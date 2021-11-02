The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Virginia’s Election Day

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

HAPPENING TODAY

Happy Election Day!!:

via GIPHY

The polls are open in Virginia where the gubernatorial race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe has turned into a referendum on President Biden and former President Trump.

Why this race is getting so much attention: Political observers are viewing this race as a preview for the 2022 midterms.

HOW THE RACE HAS BECOME A PROXY WAR BETWEEN BIDEN AND TRUMP:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “Former President Trump sought to yoke himself to Glenn Youngkin on Monday, in the latest example of how Virginia’s gubernatorial election is resonating across the national political landscape.”

Is Trump campaigning with Younkin?: “Youngkin has been careful to keep Trump at arm’s length during the general election campaign. Trump has not appeared on the trail with Youngkin, and a telerally that Trump is holding to urge support for the GOP candidate on Monday night will not have Youngkin’s participation.” https://bit.ly/3pX2CCv

TIDBITS FROM THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL:

What’s a little different this year: “After [the polls close at 7 p.m. EDT], election boards are expected to report results from early voting and absentee ballots received before today first. In years past, that growing chunk of votes came last.” (Via WAMU’s Martin Austermuhle) https://bit.ly/2ZMOyQL

Lol, this is relatable: Democratic strategist Tim Hogan tweeted, “getting ready to text anyone who has ever set foot in the [commonwealth] of Virginia ‘what’re you hearing?’ all day” https://bit.ly/3mAoeCq

That’s a big crowd: Check out the Youngkin event in Loudon last night. Video: https://bit.ly/3mCeNmb

^ And in Virginia Beach: https://bit.ly/3EHCAaz

Photos from the McAuliffe campaign in Richmond: https://bit.ly/3wb78OY

^ And here’s the crowd in Fairfax: https://bit.ly/2Y7xogk

Youngkin stopped by a rainy middle school in Loudoun County: Video from CBS’s Aaron Navarro: https://bit.ly/3mK7k4F

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH IN VIRGINIA TODAY:

“Will Youngkin break through in the suburbs?” “How will Trump and Biden factor in?” “What will turnout look like for Republicans and Democrats?” “Which way will Virginia’s minority voters swing?” “Will both candidates accept the election results?”

Details for each from The Hill’s Julia Manchester: https://bit.ly/3bxMNtk

ANOTHER BIG RACE WE’RE WATCHING TODAY — NEW JOISEY:

Via CNN’s Gregory Krieg, “New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday is trying to become the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in the Garden State, which has trended reliably blue in federal and local contests but has a history — like Virginia — of voting in the party out of the White House in its off-year gubernatorial races.” https://cnn.it/31oBIJw

Happy election Tuesday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

IN CONGRESS

Because it’s more fun to keep people guessing, amirite?:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton and Jordain Carney, “Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Monday refused to sign off on a $1.75 trillion social spending and climate measure at the heart of President Biden’s economic agenda, throwing a wrench into plans for a swift House vote this week.” https://bit.ly/3nR9mPB

Manchin’s complaint with the framework: “Manchin accused the Democratic authors of the ambitious framework of using ‘shell games and budget gimmicks’ to mask ‘the real cost’ of the legislation, which he said could wind up being ‘twice as high’ as advertised if its programs are extended.”

What about the reports that Manchin backs the White House’s framework?: “He called media reports asserting that he privately supports the White House framework as ‘mischaracterizations’ and warned that he would not sign off until he fully understands how the complex legislation will impact an economy already flush with trillions of dollars of federal stimulus.”

JOE MANCHIN WANTS AN INFRASTRUCTURE VOTE ~NOW~:

Sen. Manchin accused House progressives of holding the infrastructure bill “hostage,” calling for a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill as they continue to negotiate the social spending plan. https://bit.ly/2ZEhyu5

In Manchin’s words: “The political games have to stop. Holding this bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill.”

