The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Dems eye legislative deal by the end of the week

IN CONGRESS

Could this actually be the week we go from ‘red light’ to ‘green light’?:

[[{“fid”:”219503″,”view_mode”:”original_image”,”fields”:{“format”:”original_image”,”alignment”:””,”field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_url[und][0][value]”:”Getty Images”,”field_free_html[und][0][value]”:””,”field_free_html[und][0][format]”:”full_html”},”link_text”:null,”type”:”media”,”field_deltas”:{“1”:{“format”:”original_image”,”alignment”:””,”field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_url[und][0][value]”:”Getty Images”,”field_free_html[und][0][value]”:””,”field_free_html[und][0][format]”:”full_html”}},”attributes”:{“height”:387,”width”:580,”class”:”media-element file-original-image”,”data-delta”:”1″}}]]

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Democrats are eager to finish talks over President Biden’s sweeping spending bill, arguing the party is gaining little by dragging out negotiations.” https://bit.ly/3EfW6KO

How close are Democrats to agreeing to a deal?: Well, they did miss Friday’s self-imposed deadline, but they continued negotiations through the weekend.

Where Dems stand — eager!: “[After] days of patience wearing increasingly thin, lawmakers are eager to take the first step and show that they and Biden can deliver on the massive spending package.

Keep in mind: Even once a deal is reached, expect a few more days of drafting the text.

THIS WEEKEND AT BIDEN’S DELAWARE HOME:

President Biden met with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) in his home state of Delaware.

What we learned from the meeting: “Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.” (From The Associated Press’s Lisa Mascaro and Hope Yen: https://bit.ly/30YM2HY

PELOSI SAYS THEY ARE 90 PERCENT OF THE WAY THERE:

In an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said: “We have 90 percent of the bill agreed to and written. We just have some of the last decisions to be made.” https://bit.ly/3jBShbb

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL THIS WEEK:

Honoring the 13 service members who were killed in the August Afghanistan attack: “The House is poised to pass a resolution awarding a congressional gold medal in remembrance of the U.S. troops who were killed during an attack in Afghanistan in August.”

Obviously more nominations: “The Senate is expected to hold two votes on Monday evening, the first on Douglas Parker to be an assistant secretary of Labor and then on Myrna Perez’s nomination to a U.S. circuit judge on the Second Circuit.”

Context and details for each: https://bit.ly/3pzhgj3

THE JAN. 6 PROBE

Were House lawmakers involved?:

Via Rolling Stone’s Hunter Walker, “Jan. 6 protest organizers say they participated in ‘dozens’ of planning meetings with members of Congress and White House staff.” https://bit.ly/3jzUVhq

“Two sources are communicating with House investigators and detailed a stunning series of allegations to Rolling Stone, including a promise of a ‘blanket pardon’ from the Oval Office.”

Who was involved, according to Rolling Stone’s sources?: GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Paul Gosar (Ariz.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Mo Brooks (Ala.), Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.) and Louie Gohmert (Texas.)

The full story: https://bit.ly/3jzUVhq

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

I’m more excited than a hungry moose with an order of Tim Horton’s Timbits:

Canada has removed its warning against nonessential travel for the first time since March 2020. https://bit.ly/2ZdPaid

Let’s make it rain rapid tests:

The Biden administration announced a plan this morning to accelerate the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization process for at-home COVID-19 tests to make them cheaper and more available. https://bit.ly/3EbLZqv

How it will work: “The National Institutes of Health (NIH) plans to commit $70 million from the American Rescue Plan to boost the number of over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 tests on the market. Under this strategy, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) plans to prioritize FDA authorization applications for COVID-19 tests from companies that ‘have the potential for manufacturing at significant scale.’ ”

Kids could get the vaccine in early November!:

In an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” Anthony Fauci said children ages 5-11 could receive the vaccine as soon as early November. https://wapo.st/3Eiuy7R

When the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel will meet to discuss the kiddos’ vaccine: Tuesday

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 45,445,118

U.S. death toll: 735,943

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 414 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 805,264 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

The game of Ron:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood, “The race for Florida governor is entering a new, more hectic phase — one that threatens to further complicate Democrats’ path to ousting Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in 2022.” https://bit.ly/3nrNYQL

How so: “With state Sen. Annette Taddeo’s long-anticipated entrance into the Democratic primary field this week, the party is staring down a potentially contentious nominating contest that could hobble its ability to coalesce behind a single candidate to take on DeSantis, a rising Republican star and one of the left’s most detested boogeymen.”

Plus — DeSantis has more than $58 million in the bank: “Democrats are grappling with a deep financial disadvantage against the sitting governor that could make it difficult to compete next year, especially if no single candidate breaks away from the pack before the 2022 primary.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3nrNYQL

Rest in peace, Gunther:

Via NBC’s Diana Dasrath, Tim Stelloh and Caroline Radnofsky, “James Michael Tyler, the actor best known for his role as Gunther, the general manager of the Central Perk coffee shop on ‘Friends,’ died Sunday of cancer, his manager said. He was 59.” https://nbcnews.to/3nJ7rN9

“Tyler, who was diagnosed with an advanced form of prostate cancer in September 2018, became an advocate for others with the disease, his manager, Toni Benson, said in a statement.”

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in New Jersey today.

8:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

9:40 a.m. EDT: President Biden leaves Delaware and heads to New Jersey.

11:20 a.m. EDT: President Biden visits East End Elementary School in North Plainfield, N.J., to discuss his Build Back Better agenda.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets.

4:05 p.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House.

5:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden meets with the official delegation of the Orthodox Christian Church.

5:30 p.m. EDT: Two confirmation votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3C8YjqS

6:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3BcFhyw

Wednesday: The Congressional Women’s Softball Game. https://bit.ly/2XGY87a

WHAT TO WATCH:

Today: Facebook whistle-blower France Haugen testifies before the British Parliament. Livestream and updates from The New York Times: https://nyti.ms/3nkHsLC

10 a.m. EDT: White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3EaKMzN

1:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on his social spending plan in Kearny, N.J. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3nsQo1n

