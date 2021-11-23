The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden’s strategy to lower gas prices

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

NEWS THIS MORNING

We’re getting some oil from the ~secret stash~:

The White House announced this morning that it will release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S.’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower the rising cost of gas at the pump. https://bit.ly/3l1SMMu

Will that oil be replenished?: Yes, 32 million barrels of the oil will eventually be returned to the reserve once prices lower.

Are other countries doing the same?: Yes, “Tuesday’s announcement was made in concert with China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom, which will also tap into their own strategic reserves.” This discussion has reportedly been in the works for weeks.

RISING PRICES ARE AN INCREASING THREAT FOR BIDEN:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “Inflation reached its highest level in more than 30 years in October. And as it has risen, Biden’s approval rating has fallen precipitously.” What could happen now: https://bit.ly/3rbe8um

IN CONGRESS

Biden’s decision to simplify things just a lil’ isn’t every Democrats’ choice:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “President Biden sidestepped a battle over the leadership of the Federal Reserve by disappointing progressive allies and sticking with Jerome Powell, whom former President Trump nominated as Fed chairman four years ago.” https://bit.ly/3nIit6e

Why Powell was an enticing pick — the alternative would have been more of a fight: “Senate aides predict Powell will easily have enough votes to secure confirmation … and warned that Biden would have had a much tougher fight on his hands had he instead picked Lael Brainard, the only Democrat on the seven-member board and the favorite of a number of progressives.”

Biden’s consolation prize to progressives: Biden nominated progressives’ favorite, Lael Brainard, as the vice chair.

THE JAN. 6 INVESTIGATION

Alex Jones, Roger Stone, you’re on deck.:

Via The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch, “The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is subpoenaing Trump ally Roger Stone and far-right radio host Alex Jones along with others who helped plan and finance the rallies that preceded the attack on the Capitol.” https://bit.ly/3l19Emi

Why Stone?: “Stone, one of several Trump confidants to be pardoned by the former president, was set to speak at rallies on both Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 and reportedly used members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers as personal security that day.”

Why Jones?: “Jones, a right-wing conspiracy theorist, also spoke at both rallies and facilitated a donation to provide what he described as ‘80 percent’ of the funding for the rally near the White House on Jan. 6.”

IN THE GOP

Let’s go splitsies:

Via The Washington Post’s David A. Fahrenthold, Josh Dawsey, Isaac Stanley-Becker and Shayna Jacobs, “The Republican National Committee is paying some personal legal bills for former president Donald Trump, spending party funds to pay a lawyer representing Trump in investigations into his financial practices in New York, a party spokeswoman said Monday.” https://wapo.st/3DKzOkA

How much?: “In October, the RNC made two payments totaling $121,670 to the law firm of Ronald Fischetti, a veteran defense attorney whom Trump hired in April.”

Is it related to his campaign?: No, “there has been no indication that either investigation involves Trump’s time as president or any of his political campaigns.”

The full story: https://wapo.st/3DKzOkA

‘TRUMP ALLIES LEANING ON HIS EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE CLAIMS’:

How so, from The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch and Harper Neidig: https://bit.ly/3nGEGBM

‘THE THREE I’S THAT COULD DOMINATE 2020 MIDTERM ELECTIONS’:

Via The Wall Street Journal’s Gerald F. Seib, “They want to focus voter attention on three I’s: inflation, immigration and identity politics—specifically, whether Democrats now are the ones practicing identity politics.” https://on.wsj.com/3CIYxVi

LATEST WITH COVID-19

To reinstate the mandate or not, that is the question:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The Biden administration on Tuesday asked a federal court to reinstate a workplace vaccine mandate that was put on hold earlier in November.” https://bit.ly/32i2Ry4

Details of the case: “In court papers filed overnight, the administration urged a Cincinnati-based federal appeals court to lift a court order blocking the public health rule, which requires larger businesses to have employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo regular testing and mask-wearing.”

The full story: https://bit.ly/32i2Ry4

Read the court papers filed: If you’re into that kinda thing … https://bit.ly/32m2D9b

Some restrictions are back in place in Europe:

Via The New York Times’s Patricia Cohen and Melissa Eddy, “Europe’s already fragile economic recovery is at risk of being undermined by a fourth wave of coronavirus infections now dousing the continent, as governments impose increasingly stringent health restrictions that could reduce foot traffic in shopping centers, discourage travel and thin crowds in restaurants, bars and ski resorts.” https://nyti.ms/3CIJ3jZ

Especially in Austria: “Austria has imposed the strictest measures, mandating vaccinations and imposing a nationwide lockdown that began on Monday.”

What to expect: https://nyti.ms/3CIJ3jZ

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 47,890,888

U.S. death toll: 772,440

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 451 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.56 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