‘HOUSE DEMOCRATS BRUSH OFF MANCHIN’:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Scott Wong: https://bit.ly/3CD1Y0w

From Manchin this morning:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3q04ier

Watch: https://bit.ly/3q04ier

More on where Manchin stands: https://bit.ly/3k1Fdfh

IN GLASGOW

Methane is the bad guy:

Via NBC’s Denise Chow, “The Biden administration on Tuesday announced plans to introduce some of the nation’s strongest regulations against methane emissions from oil and gas drilling, part of a broader push to tackle climate change that White House officials are unveiling at the United Nations Climate Change Conference.” https://nbcnews.to/3bvSwA9

Specifically: “The regulations target methane leaks and instances when methane gas is purposefully vented, or flared, during the production process.”

Is it just the U.S.?: “John Kerry, Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate, announced Tuesday that more than 100 countries are set to join the United States and the European Union in pledging to collectively reduce the world’s methane emissions by 30 percent by the end of the decade.” https://nbcnews.to/3bvSwA9

The trees are fighting back!:

Via The New York Times’s Catrin Einhorn and Chris Buckley, “In a sweeping accord aimed at protecting the world’s forests, which are crucial to absorbing carbon dioxide and slowing the rise in global warming, leaders of more than 100 countries gathered in Glasgow vowed on Tuesday to end deforestation by 2030.” https://nyti.ms/3jZPIQm

“President Biden said the United States would contribute billions to the global effort to protect the ecosystems that are vital for cleaning the air we breathe and the water we drink, and keeping the Earth’s climate in balance.”

‘EVEN AS BIDEN PUSHES CLEAN ENERGY, HE SEEKS MORE OIL PRODUCTION’:

Via The New York Times’s Jim Tankersley and Lisa Friedman: https://nyti.ms/3CG8ovF

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS FROM THE TRIP:

Here’s a photo of Biden trying to get through the crowd: Via Bloomberg’s Jennifer Epstein: https://bit.ly/3nTACge

On wheelchair access: “Israeli Prime Minister Bennett has told COP26 organizers to fix wheelchair access to the main venue or he’s not coming tomorrow. Israel’s Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy, was unable to attend Monday’s event because of it.” (Via CNN’s Kaitlan Collins) https://bit.ly/3CEwR4C

Tidbit about the menu:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2ZPQ5py

First lady Jill Biden made pasta in Naples yesterday!: Photo from The Daily Mail’s Nikki Schwab: https://bit.ly/3mAER0L

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Another vote is happening today — do we give the kiddos Pfizer?:

Via The Washington Post’s Andrew Jeong, Adela Suliman, Lena H. Sun and Lateshia Beachum, “Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting Tuesday to discuss giving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 and are expected to recommend moving forward.” https://wapo.st/31d8JIn

Shots could start on Wednesday (!): “CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off later Tuesday on the recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, allowing clinicians, pharmacies and other health-care providers to start giving the shots as early as Wednesday.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 46,099,376

U.S. death toll: 747,296

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 422 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.27 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Janet Yellen met Bono:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3bFmmlv

I have to agree here — blink twice if you need help:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3jWDk3m

Another photo from the interview: https://bit.ly/3nTRio3

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in Glasgow, Scotland.

5:40 a.m. EDT: President Biden delivered remarks at the “Action on Forests and Land-Use” event.

7:15 a.m. EDT: President Biden participated in a meeting on the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative.

9 a.m. EDT: President Biden delivered remarks on the Global Methane Pledge.

10:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden delivered remarks at the “Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment” event.

11 a.m. EDT: Three cloture votes in the Senate.

2 ­– 5 p.m. EDT: Votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3pZNxQs

2:20 p.m. EDT: Two more cloture votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3GC5f2m

5:15 p.m. EDT: The Senate holds a confirmation vote for Jonathan Davidson to be deputy Treasury secretary.

5:55 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves Glasgow and flies to Washington, D.C.

1:25 a.m. EDT Wednesday: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10 a.m. EDT: House Republican leaders held a news conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3nPwpKL

10 a.m. EDT: A Senate subcommittee hearing on nutrition in America. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3ExEgDa

10:30 a.m. EDT: House Democratic leaders held a news conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3GJRMWj

3:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden holds a press conference before leaving Glasgow. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3EAagGU

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Deviled Egg Day.

I love this:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3CIfjEH

And because you read this far, I want you to meet Buddy, a dog with natural musical talent: https://bit.ly/3CDfpNV