The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Manchin explains BBB opposition, slams Dems

Democrats see Joe Manchin as the new Jake Gyllenhaal:

Democrats are fuming after centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced yesterday that after months of negotiations with Democratic leadership, he will not support President Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) social and climate spending bill.

LATE THIS MORNING — JOE MANCHIN’S FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE HIS BOMBSHELL ANNOUNCEMENT:

After sending shockwaves through Washington yesterday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined a local West Virginia radio show this morning to explain himself.

Manchin told West Virginia MetroNews’s Hoppy Kercheval: “They figured, surely to God we can move one person. We surely can badger and beat one person up. Surely we can get enough protesters to make that person uncomfortable enough that they’ll just say, ‘OK I’ll vote for anything.’ Well, guess what? I’m from West Virginia. I’m not from where they’re from and they can just beat the living crap out of people and think they’ll be submissive, period.” https://bit.ly/3GTX6pe

IF YOU WEREN’T FOLLOWING THE NEWS OVER THE WEEKEND:

Manchin announced on “Fox News Sunday” yesterday that he will vote against the bill. https://bit.ly/3qgqI9X

In Manchin’s words: “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there.” Watch Manchin’s full interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier: https://bit.ly/3mhiSM4

Manchin’s reasoning: Manchin is concerned about rising inflation, debt and foreign supply chains. Read Manchin’s full statement: https://bit.ly/3yGKTS9

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR BIDEN’S AGENDA — IT’S DOING THE LIMBO:

“[President] Biden’s plans to address global warming and wealth inequality will now have to be substantially reworked if they are to become law, with many of his policy proposals potentially shelved in order to get Manchin’s vote.” More on what Manchin’s decision means for Biden’s agenda: https://bit.ly/3Jhx6Xd

HOW THE WHITE HOUSE TOOK THE NEWS — WE GOT A SERIOUS PSAKI BOMB:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki released a scathing statement on Manchin’s decision to oppose President Biden’s bill.

“If his comments on FOX and written statement indicate an end to that effort, they represent a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position, and a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate,” Psaki said.

Read her full statement — I can feel the Hulk smash into the keyboard: https://bit.ly/3J1xRDs

By the way: Psaki is holding her press briefing today at 1 p.m. EST. Here’s the livestream: https://bit.ly/3eb3SL2

OTHER DEMOCRATS SHARE PSAKI’S SENTIMENT:

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) isn’t giving up yet: Schumer is pledging to hold a vote on the bill in 2022. But won’t it fail?: Likely yes, but it will put every senator on the record with their votes. https://wapo.st/3qfze8O

From Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.): “We’ve been dealing with Mr. Manchin for month after month after month. But if he doesn’t have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia and America, let him vote ‘no’ in front of the whole world.” https://bit.ly/30KunUH

From Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.): “We cannot allow one lone senator from West Virginia to obstruct the president’s agenda, to obstruct the people’s agenda. Jake, all I want for Christmas is a senator that has compassion for the American people and not contempt.” https://bit.ly/30KunUH

‘FROM CHARM OFFENSIVE TO SCORCHED EARTH: HOW BIDEN’S FRAGILE ALLIANCE WITH MANCHIN UNRAVELED’:

Via The Washington Post’s Sean Sullivan and Seung Min Kim: https://wapo.st/3yHudtP

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Yikes, we could potentially hit 1 million new cases a day:

“Francis Collins, the outgoing National Institutes of Health director, warned on Sunday that the U.S. could clock 1 million COVID-19 infections per day if Americans don’t take coronavirus precautions.” https://bit.ly/3mfWVwP

More from Collins’s interview with NPR’s “Weekend Edition”: https://n.pr/33LZkcc

‘EUROPE GIVES US GLOOMY PORTRAIT OF WHAT’S TO COME WITH OMICRON’:

Via The Hill’s Justine Coleman: https://bit.ly/3J7PQIk

Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive:

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who are both vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19, separately announced yesterday that they tested positive for the coronavirus. https://nyti.ms/33PkwOF

How are they feeling?: They are both experiencing mild symptoms.

Keep in mind: “News of the cases came barely a day after the Senate left Washington for the year and ahead of a planned address by President Biden to the nation on Tuesday to respond to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.”

More from The New York Times’s Emily Cochrane and Jim Tankersley: https://nyti.ms/33PkwOF

Can we get a Moderna chant going?:

Via The New York Times’s Apoorva Mandavilli, “A booster shot of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine significantly raises the level of antibodies that can thwart the Omicron variant, the company announced on Monday.”

What we know about the booster: https://nyti.ms/3e9zH73

Testing in Washington, DC, this morning:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3slmjox

Wow and check out the COVID-19 testing line in Harlem, N.Y., on Saturday: https://bit.ly/3sjGlzZ

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 50,859,891

U.S. death toll: 806,453

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 495 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.56 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

They did … what?:

Via The Washington Post’s Nicole Asbury, “A Watkins Elementary School staff member told third-graders in library class to reenact scenes from the Holocaust, directing them to dig their classmates’ mass graves and simulate shooting the victims, according to an email from the school’s principal. The instructor was placed on leave Friday.” The full story — the more I read, the worse it gets: https://wapo.st/3IZgqn7

By the way: The elementary school is in Washington, D.C.

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Incredible:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3qceAGN

DC was showing off a bit:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/325zIGR

