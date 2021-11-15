The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump officials face legal consequences over defying subpoenas

Presented by Facebook

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Steve Bannon isn’t budging:

President Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon turned himself in to law enforcement this morning after being indicted by a federal grand jury for ignoring his congressional subpoena. https://bit.ly/31TGZsE

The two charges Bannon faces: “One for failing to appear for an Oct. 14 deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and another for refusal to provide documents to the panel.”

If he is convicted: He faces “a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of $100 to $1,000”

TIDBITS:

It’s not just Steve Bannon: Via The Associated Press, “The indictment came as a second expected witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied his own subpoena from the committee on Friday.” https://bit.ly/3Dj6ce7

Bannon may have been livestreaming it: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins tweeted, “Steve Bannon has surrendered, and appeared to be streaming it live as he turned himself in to the FBI field office.” https://bit.ly/3wMx7MG

Here is footage of Bannon surrendering this morning:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3FhzXMW

It’s Monday — welcome back, friends. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Why Facebook supports updated internet regulations Rochelle is one of many experts working on privacy at Facebook—to give you more control over your information. Hear more from Rochelle on why Facebook supports updating regulations on the internet’s most pressing challenges, including federal privacy legislation.

He’s in, if anyone wants to BET-On the race:

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) announced this morning that he will challenge incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) next year. https://bit.ly/2YTaUjK

What this means for Texas Dems: “O’Rourke’s entry into the race marks a win for Texas Democrats, who had privately fretted that they’d be without a top-tier challenger to Abbott if O’Rourke didn’t throw his hat into the ring.”

Keep in mind: O’Rourke has been seen as a rising star within the Democratic Party. He ran for Senate in 2018 and narrowly lost to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). He also ran for president in 2020.

Watch O’Rourke’s 2-minute, 14-second announcement video: https://bit.ly/3kDVyY5

More on the ramifications of O’Rourke’s announcement, via The Hill’s Tal Axelrod: https://bit.ly/2YTaUjK

Sen. Leahy has had enough:

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) announced this morning that he will not run for reelection next year. https://bit.ly/3Fk9ez4

Keep in mind: Leahy is 81 years old and has served eight terms in the Senate.

His roles in the Senate: “He is currently the president pro tempore of the Senate, the second-highest ranking position in the chamber. He also serves as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and sits on the Judiciary and Agriculture Committees.”

More on the implications, via The Hill’s Julia Manchester: https://bit.ly/3Fk9ez4

Watch Leahy’s announcement — it beings around the 8-minute mark: https://bit.ly/30u4HeE

HAPPENING AT 3 P.M.

Time to practice the ole’ John Hancock:

President Biden is signing his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan into law today after months of haggling with his party.

Watch the bill signing live: It starts at 3 p.m. EST. Livestream: https://bit.ly/30AKkfQ

WHO IS ATTENDING THE BILL SIGNING?:

CBS’s Ed O’Keefe has a list, including Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). The list: https://bit.ly/3FhZdT3

IN CONGRESS

This week, we sweaaaar:

House Democrats are eager to pass President Biden’s $1.75 trillion social and climate spending bill this week before leaving for Thanksgiving recess. https://bit.ly/30ovitP

Didn’t they just come back from recess?: Yes, both chambers of Congress were out last week for Veteran’s Day. They are expected to be out next week for Thanksgiving and are hoping to leave for Christmas by Dec. 13. So each day they are in D.C. really matters.

Do Democrats have the votes?: They sure hope they do. A handful of moderate House Dems said they wanted to see details from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) before voting. But they have vowed to support the bill this week, so stay tuned!

OK, let’s say House Democrats pass the bill this week — then what happens?: “Those battles will continue in the Senate, which is unlikely to take action on the measure before December. Centrist Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — whose arguments have helped whittle the once $3.5 trillion package in half — have yet to formally back the measure, and more changes are possible.”

Why this comes at a particularly important moment for the White House: “[Democrats] are under fire for a host of disturbing economic trends, including a spike in inflation, a private sector labor shortage and a supply chain bottleneck that’s hindered retail markets — all while the COVID-19 crisis continues to frustrate federal efforts to keep it in check.”

Let’s just say that hasn’t positively affected Biden’s approval ratings.

What to expect this week: https://bit.ly/30ovitP

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING IN CONGRESS THIS WEEK:

Defense spending: “The Senate is ‘likely’ to bring the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a sweeping military policy bill, up this week as they wait for the House to send over Biden’s spending bill.” It usually passes easily, but can take a few weeks because of all of the amendments added.

Nominations: The Senate will work to confirm more of President Biden’s nominees, including Graham Scott Steele to serve as assistant Secretary of the Treasury.

Context and details for each from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3kGOKsv

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Wow, Austria is taking a pretty big step:

Via The New York Times’s Christopher F. Schuetze, “Unvaccinated Austrians ages 12 and older awoke on Monday morning confined to their homes for all but essential activities, as one of the strictest coronavirus lockdowns in Europe went into effect to battle a surge in infections.” https://nyti.ms/3kDrThF

How it will work: “Adults and minors 12 and older who have not been vaccinated or recovered from a coronavirus infection cannot go outside except to buy groceries, seek medical care or travel to school or work.”

What is Austria’s vaccination rate?: “About 65 percent of Austria’s 8.9 million people are vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in western Europe.”

KEEP IN MIND — COVID CASES ARE SURGING IN EUROPE:

Via The Associated Press’s Mike Corder, “The World Health Organization said coronavirus deaths rose by 10% in Europe in the past week, and an agency official declared last week that the continent was ‘back at the epicenter of the pandemic.’ ” https://bit.ly/3qD6yse

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 47,082,053

U.S. death toll: 763,116

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 439 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.4 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Why Facebook supports updated internet regulations Rochelle is one of many experts working on privacy at Facebook—to give you more control over your information. Hear more from Rochelle on why Facebook supports updating regulations on the internet’s most pressing challenges, including federal privacy legislation.

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Lol, well played:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3kEWxXQ

Keep in mind: Shenanigan’s is an Irish pub in Washington, D.C., that hosts open bar “power hours.”

This is pretty incredible for 1999:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3HAeJMj

Reaction from The Washington Post’s Dave Jorgenson: “He even put the line about privacy in there at the end, the same way apps hide the most important lines in the terms agreement” https://bit.ly/3HrosUQ

Ahhh, love a good pun:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3qN00r0

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EST: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

5 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris delivers remarks at the Declaration for American Democracy Coalition Principals Meeting.

6:30 p.m. EST: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/30uUoqQ

7:45 p.m. EST: President Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Today: Closing arguments in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3kGGo4h

11:20 a.m. EST: President Biden participated in a Tribal Nations Summit. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3FibTJL

1:30 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3kDFN3n

3 p.m. EST: President Biden signs the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law. Biden and Vice President Harris also deliver remarks. Livestream: https://bit.ly/30AKkfQ

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Raisin Bran Cereal Day.

Wow, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy have not aged:

Here’s a glimpse of the Sanderson sisters filming Hocus Pocus 2: https://bit.ly/3ousuDs

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/328xTsp

And because you read this far on a Monday, here’s a pony getting a little too excited: https://bit.ly/3Hr7eHp