The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden doesn’t discuss abortion with Pope Francis

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

FROM ITALY

Do you think Joe Biden asked Pope Francis what he thinks about the movie ‘The Two Popes?’:

President Biden kicked off his diplomatic overseas trip today with a meeting with Pope Francis.

Via The Washington Post’s Chico Harlan and Seung Min Kim, “[The meeting brought] together the world’s two most powerful Catholics, who share plenty of common ground and are contending with similar adversaries and polarization within the church.” https://wapo.st/3w3xemL

Did they discuss abortion? No, according to The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant. “Biden tells reporters that he did not talk about abortion with the Pope, nor did he take communion. ‘We just talked about the fact that he was happy I was a good Catholic,’ he said.” https://bit.ly/3jOWIPL

How long the meeting lasted: 90 minutes, according to the New York Times. https://nyti.ms/3BxEXLa

Biden’s got jokes: “Biden gave the pope a presidential challenge coin … The president also joked with Francis, saying that the next time they see one another the pope has to buy drinks if he doesn’t have the coin. Biden, who doesn’t consume alcohol, joked that he’s the first Irishman the pope has met who doesn’t drink.” The full back and forth: https://bit.ly/3jPbCWq

WATCH THE POPE AND BIDEN MEET AND EXCHANGE GIFTS:

Here’s video from C-SPAN: https://bit.ly/3mpsoNm

THE POPE’S MESSAGE — SHARE THE RECIPE!:

“Francis has repeatedly called on pharmaceutical companies to waive intellectual property protections for their coronavirus vaccines on the grounds that doing so would be a ‘gesture of humanity.’ In May, Mr. Biden said he supported the suspension of some of those protections, but large manufacturers have argued that scaling up production is a more effective way to help end the pandemic.”

What a cool moment this must have been for Biden:

The full photos: https://bit.ly/3Gx6joi

Lol, amazing:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3pPxG7g

It's a spoOoOoOoky Friday — wishing you an early Happy Halloween, my friends!

NEWS THIS MORNING

Adam, OUT:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), an outspoken critic of former President Trump, announced this morning that he will not seek reelection for a seventh term. https://bit.ly/3jPuiFl

Keep in mind: Kinzinger is one of the two Republicans on the House select committee to investigate the Jan.6 Capitol siege.

Watch his announcement video:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3nIHz3E

Lol: Politico’s Megan R. Wilson tweeted, “Ok but what lobbying firm though.” https://bit.ly/3pSCHM6

IN CONGRESS

Progressives, you win this round:

House Democratic leaders once again delayed the bipartisan infrastructure vote as progressives refused until a firm deal has been reached on their supplemental social spending package. https://bit.ly/3EI3XkT

This is the third time this month the bill has been punted (!)

*SO CLOSE* — BUT *SO* FAR:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “Democratic infighting and distrust combined to tarnish a likely victory Thursday.”

President Biden left for Italy without a vote on his infrastructure bill — and even if it eventually passes, the internal party fighting is still a major issue.

How this could play out for the White House and Democrats, even if it does pass: https://bit.ly/3jNSAj9

^ Where that package stands — Joe and Kyrsten hold serve:

Progressives’ social spending package has been winnowed down from $6 trillion to $3.5 trillion — and now to $1.75 trillion as centrist Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W-Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) held firm to their demands. https://bit.ly/3nHc8GV

It’s wild when you think of all of the iterations: “The framework price tag is much closer to Manchin’s top line of $1.5 trillion than the $6 trillion some progressives dreamed of landing. Even after it became clear the $3.5 trillion goal would be shrunk, Democrats hoped for a range of $2.5 trillion to $2.8 trillion. Then they revised their expectations to $1.9 trillion to $2.2 trillion. On Thursday they got $1.75 trillion.”

Manchin really did get close to his initial offer.

PRESIDENT BIDEN REALLY DID PUT HIS PRESIDENCY ON THE LINE WITH THE HOUSE:

“He delayed his departure to trek to Capitol Hill at the last minute in hopes of pleading with Democrats to rally around a new, scaled-down climate and social spending package. He raced back to the White House to deliver a speech on his new plan. He even had his old partner former President Obama — who rarely speaks out on an issue unless it’s dire — weigh in on the framework proposal.” https://bit.ly/3GIETMm

Why: “Biden is facing a critical juncture of his presidency.”

Think: COVID-19 pandemic, a botch Afghanistan withdrawal, intraparty fighting that is crippling his agenda, etc.

IF YOU MISSED IT — WHAT’S IN AND WHAT’S OUT OF THE $1.75 TRILLION FRAMEWORK:

^ Notice that I said “framework,” not “bill.” It still has to be turned into a final bill. The list: https://bit.ly/3GBPkRy

Ohhh, awkward. I’m busy that day.:

The House passed another short-term highway funding, punting the issue yet again as Democrats struggle to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill that would renew highway funding for another five years. https://bit.ly/3Bv8N2G

When this short-term funding expires: Dec. 3

That’s right. Dec. 3. The same day that federal government funding expires and the U.S. is estimated to hit its debt limit. FUN DAY, AMIRITE?

IN THE DMV

It’s a day to wear your wellies and protect your umbrellas from the wind:

Via NBC Washington, “Weather forecasters say they’re expecting one of the biggest tidal flood events in the past 10 to 20 years on Friday – and that, combined with heavy rain, could cause problems for the D.C. area into the weekend.” https://bit.ly/3GxfxRs

The flood warning: “A coastal flood warning is in effect for D.C., Arlington, Alexandria and Falls Church until 2 p.m. Saturday.” https://bit.ly/3GxfxRs

Flood barriers were installed in Georgetown: https://bit.ly/3pMZybQ

Video of Old Town Alexandria last night: https://bit.ly/3jOnWWM

Check out the radar this morning: What an unfortunately pretty spectrum of colors: https://bit.ly/2ZysMAN

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

‘Children Drive Britain’s Longest-Running Covid Surge’:

Via The New York Times’s Josh Holder, “Britain is once again at the peak of a coronavirus surge, just over three months after all coronavirus restrictions were lifted on what Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed as ‘Freedom Day.’ Cases have stayed at high levels since then, with more than 20,000 new cases recorded each day.” https://nyti.ms/3GBkKHI

DC TO HAVE POP-UP VACCINE CLINICS ONCE IT’S APPROVED:

The D.C. Department of Health announced that it will open vaccination clinics for kids once it is approved. The list of clinic locations: https://bit.ly/3CrziaJ

Plus: “[In] DC vaccines will initially be available at select community pharmacies such as CVS, Giant, Grubb’s, Safeway, Walgreens and Walmart, and health clinics…” (Via The Washington Post’s Jenna Portnoy) https://bit.ly/3vUCdGt

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 45,831,492

U.S. death toll: 743,448

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 418 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.06 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Mitt Romney as Ted Lasso, part two:

Featuring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.)

Watch: https://bit.ly/3jKVPIg

This made me laugh a little harder than it should have:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3Bp4Tbt

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Rome, Italy. Vice President Harris is in Washington, D.C., and is campaigning in Virginia later today.

3:45 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

6 a.m. EDT: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Pope Francis in Vatican City.

6:55 a.m. EDT: President Biden held a bilateral meeting with Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

7:55 a.m. EDT: President Biden met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

9:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

10:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

2:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris delivers remarks at a DNC grassroots virtual event.

6 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris campaigns for Terry McAuliffe in Norfolk, Va.

WHAT TO WATCH:

This morning: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Pope Francis. Video: https://bit.ly/3mpsoNm

