The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Altria – Manchin heatedly dismisses rumors of leaving Democratic Party

Presented by Altria

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

via GIPHY

Mother Jones’s David Corn reported yesterday that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is considering leaving the Democratic Party, angering Manchin and leading to questions of his political future. It caused quite the stir.

Excerpt: “In recent days, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has told associates that he is considering leaving the Democratic Party if President Joe Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill do not agree to his demand to cut the size of the social infrastructure bill from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion, according to people who have heard Manchin discuss this.” https://bit.ly/3jq8wYy

Would Manchin become a Republican in this scenario?: No, he would become an “American Independent,” according to Mother Jones.

^ He has reportedly developed a two-step plan for his exit: He would first remove himself from Democratic leadership. And if that doesn’t change the negotiations, he would then change his party affiliation.

The full story: https://bit.ly/3jq8wYy

Manchin’s reaction — That’s some bullshit — with a capital B:

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) shot down the rumors of changing his party affiliation as “bullshit.” https://bit.ly/3negeX5

“It’s bullshit … I have no control of rumors, guys. No control of rumors.”

Watch Manchin react to the report — you can hear the anger in his voice:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3nczZy1

Joe Manchin explained himself to The Hill this morning:

In an exclusive interview with Steve Clemons, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he has no plans to exit the Democratic Party. https://bit.ly/3nctDPn

In Manchin’s words: “What he reported is simply untrue … I’m not threatening to leave. Why would I? I’m very secure in my positions and honestly, I’m not the one stressed out.”

What Manchin said he did tell Democratic leadership: “What is true is that I have told the president, Chuck Schumer, and even the whole caucus that if it is ‘embarrassing’ to them to have a moderate, centrist Democrat in the mix and if it would help them publicly, I could become an Independent — like Bernie — and then they could explain some of this to the public saying it’s complicated to corral these two independents, Bernie and me.”

The full story: https://bit.ly/3nctDPn

It’s Thursday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM ALTRIA Altria’s companies are leading the way in moving adult smokers away from cigarettes – by taking action to transition millions towards potentially less harmful choices. Learn how at Altria.com.

THE LATEST WITH BIDEN’S AGENDA

The first one to blink! — who had ‘progressives’ on their bingo card?:

In the months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, progressives have agreed to scale back their proposed spending for negotiation purposes. https://bit.ly/3vzGm2s

What progressives had been holding out for: They had hoped centrist Democrats would agree to a $3.5 trillion social spending package.

What the final package could be: “[There’s] a sense of resignation that the bill will top out at $1.9 trillion or $2 trillion and that key priorities such as a national paid family leave program and long-term home health care for the elderly and disabled will be cut down. Other priorities such as free community college may be dropped completely.”

WHAT IS STILL UP IN THE AIR — WHAT HEALTH CARE PRIORITIES TO INCLUDE:

The debate within the Democratic Party, from The Hill’s Peter Sullivan: https://bit.ly/3ne894C

Hey, this could actually pass!:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis, “Democrats see the light at the end of the tunnel after months of tension and gridlock over President Biden’s sweeping domestic policy agenda.” https://bit.ly/2XAR8c4

Why that felt unlikely for so long: “The long impasse has pit, at turns, the House against the Senate, Congress against the White House and liberals against centrists — all along threatening to foil an agreement on the mammoth social benefits package at the core of Biden’s ambitious economic plans.”

Yes, but: All sides seem optimistic now after a little TLC from President Biden.

What to expect at this point: https://bit.ly/2XAR8c4

Well, I can’t unsee this:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3B0vvj6

JOE BIDEN’S APPROVAL RATING KEEPS SLIPPING:

President Biden’s approval rating dropped to 41 percent, according to a new CNBC-All-America Economic survey. https://bit.ly/3G8iuaJ

The full poll: https://cnb.cx/2Z8MD9z

THE JAN. 6 INVESTIGATION

Steve Bannon is this key:

Trump’s ex-strategist Stephen Bannon is defying his subpoena to testify on the Jan. 6 investigation by claiming executive privilege. That is “putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump.”

Happening today: The House will vote on whether to hold Bannon in criminal contempt.

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3C6wT4Q

WATCH TODAY’S HOUSE VOTE ON STEVE BANNON:

Here’s the C-SPAN livestream — it begins around noon: https://bit.ly/3B2LJrK

I bet Trump would be THRILLED to never hear about Liz Cheney ever again:

Via The Hill’s Scott Wong, “Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is using her platform on the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack to take direct aim at Donald Trump — and become a foil to the former president and de facto leader of the GOP.” https://bit.ly/30D5vO2

How Cheney’s national profile has been elevated: “Her new role as the vice chair of the Jan. 6 panel — one she owes to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) — has helped elevate her national profile, through dramatic televised hearings, media interviews and big speeches, for whatever comes next.”

Happening today: Cheney will have 30 minutes to speak on the House floor about why Trump’s ex-strategist Stephen Bannon should be held in contempt for defying his subpoena.

A MESSAGE FROM ALTRIA Altria’s companies are leading the way in moving adult smokers away from cigarettes – by taking action to transition millions towards potentially less harmful choices. Learn how at Altria.com.

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Happening today — all things booster shots!:

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel is meeting today to discuss which groups of people need a COVID-19 vaccine booster — and whether mixing and matching vaccines is an effective strategy. New York Times liveblog of updates: https://nyti.ms/3ncOMsM

Livestream of the CDC meeting: https://bit.ly/2XwPCYk

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 45,220,618

U.S. death toll: 731,275

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 410 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 785,133 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

What he meant — ‘These are the thorns in my side. Say hello, thorns!’:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3vufOQ0

HAHA — this is too relatable:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3aWlFnN

For starters, Paris Hilton is likely wearing heels in the Capitol complex and I just can’t relate to that anymore.

This is such a good photo:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3C8timY

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

1:30 p.m. EDT: First votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3lXMnCK

3:30 p.m. EDT: Last votes in the House.

6:40 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris campaigns for Terry McAuliffe in Dumfries, Va.

6:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave for Baltimore.

10:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House.

Oct. 26 – Oct. 28: The Hill is hosting an inaugural “A More Perfect Union” festival. A few of the featured speakers: Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, White House chief of staff Ron Klain, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Full schedule of speakers — and how to RSVP for the livestream: https://bit.ly/3niWyBa

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:55 a.m. EDT: President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks for the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. Livestream: https://bit.ly/30C7lPd

2 pm. EDT: White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3jojJsE

8 p.m. EDT: President Biden participates in a CNN town hall.

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day. How festive!

And to make you smile, here are just a bunch of happy animals: https://bit.ly/3B4pJg6