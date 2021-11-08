The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Dems await CBO score for social spending bill

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

IN CONGRESS

By golly, they did it!:

Late on Friday night, the House finally passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill, sending it to President Biden’s desk.

What about the social spending bill?: Progressive and centrist Democrats agreed to a procedural vote to advance the social spending bill.

“The result of those talks was a written commitment from five moderate Democrats — Reps. Josh Gottheimer (N.J.), Ed Case (Hawaii), Stephanie Murphy (Fla.), Kathleen Rice (N.Y.) and Kurt Schrader (Ore.) — to support the social spending package if the yet-to-be released cost estimate from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) is consistent with a White House analysis, no later than the week of Nov. 15.”

JUST IN CASE YOU NEED A REFRESHER — HERE’S WHAT’S IN THE INFRASTRUCTURE BILL:

The bill includes funding for roads, bridges, rails, broadband internet, the electric grid and more. Here’s what’s in the bill, via The Associated Press’s Mary Clare Jalonick: https://bit.ly/3o9r7d5

‘‘ ‘WHOLE DAY WAS A CLUSTERF—‘: DEMS OVERCOME DISTRUST TO SEND INFRASTRUCTURE BILL TO BIDEN”:

It's Monday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

HAPPENING TODAY

Come one, come all!:

The U.S. has lifted its travel ban for vaccinated international travelers.

How it will work: “Under the new rules, fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed to enter the U.S. if they can show proof of vaccination and a negative coronavirus test taken within three calendar days of travel. Unvaccinated Americans and children under the age of 18 are exempt from the requirement, but must take a test within one day of travel.” What we know from The New York Times: https://nyti.ms/3CS5Uui

Did we know this was coming?: Yes, the White House made the announcement in October. It took effect today. https://reut.rs/3pkq1O3

Pfizer’s next move — boosters for all adults:

Via The Washington Post’s Laurie McGinley, Lena H. Sun and Tyler Pager, “Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are expected to seek authorization for their coronavirus vaccine booster shot for anyone 18 and older, a move that could increase booster rates at a critical moment in the pandemic, according to three officials familiar with the situation.” https://wapo.st/3bPnPFZ

When they may file the request: As early as this week (!)

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 46,488,429

U.S. death toll: 754,431

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 431 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.47 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

IN THE GOP

Are we on Trump presidential announcement watch?:

In an interview with Fox News, former President Trump said he will “probably” announce his final decision about whether to run for president in 2024 after the 2022 midterms. https://fxn.ws/3kgqldb

In Trump’s words: “I am certainly thinking about it, and we’ll see. I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms.”

^ Yes, but: Trump may not necessarily stick to that timeline. “A lot of great people who are thinking about running are waiting for that decision,” Trump said. “Because they’re not going to run if I run.” https://fxn.ws/3kgqldb

Sprinkle a big, heaping spoonful of controversy and you’ve got yourself a race:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “GOP senators are worried that former President Trump could thwart their hopes of winning back the Senate majority next year with his support for controversial primary candidates who they fear could turn away female voters.” https://bit.ly/3o7E86U

For example — in Pennsylvania: “The latest bombshell to rock the 2022 Senate election landscape came this week when the estranged wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate Sean Parnell testified in court Monday that he strangled her and hit their children. The allegation in a child custody hearing would be enough to derail a Senate campaign, but Parnell is still considered the front-runner in the Republican primary thanks to Trump’s powerful endorsement.”

And in Georgia: “A similar dynamic is emerging in Georgia, where Trump has jumped in early to back candidates despite allegations from women of threatening behavior and sexual assault.”

Some Republicans are understandably worried this could hurt their chances to retake the Senate: https://bit.ly/3o7E86U

Tidbit from the Parnell case:

More from The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Julian Routh:

IN WASHINGTON, DC

If you’re flying in or out of DCA any time soon:

Via Popville, two new security checkpoints are opening this week at Reagan National Airport.

"Beginning at 4 a.m. on November 9, departing passengers flying Alaska, American, Delta, JetBlue and United will follow new signs to their gate through one of two new security screening checkpoints. Post-security, passengers traveling on these airlines will be able to move freely between Gates 10 and 59 without the need for re-screening."

List of what's happening and when:

IN OTHER NEWS

Everyone is holding their breath for the winter:

Via The New York Times’s Talmon Joseph Smith, “With consumers already dealing with the fastest price increases in decades, another unwelcome uptick is on the horizon: a widely expected increase in winter heating bills.” https://nyti.ms/3mVwsoR

How so: “Natural gas, used to heat almost half of U.S. households, has almost doubled in price since this time last year. The price of crude oil — which deeply affects the 10 percent of households that rely on heating oil and propane during the winter — has soared by similarly eye-popping levels.”

What is Washington doing about it?: “Last week, the Biden administration released 90 percent of the $3.75 billion in funds dedicated to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program … Usually, funding for the program isn’t released until all budget items for the fiscal year are approved, but Congress recently made an exception as cold months approached and sparring over spending bills continued.”

What to expect — and which areas are expected to be hit the worst: https://nyti.ms/3mVwsoR

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Okaaaaay, I’m picking up what you’re putting down:

Never miss a good selfie opportunity:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C. Harris is leaving for Paris tonight.

8:45 a.m. EST: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden returned to Washington, D.C., from Rehoboth, Del.

10:15 a.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

9:30 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff leave for Paris.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EST: White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg hold a press briefing.

2 p.m. EST: State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds a press briefing.

2:50 p.m. EST: President Biden honors the Milwaukee Bucks for winning the 2021 NBA Championship.

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Cappuccino Day.

Omg, best headline I’ve read today:

