

From Cheney: “Based on the committee’s investigation, it appears that Mr. Bannon had substantial advance knowledge of the plans for Jan. 6 and likely had an important role in formulating those plans. Mr. Bannon was in the war room at the Willard on Jan. 6. He also appears to have detailed knowledge regarding the president’s efforts to sell millions of Americans the fraud that the election was stolen.”

HAPPENING TODAY — THE HOUSE VOTE ON WHETHER TO HOLD BANNON IN CONTEMPT:

The House will vote today on whether to hold former Bannon in contempt for ignoring the congressional subpoena related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe. https://bit.ly/30zXYQ2

TIDBIT — BIDEN AND TRUMP ARE TIED IN A POTENTIAL 2024 MATCHUP:

Biden and Trump are each tied at 40 percent, according to a new Grinnell College national poll. https://bit.ly/3DYg5gX

MARK MEADOWS HAS HIRED A TOP GOP LAWYER FOR THE PROBE:

Via Politico’s Betsy Woodruff Swan and Olivia Beavers, former President Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows has hired George Terwilliger to represent him in the Jan. 6 investigation. https://politi.co/3DVOjSk

LATEST WITH BIDEN’S AGENDA

Bernchin! Manders! Sanchin! Jernie!:

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) are negotiating a deal on the social spending bill stalemate — and could have an agreement by the end of the week (!) https://bit.ly/3pl0c00

Last night: “Manchin and Sanders met for the second time this week Tuesday evening just off the Senate floor, a sign that they’re working quickly to get a deal as soon as possible.”

Why this is particularly noteworthy: “Sanders and Manchin over the weekend had seemed to be at each other’s throats, with Sanders writing an op-ed in a West Virginia newspaper decrying Manchin’s position on the economic negotiations … That triggered a furious response from Manchin, who is known to dislike interventions by other politicians in his home state.”

Here is Sanders’s op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail: https://bit.ly/3DT4e3G

WHAT’S BEING DISCUSSED:

Details of the child tax credit: Manchin wants work requirements and an income limit for who is eligible to receive the credit. Both progressives and other moderates disagree. https://bit.ly/3aRtBGS

Free community college won’t be included: Progressive Democrats are agreeing to cut free community college from the bill. Full story from Bloomberg’s Emily Wilkins https://bloom.bg/2ZcNQMT

The feeling among progressives — optimism?!:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Scott Wong, “Progressive lawmakers emerged Tuesday from a meeting at the White House saying President Biden has taken charge of the negotiations over his sweeping domestic agenda, is offering specific spending recommendations — and has boosted the Democrats’ hopes of winning an agreement in the coming weeks.” https://bit.ly/3BZ6XrZ

Biden’s deadline: Biden is hoping to finalize the deal before he leaves for Glasgow on Oct. 31.

THE TRICKY STEP AFTER A DEAL IS REACHED — SELLING BIDEN’S PLAN TO AMERICANS:

How Democrats are ramping up their sales pitch of the social spending plan, via The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3DWHArk

A MESSAGE FROM ALTRIA Altria’s companies are leading the way in moving adult smokers away from cigarettes – by taking action to transition millions towards potentially less harmful choices. Learn how at Altria.com.

GETTING TRACTION

CNN’s John King reveals he has MS:

In making a point about why the COVID-19 vaccines are so important, CNN anchor John King announced yesterday that he is immunocompromised and has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis for 13 years.

Watch King’s announcement during ‘Inside Politics’: https://cnn.it/3E4kyit

This morning — King appeared on ‘New Day’ to give his perspective:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3n8JaQ9

King on covering the 2020 elections: “I hope nobody noticed it, but election week in America was probably one of my worst weeks last year. I was having a lot of trouble functioning.” https://bit.ly/3nhAO94

REACTION FROM CNN’S DANA BASH, WHO SHARES A SON WITH JOHN KING:

“Very proud of John King not just for telling his story publicly after all these years – but why he did it. You never know who around you is immunocompromised. That is why getting vaccinated is not just important for you but for your community … thank you John but being a good dad and role model on this for our son.” Read her full Instagram post: https://bit.ly/3n9clTi

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This is just so weird to see:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3DVJoRq

By the way: It’s not a joke. The original Barney’s store in New York City has temporarily become a Spirit Halloween store. https://cnn.it/30KVLl2

Imagine having that as your nickname:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/30JDF2R

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C. Biden is heading to Scranton, Pa., for an event this afternoon.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

11 a.m. EDT: A cloture vote in the Senate.

1:45 p.m. EDT: Two more roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3lXRm6t

2 – 5:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3AYGRUG

3:05 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves for Scranton, Pa.

8:10 p.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

8:45 a.m. EDT: The White House COVID-19 Response Team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3B1speB

11:35 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris hosted a roundtable with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Director of the Office of Personnel Management Kiran Ahuja to discuss workers organizing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3C32Lr2 What to expect, from my colleague Alex Gangitano: https://bit.ly/3DYlTau

3:50 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3vrQObW

5:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks in Scranton, Pa. on his infrastructure and social spending plans. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3lVq4O6

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Chicken and Waffles Day!

And because you read this far, here’s a doggo who is up to nothing. Nothing at all: https://bit.ly/3n6dOJU