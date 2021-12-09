The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – FDA recommends Pfizer booster for 16+

Presented by Facebook

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/2UoupvN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

NEWS THIS MORNING

On your mark, get set … (still waiting for the ‘go’):

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Keep in mind: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also need to weigh in before 16- and 17-year-olds can begin receiving booster shots.”

More from CBS’s Alexander Tin: https://cbsn.ws/31RJqfy

BY THE WAY — PFIZER’S CEO SAYS A FOURTH VACCINE MAY BE NEEDED:

What we know, from The Hill’s Peter Sullivan: https://bit.ly/3DEyq2b

Let’s hear Trump’s side of the story:

Via The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey and David A. Fahrenthold, “New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking a deposition from former president Donald Trump early next year as part of her investigation into potential fraud inside the Trump Organization, according to people familiar with the matter.” https://wapo.st/3yazzxb

Reaction from the Trump Organization: “This is another political witch-hunt … The only focus of the New York AG is to investigate Trump, all for her own political ambitions … This political prosecution is illegal, unethical and is a travesty to our great state and legal system.”

For context: “The deposition marks an escalation in the probe of the former president’s company and a critical moment for James.”

^ By the way, James is running for governor next year.

It’s Thursday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2UoupvN

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Why Facebook supports updated internet regulations, including Section 230 Aaron is one of 40,000 people working on safety and security issues at Facebook. Hear more from Aaron on why Facebook supports updating regulations on the internet’s most pressing challenges, including reforming Section 230 to set clear guidelines for all large tech companies.

So, a House staffer managed to get a gun through security this morning … :

Via The Washington Post’s Peter Hermann, “A Capitol Hill staff member was arrested Thursday morning after police said they found a gun in a bag after he passed through a security checkpoint at the Longworth House Office Building.” https://wapo.st/3lQLWJR

How it happened — yikes: “The U.S. Capitol Police said officers spotted the image of a gun on an x-ray machine, but they apparently did not immediately stop the man from entering the building about 7:40 a.m. ‘The man was tracked down four minutes later and arrested,’ the Capitol Police said in a statement.”

Was it malicious?: It’s too early to know, but the man told officers he forgot he had a gun in his bag.

Read the press release from the Capitol Police: https://bit.ly/3rRqx7o

To the window! To the wall! ‘Til the lowest claims in years! … Get low, get low, get low, get low, get low:

^ I’ll see myself out.

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “New claims for unemployment insurance dropped to 184,000 last week, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department, falling to the lowest level in more than 52 years.” https://bit.ly/3DEOzo8

But before we get too excited — here’s some context: “While the plunge in jobless claims appeared to show a strengthening labor market, economists said that the scale of the drop could be skewed by seasonal adjustments based on pre-pandemic hiring patterns.”

ON CAPITOL HILL

Remembering the life of Bob Dole:

The body of Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) is lying in state today in the Capitol. President Biden spoke at the congressional memorial service this morning to honor Dole.

Livestream of the Washington, D.C., service: https://bit.ly/3Gv5UBO

When is Dole’s funeral?: Saturday in Kansas. The full schedule of events: https://bit.ly/3IDnmpy

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Photo of Dole’s hearse arriving at the Capitol: https://bit.ly/3EFu4ct

What a stunning picture of the rotunda: https://bit.ly/3s60kSL

Dole’s wife kissed his casket: “Elizabeth Dole kisses Bob Dole’s casket at the conclusion of the ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda where he lies in state.” Photo from NBC’s Frank Thorp V: https://bit.ly/3GzGgfv

A little bit of drama in planning the funeral:

An event planner who had been helping with Bob Dole’s funeral has been let go due to his ties to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to The New York Times’s Michael D. Shear, Luke Broadwater and Maggie Haberman. https://nyti.ms/3ya5oWS

What I mean by “involvement”: Event planner Tim Unes was subpoenaed by the committee investigating Jan. 6 because he reportedly helped organize the Jan. 6 rally.

The full story: https://nyti.ms/3ya5oWS

IN CONGRESS

Watch your SALT intake:

Via The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda, “Democratic concerns are mounting that a tax provision in President Biden’s social spending package that is prized by suburban lawmakers from New York and New Jersey could come back to haunt the party in the midterm elections.” https://bit.ly/3rR2HZe

Why: It will mainly help the wealthy.

The internal debate for Dems: https://bit.ly/3rR2HZe

You’re gonna be in trouuuuuble:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) offered a forceful warning to Republican colleagues during a private lunch on Wednesday, saying former President Trump will come down hard on any GOP senators who vote for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) deal to set up a special pathway to raise the debt limit.” https://bit.ly/3dH0APj

Trump’s No. 1 enemy, according to Graham: McConnell, for putting Republicans in that position

Keep in mind: “Other Republican senators who heard the remarks said it was unclear from Graham’s analogy whether McConnell was to blame for senators getting shot in the back but agreed that his comments were highly critical of the GOP leader’s handling of the debt limit standoff.”

~DoUbLe TrOuBlE~:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/31Bm6D1

^ I already have this song in my head –> https://bit.ly/3lOnhFQ

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Why Facebook supports updated internet regulations, including Section 230 Aaron is one of 40,000 people working on safety and security issues at Facebook. Hear more from Aaron on why Facebook supports updating regulations on the internet’s most pressing challenges, including reforming Section 230 to set clear guidelines for all large tech companies.

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

New study on why COVID-19 may affect overweight people more:

Via The New York Times’s Roni Caryn Rabin, “From the start of the pandemic, the coronavirus seemed to target people carrying extra pounds. Patients who were overweight or obese were more likely to develop severe Covid-19 and more likely to die.” https://nyti.ms/3EH67l2

The gist — COVID-19 attacks fat cells: “Now researchers have found that the coronavirus infects both fat cells and certain immune cells within body fat, prompting a damaging defensive response in the body.”

What we know: https://nyti.ms/3EH67l2

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 49,553,824

U.S. death toll: 793,475

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 476 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.24 million (!) doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Getting traction — what Hillary Clinton would have said had she won in 2016:

Clinton breaks down when she mentions her mother.

Watch: https://bit.ly/3lSd4s9

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say that Roger Stone does not like The Daily Beast:

^ I don’t know. Maybe I’m looking too much into it. What do you think?

Watch: https://bit.ly/3lRq3Kx

^ Keep in mind, he uses some choice language in this clip.

I love this so much:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3GxTklx

^ A few more photos, including Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, etc.: https://bit.ly/3rUEBwK

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

8 a.m. EST: President Biden delivered remarks at the virtual Summit for Democracy. Five things to watch for during the summit: https://bit.ly/3oDWC0p

8:15 a.m. EST: President Biden hosted the Leaders’ Plenary Session at the virtual Summit for Democracy.

10 a.m. EST: President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attended the congressional ceremony for the late Sen. Bob Dole.

12:30 p.m. EST: President Biden holds a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders.

1:45 p.m. EST: President Biden holds a call with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine group of our eastern flank NATO Allies to discuss Russia.

3:30 p.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris meet with the White House COVID-19 Response Team to discuss the omicron variant.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1:25 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris delivers remarks at the Summit for Democracy. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3GwYUoi

1:30 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3IsPcou

11 p.m. EST: Brian Williams’s last show on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour.” Was this expected?: Williams announced last month that he is leaving the network, though he’s been with NBC for more than 25 years. https://cnn.it/3lQbd6V

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Pastry Day.

And because you read this far, here’s a kitten trying to make a friend: https://bit.ly/31OWwKb