The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Altria – Pfizer announces vaccine study ahead of FDA meeting

–> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Now that’s a number we’ll take!:

Pfizer’s vaccine is 91 percent effective in preventing symptomatic disease for children ages 5 to 11, according to a new Pfizer study. https://bit.ly/2Z9XqQg

Timing: Pfizer’s study was released ahead of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Oct. 26 meeting on whether to authorize the vaccine for children.

Boost away!!:

Last night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director signed off on Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots for more than 50 million Americans. https://bit.ly/3ju43UK

For context: “More than 39 million Moderna recipients and nearly 13 million J&J recipients are eligible for a booster dose as early as Friday. Combined with Pfizer recipients, there are now nearly 100 million Americans who are over the age of 65, or otherwise at risk of severe disease, who are eligible for a booster shot.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 45,302,743

U.S. death toll: 733,229

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 411 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 796,383 doses.

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

Happy Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

IN CONGRESS

Manchin: Hey, don’t look at me this time!:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Democratic lawmakers are growing increasingly exasperated with maverick Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) over her opposition to two key proposals to pay for a budget reconciliation package: raising corporate tax rates and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.” https://bit.ly/3G4o5im

Why that’s a big deal: “Democratic negotiators now say they will miss a target of completing a framework agreement on a massive budget reconciliation package in large part because Sinema is throwing up a roadblock to raising corporate tax rates.”

HINT, HINT, NUDGE, NUDGE:

Via Politico’s Myah Ward and Sam Stein, “Biden uses town hall to name-check Manchin and Sinema on agenda hold-ups” https://politi.co/3E9IQr0

TIDBIT — GREENE, CHENEY AND RASKIN GOT INTO A LITTLE SPAT ON THE HOUSE FLOOR:

And by “spat,” I mean a shouting match over conspiracy theories and Black Lives Matter. The back and forth: https://bit.ly/3jsFA2i

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3puqywK

The ‘better than nothing amirite’ campaign:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Amie Parnes, “Democrats are brushing off the political risks of slashing their sweeping social spending measure, arguing voters will reward them for getting something done and not punish them because the legislation is smaller than the $3.5 trillion package that President Biden and his party had initially hoped to secure.” https://bit.ly/2ZnHMB8

What the final package likely won’t include: Free community college and a clean electricity program

Is it the DC bubble?: “Democratic strategists say those outside the Beltway are not paying close attention to the details of the negotiations and what’s more important in the end is an actual deal that will help the American people.”

‘WHERE PRESIDENT BIDEN’S ECONOMIC PLAN APPEARS TO STAND RIGHT NOW’:

Via The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein, Rachel Roubein and Marianna Sotomayor: https://wapo.st/3pupWqW

‘WHICH PROPOSALS WILL SURVIVE IN THE DEMOCRATS’ SPENDING PLAN’:

Via The Hill’s Aris Folley: https://bit.ly/3b3PL90

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

News this morning — second time’s a charm??:

“Neera Tanden will become the White House staff secretary, a White House official confirmed on Friday, meaning she will assume a central role that involves managing the flow of paper to President Biden and among senior officials.” https://bit.ly/3ptDenI

Throwback: Biden first nominated Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget, but her nomination was withdrawn due to her partisan tweets.

This new role does not require Senate confirmation (!).

Joe’s down. Who else is down?:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant, “President Biden on Thursday opened the door to ‘fundamentally’ altering or eliminating the legislative filibuster to advance voting rights and potentially pass other legislation, but he said he has held off on pushing for filibuster reform because he believes it would jeopardize his economic agenda.” https://bit.ly/3E52YLc

SPOTTED AT THE WHITE HOUSE THIS MORNING:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was at the White House this morning for a working breakfast. Photo of Pelosi leaving the White House: https://bit.ly/3b30dgY

Interesting read — Black voters are getting a bit frustrated with Biden:

Via The Hill’s Marty Johnson and Morgan Chalfant, “Black voters and activists are increasingly frustrated with Democrats and the Biden administration in the wake of the party’s latest failure to advance voting rights legislation.” https://bit.ly/3Gc5TDr

How so: “In his first days in office, President Biden signed a flurry of executive orders to advance equity throughout every aspect of the federal government, but his campaign promises were far loftier, and Democrats have struggled to make good on them.

“Now, after nine months during which not a single voting rights bill made it to the president’s desk, pressure is mounting on Biden to turn things around as projections for next year’s midterms start to look bleak for Democrats.”

Just to clarify:

“The White House on Friday sought to clarify President Biden’s comments related to ensuring Taiwan’s defense in the face of a potential Chinese attack, saying U.S. policy towards the island territory is unchanged.” https://bit.ly/3ngIdoR

What sparked this: “President Biden on Thursday night answered in the affirmative when asked during a CNN town hall if the U.S. would come to Taiwan’s defense if attacked by China.”

SIX TAKEAWAYS FROM BIDEN’S CNN TOWN HALL LAST NIGHT:

Via CNN’s Chris Cillizza: https://cnn.it/3Gey30E

ON TAP:

The House is in. The Senate is out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in New York today.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:05 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris left for New York, N.Y.

10:45 a.m. EDT — noon: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3m1n6HQ

12:20 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris delivers remarks on the infrastructure bill and the social spending bill.

3:25 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris returns to Washington, D.C.

8 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves for Wilmington, Del.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: The White House COVID-19 response team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3m2EPPa

1:30 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3C5ODgT

