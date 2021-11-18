The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Facebook — Dems anxiously await CBO score on Build Back Better

Presented by Facebook

–> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

Area Democrats wear out laptops’ ‘Control + R’ keys to refresh their emails:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis, Naomi Jagoda and Aris Folley, “House Democrats are bracing for the last cost estimates surrounding President Biden’s sweeping social benefits and climate package — the final barrier preventing a floor vote that party leaders hope to stage before the weekend.” https://bit.ly/3x0Urqf

Why this is a particularly nerve-wracking phase: A few centrist House Democrats said they want to see the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) score on the social spending bill before voting for it. CBO has said they will have the final score by Friday afternoon, though some Dems are thinking it could come sooner.

NEW UPDATE — PELOSI IS HOPEFUL THE VOTE COULD HAPPEN TODAY:

In a press conference late this morning, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is hoping the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) will release the bill’s estimates by 5 p.m. EST today. (Via Fox News’s Chad Pergram) https://bit.ly/3CvagGX

And the vote could happen today: “Pelosi says that Build Back Better bill could pass House today. ‘Those votes hopefully will take place later this afternoon.’” (Via CNN’s Manu Raju) https://bit.ly/3cnNINw

It’s Thursday — Thanksgiving is a week from today!! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

TIDBIT

Let’s go, Peanut Butter!! We’re rooting for you, too, Jelly!!:

You strut your stuff, you handsome fellas.

IN CONGRESS

‘GOP senators appalled by ‘ridiculous’ House infighting’:

^ My favorite reaction to that headline: The Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim tweeted, “You can cut the first and last word from the headline and it is still accurate” https://bit.ly/2Z4iY1a

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Republican senators are expressing shock and disbelief that conservative allies of former President Trump in the House threatened to strip colleagues who voted for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill of their committee assignments.”

House and Senate leadership have very different strategies: “While Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has created something of a bulwark against Trump’s complete takeover of the Republican Party, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has made public shows of loyalty to the former president and done little to rein in the most rambunctious and provocative pro-Trump conservatives in his conference.”

How those starkly different attitudes is creating some tension: https://bit.ly/3DtUptf

Nearly half the House thinks, ‘it’s chill, bro’:

The House voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who recently posted an anime video depicting him violently attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden, yesterday in a nearly party-line vote. https://bit.ly/3Cug43d

Has Gosar apologized for the video?: No, he took the video down after the backlash but has not apologized for the video.

That means: Gosar has been taken off the House Oversight and Reform Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee.

PRACTICALLY SPEAKING, THIS DOESN’T MEAN THAT MUCH:

Even though Gosar was censured, the toxic, partisan culture in the House continues to grow, argues The Hill’s Niall Stanage. https://bit.ly/3Dw2b67

How so: “Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) became the first member to be censured in more than a decade. But the vote came by a slim margin and almost entirely along party lines … The vote was a reminder that even on the basic question of whether such bloody imagery is permissible, Congress — and perhaps the nation — is hopelessly divided.”

Read Niall’s full column: https://bit.ly/3Dw2b67

Oh. Oh. Oh. Got it.:

^ Keep in mind: The video no longer appears on Gosar’s timeline. More on the back and forth from The Independent: https://bit.ly/3qQ2oh4

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

So, uh, what’s the dealio?:

Via The Hill’s Hanna Trudo and Amie Parnes, “A number of Democrats are privately questioning whether President Biden will run for reelection amid anemic approval ratings and rising worries about next year’s midterm elections.” https://bit.ly/3Hre1ka

What is Biden saying?: Biden is insisting he will run again.

One reason — the reason he ran: “Biden ran in 2020 as a party statesman who argued he would bring back a sense of normalcy … after the tumultuous Trump years. Partly because of the rationale for his candidacy, there have as a result always been questions about whether he would serve more than one term.”

Another reason — his age: “His age is another factor — and another reason Democrats do not like talking about Biden’s political future on the record. Biden will be 81 in January 2024 and is already the oldest person to serve as president.”

What Democratic aides are saying: https://bit.ly/3Hre1ka

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Some patients are being flown to other states for ICU beds:

Via CBS Boston’s Ken MacLeod, “Some critically ill patients onboard Boston MedFlight helicopters — bound for one of the city’s several hospitals — have flown into a harsh reality of late. No available ICU beds … Instead, they went to hospitals in neighboring states — Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire.” https://cbsloc.al/3HxO7LM

Is COVID to blame — sorta: “Experts say Covid-19 is a fraction of the problem — but not the problem itself. For starters, Boston MedFlight is carrying much sicker patients these days — and more of them — because so many people put off getting medical care for their health issues during the pandemic.”

The full story: https://cbsloc.al/3HxO7LM

Are we entering a new era of how to live with the virus?:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, “An uptick in COVID-19 cases as winter approaches is setting off a debate about if a new era of living with the virus has arrived or whether heightened restrictions and caution are still needed.” https://bit.ly/3ntm8Vn

The current situation: “Cases in the U.S. have risen to more than 80,000 per day as the weather in much of the country gets colder … At the same time, the widespread availability of vaccines and booster shots has made the individual risk for many people far lower.”

Where that leaves us: “The result is a sometimes-confusing picture where individuals and localities are trying to figure out what level of risk to accept.”

More on how we could proceed: https://bit.ly/3ntm8Vn

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 47,423,960

U.S. death toll: 767,450

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 443 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.26 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Lol, I share the same confusion:

These images are chilling:

For those who do not recognize that building behind the demonstrators, that is the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

