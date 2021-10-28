The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden pleads to Dems before heading to Europe

Presented by Facebook

NEWS THIS MORNING

Ready or not, here we come!:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) just said she will bring the bipartisan Senate-passed infrastructure bill to the House floor for a vote today (!)

How’s this going to work: “Pelosi ‘said she’s going to hold the vote open until we get a majority,’ House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), a member of Pelosi’s leadership team, told The Hill after Democrats’ meeting with President Biden in the Capitol.” https://bit.ly/3Bqo8Bs

This could be an interesting day to watch the House session: Here’s the C-SPAN livestream: https://bit.ly/2XShUN6

Cue the most dramatic theatre rendition: ‘Hold my Aperol Spritz! Italy can wait!!’:

President Biden had been scheduled to leave for Rome, Italy, this morning, but delayed his trip for a final push for his domestic agenda.

Instead: Biden visited Capitol Hill this morning to meet with House Democrats. He then delivered remarks on the framework of his social spending proposal.

When Biden is now leaving for Italy: He is scheduled to leave around 12:15 p.m. EDT.

WHAT WE KNOW FROM THE MORNING MEETING:

It seems pretty tense: Biden told Democrats this morning, “I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that the House and Senate majorities and my presidency will be determined by what happens in the next week.” (From HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery) https://bit.ly/3mot6um

To put it bluntly: “Rep. Connolly [D-Va.] recapping Biden remarks today: ‘Translation: I’m going to Rome. I want to get off that plane, and disprove Putin and Xi, who say democracies can’t get anything done. I’d like to have something at hand to disprove that. Translation, pass the infrastructure bill.’ “ (Via Politico’s Sarah Ferris) https://bit.ly/3bhvLzx

Love a good chant: “Per source familiar, Pelosi said: ‘The President has asked for our vote today.’ The remark received cheers of VOTE VOTE VOTE” (Via Politico’s Olivia Beavers) https://bit.ly/3BrSuDI

Did Biden call for a vote today?: No, according to Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did. (Via The New York Daily News’s Michael McAuliff) https://bit.ly/3BnRNeK

Here’s a photo of Biden and Pelosi walking out of the meeting together: Via Politico’s Nicholas Wu: https://bit.ly/3EsM1KW

HOW IS EVERYONE FEELING NOW?:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) seems hopeful: Sinema called the negotiations “good-faith.” “We have made significant progress on the proposed budget reconciliation package. I look forward to getting this done…” Sinema’s full statement: https://bit.ly/3Guk86Q

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wants improvements: “I want to see it improved,” Sanders said. From Politico’s Burgess Everett: “[Sanders] wants to add more Medicare expansion and Rx reform and legislative language before House vote on [infrastructure.]” https://bit.ly/3nGoejN

Will Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) support the framework?: He wouldn’t say. “Says ‘good-faith’ negotiations and things are in House’s hands,” according to CNN’s Manu Raju. https://bit.ly/3pRksXD

BIDEN THEN GAVE EVERYONE AN UPDATE BEFORE LEAVING FOR ITALY:

The key word here is ‘framework.’ Not a ‘deal’ — but ‘framework’: “After months of tough and thoughtful negotiations I think – I know we have a historic economic framework.” https://bit.ly/2Zwhw84

On the compromise: “No one got everything they wanted, including me. But that’s what compromise is.” https://bit.ly/3nDeUNx

Vice President Harris and first lady Jill Biden attended: Photo from the room: https://bit.ly/3jLxodo

Livestream of Biden’s full remarks: https://bit.ly/3jKCGGf

TALK OF THE MORNING

Say it all together now: ‘What’s! In! The! Framework?!’:

The framework for President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda includes $1.75 trillion in spending, down from the $3.5 trillion budget resolution that had been approved — and the $6 trillion where the proposal initially began. https://bit.ly/3blO3zG

What’s in the bill:

Extends the Earned Income Tax Credit for one year

Extends the Child Tax Credit for one year

$150 billion in affordable housing

Raises the maximum Pell Grant

$100 billion to reduce immigration backlogs, but does not overhaul the immigration system

What’s out of the bill:

It does not include paid family leave.

It does not include allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices. More on this nixed proposal: https://bit.ly/3Gz9njU

https://bit.ly/3Gz9njU It does not include a Clean Electricity Performance Program.

TIDBIT — MANCHIN WAS CORNERED ON THE SENATE FLOOR OVER PAID FAMILY LEAVE:

Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) approached Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on the Senate floor last night, asking him to change his mind and include the paid family leave proposal. https://bit.ly/3Bp4xlt

My favorite update from earlier this morning:

BIDEN’S OVERSEAS TRIP

Joe’s European adventure:

President Biden is on his way to Rome followed by a stop in Glasgow, U.K.

Friday in Vatican City: Biden will meet with Pope Francis amid the increased focus on abortion in the U.S. Keep in mind: Biden is the second Catholic U.S. president. https://bit.ly/3blPnTa

Saturday and Sunday in Rome: Biden will participate in the Group of 20 economic summit.

Monday and Tuesday in Glasgow: Biden will attend the U.N. climate summit.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH DURING THE TRIP:

“How much does Biden’s domestic agenda distract?” “Can Biden rally nations on climate change?” “Can Biden, Macron hit reset?” — Remember the recent kerfuffle over Australian submarines? “What do China’s, Russia’s absences mean?” “US ‘laser-focused’ on supply chains”

Context for each from The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Laura Kelly: https://bit.ly/3bgjo74

Psssst:

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Another round on the house! Actually, make it four!:

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated its guidance, allowing for immunocompromised people to receive a fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. https://cbsn.ws/3bhuuZh

When?: Six months after their third shot.

What we know, from CBS’s Alexander Tin: https://cbsn.ws/3bhuuZh

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 45,715,410

U.S. death toll: 741,501

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 416 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 756,219 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

What the heck happened??:

The Associated Press’s Morgan Lee, Susan Montoya Bryan and Gene Johnson reconstructed the events that led to actor Alec Baldwin shooting live rounds on the set of the movie “Rust.” https://bit.ly/2ZtJwJ5

Excerpt: “The actor Alec Baldwin, haggard in a white beard and period garb as he played a wounded character named Harlan Rust, sat in a pew, working out how he would draw a long-barreled Colt .45 revolver across his body and aim it toward the movie camera.”

“Suddenly [cinematographer Halyna Hutchins] was complaining about her stomach, grabbing her midsection and stumbling backward, saying she couldn’t feel her legs. Souza saw that she was bloodied, and that he was bleeding too: The lead from Baldwin’s gun had pierced Hutchins and embedded in his shoulder.”

The full story: https://bit.ly/2ZtJwJ5

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C., this morning. Biden is leaving for Italy.

The House’s timing today — and I quote: “???” Love a day like that. https://bit.ly/2ZteJvY

9 a.m. EDT: President Biden met with the House Democratic Caucus to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure plan and the social spending bill.

11 a.m. EDT: Three confirmation votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3mlZPQU

12:15 p.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave for Rome, Italy.

2:30 p.m. EDT: Two more confirmation votes plus two cloture votes in the Senate.

8:10 p.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden land in Italy.

Friday: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will meet with Pope Francis. Biden will also meet with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on the Build Back Better Agenda. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3jKCGGf

2:15 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris hosts a meeting with mayors to discuss the infrastructure and social spending bills. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3nB4ii8

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Chocolate Day!

