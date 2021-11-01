The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden’s 30-year climate strategy

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

IN GLASGOW

Give us 30 years:

Via The Hill’s Rachel Frazin, “The U.S. early Monday unveiled its strategy for achieving ‘net-zero’ greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 — under which the country would try to eliminate or offset all of its climate pollution.” https://bit.ly/3pUFrZq

Haven’t we heard Biden say this before?: Yes, he said this on the campaign trail. But today’s announcement gives more specifics on how to accomplish that.

Timing: The announcement was made as the COP26 climate conference began in Glasgow.

WATCH BIDEN’S REMARKS FROM GLASGOW THIS MORNING:

Here’s the C-SPAN livestream: https://bit.ly/31l7APc

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS FROM GLASGOW:

Hey, Prince Charles!: https://bit.ly/2ZDvTXF

It looks pretty chaotic getting through security: Here’s video of delegates trying to get in:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3Cz4yVi

THE KEY PLAYERS OF THE COP26 CLIMATE SUMMIT:

And their roles: https://wapo.st/3nMOGIt

It's Monday — happy November!

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

IN CONGRESS

Ready, set, LOBBY!:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Democrats are scrambling to fill in the details of their social and climate spending plan after President Biden’s proposal for a scaled-back bill lit a fire under lawmakers who want to see their personal priorities included.” https://bit.ly/3nNz7QP

Expectations vs. reality: “The White House had hoped to unify the party by unveiling a new framework for the $1.75 trillion bill … Instead, Biden set off a high-stakes lobbying effort to try to make changes to the eventual bill, with Democratic leadership urging members to move quickly if they want something added or removed.”

What Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters: “The text is there for you to review, for you to complain about, for you to add to, for you to subtract from, whatever it is. And we’ll see what consensus emerges from that … your feedback is welcome and necessary, soon.”

^ I.e.: No surprises!! Speak now or forever hold your peace.

What’s happening this week:

Democrats continue to work on the Build Back Better Agenda — and had hoped to vote on both the infrastructure and social spending bills Tuesday. https://bit.ly/3GHUZWw

But Democrats delayed the vote again as they work on drafting the text for the reconciliation bill.

What is still being worked out — prescription drugs: “Democrats say they are closing in on an agreement to include prescription drug negotiations in the final bill after it was left out of the framework, after a source told The Hill that an agreement reached between Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and the White House didn’t yet have enough votes.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3GHUZWw

IN CONGRESS

Well, a chaotic December is just ~festive~ at this point:

Democrats have set themselves up for a high-stress holiday season this year as deadlines pile up. https://bit.ly/3w3glZx

The first: Government funding expires on Dec. 3

The second: The U.S. could reach its debt limit around that time.

The third: “Democrats also bought themselves more time to finish a bipartisan infrastructure bill and the ‘Build Back Better’ legislation by passing a second short-term highway funding stopgap that will also expire on Dec. 3.”

Is the Dec. 3 timing a coincidence?: Not at all. Each of these deadlines were extended until early December.

More on the monster deadlines, via The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3w3glZx

IN THE SUPREME COURT

It’s controversial case week:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The Supreme Court will be the scene of high drama in the coming days when the justices hear arguments over abortion and gun rights in what could be a defining week of a blockbuster court term.” https://bit.ly/2ZGkfMh

Texas’s abortion case: “On Monday, Texas’s controversial six-week abortion ban will get a second look from the justices. In a previous 5-4 ruling, which largely broke along familiar ideological lines, the justices let the law go into effect while lower court challenges played out.”

The gun control case: “On Wednesday, the justices will hear arguments in one of the biggest Second Amendment cases in a decade. At issue is a New York gun control measure that challengers say infringes on their right to bear arms outside the home. The New York law under review gives discretion to licensing officials over whether to approve concealed carry permits.”

Quick primer for each case: https://bit.ly/2ZGkfMh

LISTEN TO THE ORAL ARGUMENTS FOR THE TEXAS ABORTION CASE:

Here’s the C-SPAN livestream: https://bit.ly/3nPPdcv

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Jen Psaki tested positive:

Via The New York Times’s Katie Rogers, “Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary who earlier in the week said that she would not join President Biden on a diplomatic trip to Europe because of a family emergency, said on Sunday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.” https://nyti.ms/2ZLzS4M

Has she been around Biden recently? — Psaki said: “While I have not had close contact in person with the president or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday … I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency. I last saw the president on Tuesday, when we sat outside more than six feet apart, and wore masks.”

Keep in mind: “Mr. Biden traveled abroad with a large delegation that included Jake Sullivan, his national security adviser, Antony Blinken, the secretary of state, and several press officials, all of whom have interacted both with White House officials and a large group of journalists traveling with the president.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 45,971,331

U.S. death toll: 745,838

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 421 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.21 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

A fascinating poll on democracy:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “Those who buy into former President Trump’s lies over the 2020 election and those who watch the far-right channels that amplify his rhetoric are increasingly embracing anti-democratic opinions and even contemplating political violence, according to a new poll.” https://bit.ly/3EriIbw

Who conducted the poll: The nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute

From the poll: “Among those who trust far-right outlets like One America News Network and Newsmax, 97 percent say they believe the election — which even Trump’s own cybersecurity and election security officials agreed was the safest and most secure ever conducted in the United States — was stolen.”

And when it comes to a few conspiracy theories: “One in 5 Americans believe in the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy that ‘there is a storm coming soon,’ while 1 in 6 believe the United States government is controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex-trafficking ring.”

More from the poll: https://bit.ly/3EriIbw

ON THE HOMEPAGE OF THE WASHINGTON POST:

‘How Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction led to Jan. 6 bloodshed’: https://wapo.st/3GH4VPN

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in Scotland. Vice President Harris is in New York today.

2:45 a.m. EDT: President Biden left Rome and flew to Edinburgh, U.K.

7:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.N. Secretary General António Guterres.

8 a.m. EDT: President Biden attended the COP26 opening session.

9 a.m. EDT: President Biden delivers an opening statement at COP26.

10:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden attends a COP26 session, followed by a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

11:40 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris left for New York, N.Y.

1:05 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tour examples of how climate action will create jobs and improve communities. They will then deliver remarks.

2:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden attends a reception hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

6:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3jUKjds

7:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris speaks at National Action Network’s 30th Anniversary Triumph Awards.

9:05 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris returns to Washington, D.C.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: The White House COVID-19 Response Team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3BtHhCR

