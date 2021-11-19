The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Pelosi takes victory lap after breaking months-long standoff

Presented by Facebook

NEWS THIS MORNING

For she’s a jolly good Speaker, for she’s a jolly good Speaker, for she’s a jolly good Speeeaker, though Republicans don’t agree:

House Democrats passed President Biden’s landmark social and climate spending bill this morning after months of haggling and negotiating within the party. https://bit.ly/30F5ppc

The vote: 220-213

Did every Democrat vote in favor?: Nope, Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) was the only Democrat to vote against the bill. https://bit.ly/3FxCz9y

Wasn’t this vote supposed to happen last night?: Yes, but Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) commandeered the floor for nearly nine hours last night to delay the vote. More on that saga below.

Last time we talked, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) hadn’t released its score on the bill: And that was the hold-up for centrist Democrats. Well, the CBO released its analysis yesterday. While it’s up for debate on whether the bill is fully paid for, it was enough to please moderates. https://bit.ly/3x5O2tH

Time for a victory lap: Speaker Pelosi held a press conference following the bill’s vote. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3Cy1urq Photo from the presser: https://bit.ly/3oMTX38

President Biden called Pelosi to congratulate her: https://bit.ly/3HOqIWH

What happens now? Let’s just say there won’t be any building back better happening anytime soon: After Thanksgiving, the Senate will consider the bill — and is expected to make some big changes.

What changes?: Paid family leave could be removed — and so could the cap on the state and local tax deductions (SALT).

Any idea of timing?: Assuming changes are made, the bill will go back to the House to be reconsidered. Democrats are hoping to finalize the bill and send it to President Biden’s desk by the end of the year.

WHAT EXACTLY IS IN THE BILL?:

The New York Times has a helpful graphic to show what’s in the bill and how it’s paid for: https://nyti.ms/3Fyd8o6

‘HISTORIC IMMIGRATION REFORM INCLUDED IN HOUSE-PASSED SPENDING BILL’:

Via The Hill’s Rafael Bernal and Rebecca Beitsch: https://bit.ly/3Ftr96H

It's Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.



OVERNIGHT

Kevin McCarthy could probably use a lozenge:

In an effort to delay the passage of the Build Back Better Agenda, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) spoke on the House floor for more than eight and a half hours last night (!)

Wait, eight and a half *hours*?: Yes, he started speaking at 8:38 p.m. and wrapped up at 5:10 a.m.

In fact: McCarthy broke the record for the longest speech on the House floor.

Can any House member do this?: No. According to The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Cristina Marcos, “While most House members must abide by time limits during floor debate, the chamber’s rules allow the speaker, majority leader and minority leader to speak for unlimited amounts of time.” https://bit.ly/3Cxyikv

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) took a swipe at McCarthy during her morning remarks: “And with respect for those who work in this Capitol, and as a courtesy to my colleagues, I will be brief,” Pelosi said. She laughed a little after she said this — watch: https://bit.ly/3x345bS

McCarthy’s colleagues were pretty pleased with his performance: “GOP members going up and patting McCarthy on the back, fist pumping and shaking his hand after his record breaking floor speech…” (Via Politico’s Olivia Beavers) https://bit.ly/2Z4ruwZ

McCarthy threw some shade at Pelosi: “I know a lot of members on both sides of the aisle went overseas. I know Speaker Pelosi has been able to be to Europe three times in last three months. I don’t know if it’s a farewell tour. But if it is, I want a T-shirt.” Watch the clip, via C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman: https://bit.ly/3cK2wGF

Hahaha, well played:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3cwNJPn

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Technically, we briefly had a female president today:

President Biden temporarily transferred his power to Vice President Harris today for a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed Medical Center. https://bit.ly/3CBVnlY

Will we hear the results of the colonoscopy?: Yes, press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House will release the results later today.

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

‘Hi, Party City? I’d like to order a pinata filled with booster shots.’ ‘What shape pinata, you ask? Surprise me!’:

Via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel, “The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized booster doses of both Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines for all adults over the age of 18, the companies and the agency announced Friday, broadening eligibility just ahead of the winter and holiday season.” https://bit.ly/30MkWUH

Now what?: “The Centers for Disease Control’s outside vaccine experts are scheduled to meet Friday to consider recommendations for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine boosters now that the Food and Drug Administration has authorized their use for all adults.” More from The New York Times: https://wapo.st/30CRQal

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 47,533,764

U.S. death toll: 768,717

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 445 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.26 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in Washington, D.C., and is leaving for Delaware this evening. Vice President Harris is in Ohio this afternoon.

12:50 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris leaves for Columbus, Ohio.

2:50 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris tours Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 189 with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

3:20 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris delivers remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh also speaks.

5:30 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris returns to Washington, D.C.

6:20 p.m. EST: President Biden leaves for Wilmington, Del.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3x1eV1W

3:15 p.m. EST: President Biden pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3x3fOHj

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

