The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Ninth House Dem announces retirement

Presented by Facebook

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/2UoupvN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Another House Democrat is calling it quits:

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) announced this morning that she will not seek reelection for an eighth term in Congress next year. https://bit.ly/3CsQH20

Was she expected to have a tough reelection battle?: Nope, she won in 2020 by a 60-point margin.

Her reasoning: “It’s time for me to come home. Time for me to be more than a weekend wife, mother and friend.”

Why Democrats are sweating a bit: Speier is the ninth House Democrat to announce they will not run for reelection in 2022. Republicans need to net just five seats to regain control of the House.

Tidbit:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/30yt3Uw

MEANWHILE IN THE SENATE — HOW SEN. LEAHY’S RETIREMENT SHAKES UP VERMONT POLITICS’:

Via The Hill’s Julia Manchester: https://bit.ly/3DoZJxZ

C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman tweeted a photo of Leahy speaking on the Senate floor in 2021 vs. 1987: He really hasn’t changed much! Photo: https://bit.ly/3wQd3t1

Americans generally support Roe v. Wade:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “Americans by a roughly two-to-one margin say the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion and which faces a direct challenge this court term, according to a poll released Tuesday.” https://bit.ly/3DyySQ4

Poll numbers: “Among respondents, 60 percent said the justices should uphold Roe, compared to 27 percent who said the court should overturn it and 12 percent who expressed no opinion.”

Most don’t support Texas’s abortion law, either: “Nearly 2 in 3, 65 percent, said the court should reject a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and authorizes private citizens to enforce the restriction.”

Who conducted the poll: The Washington Post and ABC News

See the full poll: https://wapo.st/3DmLpWZ

It’s Tuesday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2UoupvN

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Why Facebook supports updated internet regulations Rochelle is one of many experts working on privacy at Facebook—to give you more control over your information. Hear more from Rochelle on why Facebook supports updating regulations on the internet’s most pressing challenges, including federal privacy legislation.

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Signed, sealed, delivered:

President Biden, who has been in desperate need of a political win after a tumultuous few months, signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill yesterday outside the White House.

Please ignore the dumpster fire over to the right. Keep your attention here: “Biden used the bill signing to highlight a rare instance of bipartisanship at a polarized time in U.S. politics, even as former President Trump and other conservatives suggested that House Republicans who voted for the bill should be challenged in primaries or stripped of committee assignments.”

More from the bill signing, via The Hill’s Brett Samuels and Morgan Chalfant: https://bit.ly/30qm13W

THE KEY PLAYERS AT THE INFRASTRUCTURE BILL SIGNING:

Via The New York Times’s Eugene Scott and Garland Potts: https://wapo.st/3wPeo38

Including: “More than 800 lawmakers, elected officials and other political leaders from both sides of the aisle”

IN CONGRESS

Nothing like a deadline before holiday recess to get your blood pumping:

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) announced that it intends to release its final score on the $1.75 trillion social spending bill on Friday. https://bit.ly/3HsjKGw

Why that’s big: Centrist House Democrats have said they want to see the CBO’s analysis before voting on the bill. This means the vote could happen before Thanksgiving recess.

What centrist Democrats want to see from CBO: That the bill will not add to the federal deficit.

The bill is in the House. I repeat, ~the bill~ is in the House:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3nlBDyT

WHERE MANCHIN STANDS:

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted, “Asked Manchin what [West Virginia] voters are telling him about $1.75T bill after a week back home. Says his voters are ‘very much concerned. Inflation has hit them extremely hard. … I hear it when I go to the grocery store … They say ‘are you as mad as I am?’ And I say ‘Absolutely.’ ” https://bit.ly/2YRNOdf

Raju added: “Manchin hasn’t yet bought into [the] argument [that the] bill would help with inflation. Asked if voters want them to wait on approving the bill, he said: ‘They don’t really get into it.’ Says voters are recognizing now the two bills (infra, BBB) are different. ‘So let’s see what happens.’ ” https://bit.ly/3wOmSaQ

‘MIDTERM GLOOM GROWS FOR DEMOCRATS’:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: https://bit.ly/3273bzM

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Pfizer is helping poor countries obtain the COVID pill:

Via The New York Times’s Stephanie Nolen and Rebecca Robbins, “Pfizer announced a deal on Tuesday to allow its promising Covid-19 treatment to be made and sold inexpensively in 95 poorer nations that are home to more than half of the world’s population.” https://nyti.ms/3kGP0Ib

What countries: The 95 countries are mostly in Africa and Asia

A few countries that are excluded from the deal: “The Pfizer agreement excludes a number of poorer countries that have been hit hard by the virus. Brazil, which has one of the world’s worst pandemic death tolls, as well as Cuba, Iraq, Libya and Jamaica.”

The full story: https://nyti.ms/3kGP0Ib

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 47,223,923

U.S. death toll: 764,440

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 441 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.42 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Why Facebook supports updated internet regulations Rochelle is one of many experts working on privacy at Facebook—to give you more control over your information. Hear more from Rochelle on why Facebook supports updating regulations on the internet’s most pressing challenges, including federal privacy legislation.

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Oh, no. Not again:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3oxSKwL

Hahaha, amazing:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3HrNcMP

I never get tired of seeing photos of the Canadian Supreme Court:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3wZHmO0

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in New Hampshire. Vice President Harris is in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EST: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

11:15 a.m. EST: President Biden left for New Hampshire.

11:30 a.m. EST: Two roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/326VpG5

2:30 p.m. EST: Two more roll call votes in the Senate.

3 p.m. EST: First votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/30rLpXz

6:25 p.m. EST: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3kFTPRQ

1 p.m. EST: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Modernizing Diabetes Care.” Featured speakers: Rep. Michael Burgess, M.D. (R-Texas), American Diabetes Association’s Dr. Robert Gabbay, Dr. Felicia Hill-Briggs and Dr. Scott Kahan. Details, RSVP and livestream: https://bit.ly/3FqevFz

2:25 p.m. EST: President Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure package in Woodstock, N.H. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3osSFKC

4:40 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris delivers remarks at the Tribal Nations Summit. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3oADzms

8 p.m. EST: Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who just announced his run for governor in 2022, will be interviewed on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes.”

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Fast Food Day!

While I love Samin Nosrat, I completely disagree with this premise:

Chef Samin Nosrat writes in The New York Times, “How to make your Thanksgiving dinner less boring.” https://nyti.ms/3qEve3P

While I think Thanksgiving dinner is already perfect in every way, these photos do look incredible: https://nyti.ms/3qEve3P

^ By the way: Samin Nosrat is the author of ‘Salt Fat Acid Heat’ — and hosted the accompanying Netflix series.

She ran HOW MANY marathons??:

A Vermont woman ran 95 marathons in 95 days. https://cnn.it/30sK3v8

Wow!: “In fact, she even managed to keep going during an international move from Italy to Florida. She ran a marathon at 1 a.m. during a layover on a German military base.”

Why she stopped at Day 95 — yes, I laughed even writing that: “On her 96th day, Clark was unable to finish the run after experiencing chest pain. She and her husband later tested positive for Covid.”

The full story from CNN’s Kaanita Iyer – it’s pretty amazing: https://cnn.it/30sK3v8

And because you made it to the end, here’s a dog who is not here for any nonsense: https://bit.ly/3kIRRQD